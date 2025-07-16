October MX Zone Events Report

Project Name
Airdrop Time
(MX Commitment Time)
Price Increase % (as of 10/31)
MEMETOON
10/17/2023
270.93%
VSC
10/3/2023
154.24%
GFLY
10/18/2023
149.4%
ZETRIX
10/28/2023
146.95%
FMC
10/30/2023
145%
VC
10/15/2023
140.7%
TIME
10/20/2023
115.47%
PPT
10/24/2023
99.6%
GAI
10/25/2023
97.7%
NEOX
10/24/2023
93%
TL;DR1) Professional Positioning: Chiliz Chain is the world's first blockchain dedicated to sports and entertainment, partnering with over 70 elite sports teams worldwide.2) Fan Token Innovation: Thro
In the fast-paced cryptocurrency futures market, opening a position is the first step and often the key to success or failure. Many traders, especially beginners, rely only on basic market and limit o
If you're wondering who owns XRP, you're asking one of the most important questions about this cryptocurrency. Understanding XRP ownership reveals how power and control are distributed across this dig
If you're wondering when the Ripple XRP Ledger was first created, you're not alone. This question confuses many crypto beginners because the story involves multiple dates, different names, and several
1. What is MEXC Futures Earn?Futures Earn is a financial product offered by MEXC for Futures users. Once activated, eligible funds in your Futures account will automatically enroll in this exclusive E
In the cryptocurrency market, Futures trading has become an important tool for many investors to improve capital efficiency and capture market opportunities, thanks to its features such as high levera
1. What Is MEXC Hold and Earn?MEXC Hold and Earn allows users to generate returns on designated tokens held in their Spot account. The product offers full flexibility: users can trade, withdraw, or us
1. What is the Market Movers Board?MEXC Market Movers board monitors and displays trading pairs that experience significant price fluctuations within a specific period. By tracking price movements and