SEED Combinator: Acceleration Engine for Web3 Startups

SEED Combinator (SEED) is an accelerator platform designed for blockchain startups and Web3 projects. Built on a decentralized community and operated through a Telegram bot, it allows users to interact directly, participate in token earning events, and benefit from business development support services.





SEED Combinator is more than just a typical airdrop project, it is a comprehensive ecosystem offering tools to help Web3 entrepreneurs build and grow their projects. The platform is designed to create an environment where startups can showcase their projects to top-tier investors in order to secure funding.









2.1 Efficient User Connection via Telegram: SEED leverages Telegram, a major social platform, to connect with users efficiently through its native bot. Users can complete account registration, claim tasks, and even engage in NFT battles using the bot alone, eliminating the need for complex wallet operations and significantly lowering the entry barrier to Web3.





2.2 Deployment on the Sui Public Chain: Currently deployed on the Sui public chain, SEED benefits from Sui's Move programming language and object model. This gives SEED's game assets high scalability and composability, making them particularly well-suited for gamified mechanisms such as NFT nurturing, upgrades, and energy systems.





2.3 Dual-Token Model: SEED employs a dual-token model (SEED token and SLOVE) to effectively separate "governance incentives" from "ecosystem circulation." Through thoughtfully designed roles and growth mechanisms, the platform encourages long-term user participation and fosters a closed-loop ecosystem.





2.4 Comprehensive Startup Toolkit: SEED provides a full set of entrepreneurial tools for rapid integration by third-party Web3 projects. This toolkit covers everything from project showcasing and task guidance to token distribution.









SEED's core product is currently SEED GO, a GameFi ecosystem that builds an adventure world centered around the NFT "SEED Mon." It integrates gameplay elements such as combat, resource gathering, trading, and breeding, thereby creating a complete virtual economy.









SEED employs a dual-token model, separating governance tokens from utility tokens to enhance the flexibility and sustainability of its economic model.









SEED, the governance token of the SEED ecosystem, has a fixed total supply of 1 billion tokens that will never increase. As the core token of the SEED Combinator ecosystem, SEED is used for: community governance and voting rights; premium consumption within the GameFi ecosystem (such as breeding items and conversion stones); participation credentials for the incubator (allowing users to stake and join early distributions of new projects); and allocations linked to strategic investors, contributors, and project partners.









The SLOVE token is the primary utility token in SEED GO, used mainly for distributing in-game rewards, restoring SEED Mon energy, for breeding and item synthesis, and for paying marketplace transaction fees.





With its innovative "Bot Social Entry + GameFi Economy + Startup Incubator" integrated model, SEED Combinator opens a new window of interaction for both Web3 users and entrepreneurs. Whether you are an ordinary player looking to "earn while you play" or an investor seeking early-stage project rewards, SEED offers significant long-term potential.









