Quai Network: A Revolutionary Technology Reshaping the Future of Blockchain





Since the advent of Bitcoin, blockchain technology has been striving to balance decentralization, security, and scalability. As a next-generation Layer 1 blockchain, Quai Network introduces an innovative architecture and consensus mechanism that provides a groundbreaking solution to scalability, achieving a seamless fusion of high throughput, security, and decentralization.









Quai Network integrates sharding technology with an innovative consensus mechanism, utilizing its unique Proof-of-Entropy-Minima (PoEM) and a hierarchical multi-chain structure to significantly enhance transaction processing efficiency, reaching over 50,000 transactions per second (TPS).





Traditional blockchains such as Bitcoin and Ethereum primarily use Proof-of-Work (PoW) and Proof-of-Stake (PoS) to maintain network consensus and security. However, PoW requires miners to engage in computationally intensive competition, leading to high energy consumption and slow transaction speeds—Bitcoin, for example, processes only around 7 TPS.





In contrast, Quai Network's PoEM consensus mechanism leverages mathematical entropy to achieve rapid consensus among nodes without high energy consumption. This approach also significantly reduces the risk of network forks, ensuring greater stability and efficiency. By striking a better balance between performance and decentralization, Quai Network introduces greater scalability and practicality to blockchain technology.













Quai Network employs a hierarchical multi-chain structure, dividing the network into three layers across 13 interconnected chains:

Prime Chain: The core of the network, responsible for global coordination, security, and decentralization.

Region Chains: A total of 3 chains, handling specific regional transactions and smart contract execution.

Zone Chains: A total of 9 chains, designed for high-speed transaction processing and enhanced scalability.





This structure enables parallel transaction processing, eliminating congestion issues common in single-chain architectures and significantly improving scalability.









Traditional consensus mechanisms like PoW and PoS each have their strengths and weaknesses regarding security and decentralization. Quai Network's PoEM (Proof-of-Entropy-Minima) consensus uses statistical entropy to determine block validity, eliminating inefficient forks and ensuring network stability and security.





No Miner Competition: Unlike PoW, which demands intense computational competition, PoEM uses entropy calculations to assign block weight, reducing energy consumption.

Fork Prevention: PoEM enables all nodes to reach consensus on block order, preventing unnecessary forks and improving efficiency.

Faster Transactions: Since PoEM eliminates excessive validation calculations, transactions are confirmed much faster.









To ensure smooth operation within Quai Network's multi-chain system, the network introduces a merged mining mechanism, allowing miners to mine across multiple chains simultaneously and receive rewards accordingly. This method enhances mining efficiency while maintaining network security and stability.





Additionally, Quai Network features a built-in cross-chain communication protocol, enabling seamless asset and data transfers between chains. This eliminates the "blockchain silos" problem commonly seen in traditional networks, offering users more flexibility in transactions and application development.









As of August 2024, Quai Network successfully completed multiple funding rounds, raising a total of $15 million. The latest $5 million strategic funding round was backed by Cogitent Ventures, MH Ventures, TPC Ventures, Giga Chad Ventures, and DexCheck Ventures. These funds will be used to expand engineering teams, enhance developer relations, support research and development, and invest in community engagement programs.





On January 29, 2025, Quai Network officially launched its mainnet, enabling QUAI token trading and network functionalities.









Quai Network's technical innovations and market strategy position it as a strong competitor in the blockchain space, offering:

High Throughput: Breakthrough architecture achieving 50,000+ TPS , far surpassing Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Low Transaction Costs: Layered chain structure reduces Gas fees, improving user experience.

Robust Security: PoEM consensus prevents forks and eliminates miner competition, ensuring network stability.

Scalability: Multi-chain architecture dynamically expands based on demand, unrestricted by single-chain limitations.

Cross-Chain Interoperability: Built-in cross-chain protocols remove barriers between blockchain networks.



