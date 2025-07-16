PicWe (PIC): Pioneering Cross-Chain Stablecoins and Multi-Chain Liquidity

Amid the wave of DeFi 2.0, PicWe is redefining the future of cross-chain liquidity. As the world's first "modular puzzle-style" omnichain liquidity protocol, PicWe aims to eliminate barriers between chains and enable seamless asset transfers without the need for bridges, offering users a safer and more efficient trading experience.









PicWe is a Web3 protocol platform integrating content creation, memecoin incentives, and on-chain social interaction. By introducing an innovative mechanism combining identity NFTs, dynamic levels, and interactive mining, it builds a user-centric content economy closed loop. Users can earn PIC token rewards through social activities like posting, liking, and commenting. Meanwhile, the community can drive ecosystem development via proposal governance and content evaluation. The name PicWe derives from "Picture" and "We" meaning "Our pictures, our content, our value."





Core Features:





Bridge-Free Cross-Chain Swap: Enables direct asset exchanges between blockchains via smart contracts without relying on third-party bridges.

High Security: Avoids single points of failure caused by bridges, reducing attack risks.

User-Friendly: Supports multiple mainstream wallets, allowing users to operate without switching wallets.













PicWe's CATM (Cross-chain Atomic Transaction Mechanism) engine allows users to exchange assets directly across different blockchains without relying on traditional bridge mechanisms. This approach enhances transaction efficiency and significantly improves asset security.









WEUSD is PicWe’s on-chain stablecoin. Users can mint or redeem WEUSD at a 1:1 ratio with USDT, providing a stable medium for asset exchange across multiple chains.









Users can stake PIC tokens to participate in liquidity mining and receive yields as well as platform dividends. This mechanism incentivizes user participation and strengthens platform liquidity.









PicWe has developed its own decentralized oracle system to provide real-time on-chain data support, ensuring transaction accuracy and security. In the event of transaction failure, smart contracts automatically refund assets to users, safeguarding their funds.









PIC is PicWe's native utility token, primarily used for incentive mechanisms, community governance, and ecosystem operation support. PicWe plans to release a total of 300 million PIC tokens gradually to the community across five key project milestones. These milestones mark significant phases toward achieving bridge-free omnichain liquidity. Tokens will be distributed through airdrops and other methods to reward users who actively contribute at each stage.





Key Token Uses Include:





Ecosystem Incentives: Encourage user participation in liquidity provision, trading activity, and platform promotion.

Community Governance: Grant token holders voting rights on proposals and decision-making.

System Payments: Serve as the payment medium for services and features within the ecosystem.









Since its launch, PicWe has attracted strong ecological and market attention, demonstrating rapid growth and technological breakthroughs across multiple dimensions. At the end of 2024, PicWe stood out in the "Battle of Olympus" hackathon hosted by Movement Labs, winning first place in the DeFi track among approximately 2,100 projects, earning widespread industry recognition.





According to ChainCatcher and other media, by the end of 2024, PicWe's platform had attracted about 727,000 users, generated approximately 221,000 on-chain interactions, covered 163,000 unique wallet addresses, and reached a total transaction volume of roughly $326 million.





PicWe is dedicated to building a bridge-free omnichain liquidity ecosystem. So far, this architecture has been successfully deployed on the Movement mainnet, demonstrating high efficiency and scalability. Future plans include:









Expanding Chain Support: Supporting more blockchains for broader asset interoperability.

Launching an IRO Market: Introducing real-world assets for tokenization.

Enhancing Oracle Systems: Improving data accuracy and real-time capabilities.

Community Governance: Further promoting decentralized governance to increase community engagement.



