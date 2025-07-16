PAWS Explained: 7 Essential Features of the Trending Telegram Star Project





In early 2025, the crypto market welcomed a rising star, the PAWS token. Originating from a Telegram social phenomenon, this innovative Tap-to-Earn model attracted over 75 million active users within just a few months, setting a record as the fastest-growing Telegram mini app. PAWS is scheduled to launch on March 18, 2025, offering users a new way to engage and interact with value.





PAWS is a joint creation by the teams behind successful projects like Notcoin and DOGS. With its innovative social incentive model, large user base, and unique cross-chain ecosystem, PAWS stands out as one of the most promising crypto projects of 2025.









PAWS refers to the entire project platform, including the Telegram mini app, community ecosystem, and associated products. The PAWS token, on the other hand, is the platform's native cryptocurrency, built on the Solana blockchain, serving as both a value medium and an incentive mechanism within the PAWS ecosystem.









1）Built on the Solana Blockchain: By leveraging Solana's high-speed and low-cost infrastructure, PAWS delivers smooth, fast transactions and can easily interoperate with other popular Solana ecosystem projects.

2）Seamless Telegram Integration: Users can access all features directly within Telegram without needing to download additional apps, significantly reducing the entry barrier for new users.

3）Innovative "Tap-to-Earn" Model: Users can earn rewards by simply tapping and completing basic tasks, making it especially suitable for crypto beginners.

4）Multi-Dimensional Community Incentives: Rewards are not limited to clicks but also extend to friend invitations (10% rewards), and factors like account age and activity levels are considered to ensure a fair evaluation system.

5）Robust Cross-Chain Capability: Serves as a "cultural bridge between TON and Solana," giving users diverse participation options.

6）Diverse Use Cases: From social currency and governance tools to DeFi integration and gaming partnerships, PAWS aims to create a comprehensive application ecosystem.

7）Experienced Team: Developed by the creators of successful Telegram crypto projects, leveraging valuable expertise and resource advantages.









PAWS encourages user participation through the following approaches:

Click-based Interactions: Earn points by clicking on various elements within the app.

Task Completion: Perform simple actions such as reading articles or following social channels.

Community Involvement: Join PAWS-related Telegram groups.

Inviting Friends: Receive 10% of the points earned by your invitees.





PAWS uses a comprehensive user assessment system, factoring in account age, airdrop participation history, and social interactions to ensure fair reward distribution and enhance system security.









PAWS token distribution breakdown:

62.5% (Application Rewards and Future Airdrops): Used to incentivize user engagement and community growth.

12% (Ecosystem and Partnerships): Supports diversified platform development and third-party integrations.

10% (Team): Ensures ongoing innovation and technical support.

8% (Liquidity Support): Reduces price volatility and maintains a stable trading environment.

7.5% (Solana OG Community Rewards): Strengthens ties with the Solana community.









1）Ecosystem Governance: Enables holders to participate in platform decisions, influencing the project's development direction.

2）Social Identity Recognition: Provides unique community identities, enhancing user engagement and interaction.

3）Cross-Ecosystem Bridge: Facilitates value transfer across different blockchains.

4）SocialFi Product Foundation: Combines social interaction with financial incentives.









PAWS plans to expand its ecosystem through the following strategies:

1）DeFi Integration: Introducing staking, liquidity mining, and other decentralized financial features.

2）Gaming Partnerships: Expanding into a broader gaming ecosystem.

3）Community-Driven Growth: Empowering users with a greater voice in platform decisions.

4）Continuous Innovation: Exploring new token use cases to create additional value.

5）Simplified Onboarding: Providing an easier entry point for cryptocurrency newcomers.





PAWS's tokenomics emphasizes community engagement and diverse development pathways, establishing a more solid foundation for long-term value creation.









MEXC offers users a safe and secure environment for trading PAWS. Key advantages of choosing MEXC include: a reliable security framework, user-friendly interface, comprehensive/deep liquidity, diverse trading options, and exclusive event rewards.





Step-by-step guide:

1）Sign up for aMEXC account: Visit the official MEXC website.

2）Deposit funds: Add USDT, BTC, or other cryptocurrencies to your account.

3）Find the trading pair: Search for "PAWS" and select the PAWS/USDT trading pair.

4）Place an order: Set your price and quantity, then confirm your trade.

5）Secure storage: Store your tokens safely on MEXC or in your personal wallet.



