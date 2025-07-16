Nillion: A New Revolution in Private Computing, Reshaping the Data Value Ecosystem

Nillion is a blind computing network—a private computing and storage network designed for artificial intelligence and data. It leverages Privacy-Enhancing Technologies (PETs) to enable computation and storage while maintaining privacy. This makes applications such as private personalized AI, encrypted databases, and privacy-preserving applications possible.





NIL is the native token of the Nillion network, serving as its backbone for security, governance, and long-term development. It coordinates incentives among network participants while ensuring sustainable ecosystem growth.









Coordination Services : Used for payments related to computing services, data storage, AI inference, and transaction fees within Petnet and the coordination layer. Developers can use NIL to access Nillion's privacy-preserving computing services.

Blind Computation : Developers and users can utilize NIL for privacy-preserving storage and computation.

Staking : Holders can stake NIL to support network security and earn rewards. Validators must bond NIL tokens to validate transactions and computations, ensuring the security of the coordination layer.

Governance: NIL token holders can participate in decentralized governance by proposing and voting on protocol upgrades, network parameters, resource allocation, and community grant programs.









Token Name : Nillion (NIL)

Total Supply : 1,000,000,000 NIL

Maximum Supply : No upper limit (annual inflation rate of 1%, subject to emission model and autonomous governance)

Initial Circulating Supply: 195,150,000 NIL (19.52% of total supply)









The total supply of NIL is 1 billion, with an initial circulation of 19.52%. The allocation is as follows:









Ecosystem & Development (29%) : Supports Nillion's ecosystem growth, including developer incentives, validator rewards, network expansion, and strategic initiatives to drive real adoption.

Community (20%) : Distributed through incentive programs, grants, and other community initiatives.

Protocol Development (10%) : Funds research, protocol upgrades, and operational costs to ensure long-term sustainability.

Early Supporters (21%) : Allocated to Pre-Seed, Seed, and 2024 investors.

Core Contributors (20%): Distributed to early team members, advisors, and Nillion Labs contributors for their role in network development.













Upon mainnet launch, NIL will be unlocked and distributed to the community through airdrops and initial allocations to community participants.













The launch of NIL marks the official beginning of blind computing, enabling innovative applications such as personalized AI, data marketplaces, and decentralized science (DeSci) built on sensitive data. Building on this breakthrough, the Nillion network is accelerating the development of its application ecosystem, integrating with more public blockchains, enhancing blind computing collaboration, and continuously optimizing coordination efficiency. The project aims to drive further decentralization while gradually reducing reliance on centralized entities.



