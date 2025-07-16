The sustained rise in Bitcoin prices has driven the recent market surge, igniting enthusiasm in the cryptocurrency market. The MX token also reached $3 in this surge, continuing its climb from lastThe sustained rise in Bitcoin prices has driven the recent market surge, igniting enthusiasm in the cryptocurrency market. The MX token also reached $3 in this surge, continuing its climb from last
November MX Zone Events Report

Jul 16, 2025
The sustained rise in Bitcoin prices has driven the recent market surge, igniting enthusiasm in the cryptocurrency market. The MX token also reached $3 in this surge, continuing its climb from last month. Throughout this month, the price of MX token fluctuated between $2.8 and $3.

Holding MX tokens not only grants you the opportunity to capitalize on its price appreciation but also allows you to participate in exclusive monthly events and receive free airdrop rewards. For detailed information about the advantages of holding MX, you can refer to "The Top 3 Benefits for MX Holders."

1. MX Zone November Events Report


In November, MEXC conducted a total of 142 airdrop events, including 7 Launchpool events and 135 Kickstarter events. The airdrop activities distributed rewards worth over 10.54 million US dollars, with an annual yield of up to 68%.

According to statistics gathered by MEXC, among all 136 airdrop rewards, the token PROPS had the highest peak price increase rate, reaching an impressive 1587.93%, making it the token with the highest growth rate this month. The token PMPY followed with a price increase rate of 719.1%, ranking second in terms of growth. In the top 10 tokens ranked by price increase, all tokens had a price increase rate exceeding 100%, with the top six tokens having a growth rate exceeding 300%.

Top 10 High-Quality Tokens of November 2023

Project Name
Airdrop Time
(MX Commitment Time)
Price Increase % (as of 11/30)
PROPS
2023/11/10
1587.93%
PMPY
2023/11/9
719.1%
XNA
2023/11/24
399%
RBX
2023/11/23
330.37%
RPK
2023/11/14
323.4%
UPC
2023/11/29
316.56%
LAVA
2023/11/17
267.15%
MBLK
2023/11/23
217.75%
DAMEX
2023/11/21
200.2%
BLOCX
2023/11/29
191.43%

2. How to Participate in Token Airdrop Events


Launchpool and Kickstarter are free airdrop events held exclusively for MX holders. If you are a MX holder, you must hold a minimum of 1,000 MX tokens for at least 30 consecutive days to participate in Kickstarter and Launchpool events.

On the MEXC official website, at the top of the homepage, select [Spot] from the navigation bar, and you will find portals to access Launchpool and Kickstarter events.


3. How to Buy MX


If you are not yet an MX holder and wish to participate in Launchpool and Kickstarter events, you need to purchase MX tokens on the MEXC platform and hold them for a specific period. Once you meet the conditions, you can begin participating in these events. For more information about buying MX tokens, you can refer to Buy MX in One Minute and follow the steps in the tutorial to purchase.


Disclaimer: This information does not provide advice on investment, taxation, legal, financial, accounting, or any other related services, nor does it constitute advice to purchase, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides information for reference purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. The platform is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

