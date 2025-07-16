1. September Airdrop Events Data Performance MEXC holds exclusive airdrop events for MX token holders every month. If you hold a certain amount of MX tokens for a period, you can participate in these1. September Airdrop Events Data Performance MEXC holds exclusive airdrop events for MX token holders every month. If you hold a certain amount of MX tokens for a period, you can participate in these
September MX Zone Events Report

1. September Airdrop Events Data Performance


MEXC holds exclusive airdrop events for MX token holders every month. If you hold a certain amount of MX tokens for a period, you can participate in these free airdrop events. In September, MEXC hosted a total of 133 airdrop events, including 7 events from Launchpool and 126 events from Kickstarter. These airdrop events distributed rewards worth over 9 million USD, with an APY of up to 71%.

According to statistics from the MEXC platform, among all 133 airdrop rewards, the token TRC experienced an astonishing price peak increase of up to 945%, making it the highest-gaining token of the month. The second-highest gainer was the token WSM, with a peak price increase rate of 470.70%.

Among the top 10 tokens on the token price increase ranking, all tokens had price increase rates exceeding 100%, with the top four tokens experiencing price increases of over 250%.

Top 10 High-Quality Tokens of September 2023

Project Name
Airdrop Time
(MX Commitment Time)
Price Increase % (as of 10/1)
TRC
9/7/2023
945%
WSM
9/29/2023
470.7%
CLORE
9/8/2023
312.14%
BROCK
9/26/2023
264.9%
NOVAX
9/20/2023
169.4%
HMT
9/16/2023
141.2%
FUC
9/1/2023
128.6%
PACOIN
9/22/2023
127.9%
CIRI
9/25/2023
111.51%
DTE
9/20/2023
104.7%

2. How to Participate in Token Airdrop Events


Launchpool and Kickstarter are exclusive events for MX Holders. If you are an MX holder, you must hold a minimum of 1,000 MX tokens for at least 30 consecutive days to participate in Kickstarter and Launchpool events.

On the MEXC official website homepage, select [Spot] from the navigation bar. There you will find links to [Launchpool] and [Kickstarter] events.


After entering the event details page, you can click the [Quick Commit] button to participate in all ongoing events with a single click. You can participate in both Launchpool and Kickstarter events simultaneously, and your MX tokens will not be locked.

For more detailed information about Launchpool and Kickstarter events, you can read the MEXC Launchpool Manual and How to Participate in Kickstarter?

3. Buying MX


If you are not yet an MX Holder and want to participate in the free airdrop events, you need to purchase MX tokens on the MEXC platform and hold them for a specified period. Once these conditions are met, you can begin participating in these events.

For more information about how to buy MX tokens, you can read Buy MX in One Minute and follow the tutorial steps to purchase.


Disclaimer: This information does not provide advice on investment, taxation, legal, financial, accounting, or any other related services, nor does it constitute advice to purchase, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides information for reference purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. The platform is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

