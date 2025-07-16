ROAM: Pioneering Decentralized Wi-Fi Networks in the Web3 Era





ROAM is a decentralized wireless network (DeWi) platform powered by Web3 technology, aimed at accelerating the global adoption of Wi-Fi roaming services through a token-driven incentive model. As the only Web3 member of the Wireless Broadband Alliance (WBA) OpenRoaming initiative, ROAM partners with industry leaders such as Cisco and Boingo Wireless to deliver a seamless, secure, and login-free Wi-Fi experience.









Extensive Global Network – Over 1 million deployed nodes spanning 140+ countries, surpassing Helium 5G in scale.

Industry-Leading Partnerships – Collaborates with major telecommunications companies, including Cisco and Boingo Wireless, to drive innovation and adoption.

Seamless & Secure Connectivity – Integrates OpenRoaming technology to enhance public Wi-Fi security, accessibility, and user experience.

Web3-Powered Infrastructure – Leverages decentralized technology to lower operational costs, enhance network scalability, and drive mass adoption.









The ROAM token is integral to the ecosystem, providing a range of essential utilities that drive network participation, security, and efficiency:

Network Authentication & Governance – ROAM holders can actively participate in network governance, including proposal voting and protocol upgrades, ensuring a decentralized decision-making process.

Trading & Liquidity – ROAM is tradeable on exchanges and functions as a digital asset for value exchange, supporting seamless transactions.

Mining & Staking Rewards – Users can stake ROAM to earn additional incentives and engage in decentralized mining programs, contributing to network expansion.

Payments & Services – ROAM tokens can be used to pay for ecosystem services, including Wi-Fi access, data transmission, and other network-based applications.

Community Incentives – The tokenized incentive model encourages users to establish nodes, share connectivity resources, and expand the ecosystem, fostering a robust and decentralized infrastructure.

To maintain ecosystem stability, ROAM employs a structured token exchange mechanism. mPoints can be converted into ROAM tokens through staking or burning, mitigating the risks of excessive mining and ensuring a sustainable token economy.









ROAM has implemented a range of technological breakthroughs and innovations to drive the evolution of decentralized wireless networks (DeWi), enhancing both network scalability and user engagement.









ROAM integrates the DePIN (Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Network) framework, utilizing a token-based incentive mechanism to incentivize users to contribute to network deployment and maintenance. By sharing personal Wi-Fi hotspots or deploying dedicated routers, users can expand network coverage while earning token rewards. This approach significantly reduces infrastructure costs and accelerates the expansion of OpenRoaming nodes, fostering a more decentralized and resilient network.









To enhance network performance and coverage, ROAM has developed the Rainier MAX60 router, which supports Wi-Fi 6 technology with ultra-fast data transfer speeds of up to 9.6Gbps. Designed for high-density connectivity, the device can simultaneously support over 200 devices within a 150-square-meter radius. Moreover, Rainier MAX60 is fully integrated with OpenRoaming technology, ensuring users enjoy seamless and secure Wi-Fi connectivity worldwide.









ROAM has launched the Roam App, providing users with a convenient platform to share their Wi-Fi hotspots while earning token rewards. The app also incorporates SocialFi features, incentivizing users to check in at designated locations, participate in community-driven activities, and unlock additional rewards. This integration fosters greater user engagement, enhances network expansion, and strengthens community participation within the ROAM ecosystem.













mPoints serve as a core asset within the ROAM token ecosystem. Users can earn these temporary points through activities such as Wi-Fi mining and Check-in-to-Earn programs. Following the Token Generation Event (TGE), mPoints can be staked and converted into ROAM tokens, ensuring the sustainable development of the ecosystem.









The total supply of ROAM tokens is 1 billion, with 40% minted at the Token Generation Event (TGE) and the remaining 60% gradually released through mining and staking mechanisms.





As the governance token of the ecosystem, ROAM can be obtained by staking mPoints, participating in ecosystem activities, or receiving airdrops. It can be used to trade on exchanges, verify network services, participate in community governance, as well as to gain operation privileges within the ecosystem









The Roam NFT acts as a deployment license for ROAM routers, granting holders access to the global Wi-Fi OpenRoaming network. In addition to serving as a digital identity, the Roam NFT provides multiple rewards, including cloud mining opportunities, NFT staking, and OG community benefits. This multi-functional NFT plays a crucial role in expanding and enhancing the ROAM decentralized network infrastructure.









Founded in 2021, ROAM has successfully secured $7 million in funding across two investment rounds, positioning itself as a key player in the decentralized wireless (DeWi) space.





Seed Round (2021): In its early stages, ROAM raised $2 million in seed funding, providing essential capital for project initiation, infrastructure development, and early-stage technology innovation.





Strategic Funding Round (Late 2023): By late 2023, ROAM secured an additional $5 million in strategic investment, attracting leading institutional investors, including Samsung Next, further validating its market potential and long-term vision.





Strong Institutional Backing: Beyond these funding rounds, ROAM has garnered continued support from renowned institutional investors, further reinforcing its position in the decentralized wireless (DeWi) sector. Key investors include Anagram, Volt Capital, Comma3 Ventures, ECMC Group, Awesome People Ventures, Stratified Capital, and DePIN Labs. This strong institutional backing provides ROAM with the necessary resources to drive technological innovation, expand market reach, and accelerate ecosystem development.





In comparison to major DePIN projects such as IoTeX, io.net , and Helium, which have raised substantially larger capital, ROAM has demonstrated exceptional efficiency in capital utilization, achieving significant technological and market advancements with a leaner investment structure. This highlights ROAM’s strong market positioning, scalability, and long-term growth potential within the decentralized wireless sector.









ROAM remains committed to expanding its global node coverage, deepening Web3 application integration, and enhancing the overall user experience to ensure the sustained growth of its ecosystem. With increasing capital investment and strategic partnerships, ROAM is poised to become a global leader in decentralized wireless networks, driving the next-generation Web3 connectivity revolution and enabling a seamless, decentralized communication infrastructure worldwide.



