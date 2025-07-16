MX Zone January Events Report





In January, with Bitcoin's price rebounding and the overall market warming up, the MX token price peaked at $3.98. Meanwhile, the MEXC team announced the buyback and burn quantity for Q4 2024, keeping the circulating supply of MX tokens at 100 million. For more details, you can read the related announcement . Holding MX tokens comes with various platform benefits, andfor more details on MX privileges, you can refer to " Three Major Benefits of Holding MX ."









In January 2025, MEXC conducted a total of 106 airdrop events, distributing rewards worth over $7.78 million, with an annualized yield of 51%.





According to MEXC's statistics, among the January airdrop events, the OSOL token performed best, surging by 466%, followed closely by JFOX, which rose 325%. The price increases of PIDOG, SUT, IXS, and TNT were 201%, 138%, 120%, and 115%, respectively. Overall, investors participating in these projects saw significant short-term gains, with the top two projects yielding particularly impressive returns.





Token Name Airdrop Date (MX Staking Date) Price Increase Percentage (as of January 31) OSOL 2025/1/16 466% JFOX 2025/1/17 325% PIDOG 2025/1/20 201% SUT 2025/1/8 138% IXS 2025/1/22 120% TNT 2025/1/24 115%









Kickstarter is an exclusive free airdrop event for MX holders. If you hold at least 25 MX tokens in the past 24 hours, you are eligible to register and participate in the event.





Please note that the system takes three random snapshots daily. To qualify, please ensure your MX holdings do not fall below 25 MX within the 24-hour period before 23:59 (UTC+8) on the day before the event begins. If snapshot shows your holdings fall below this threshold during the 24-hour period, you will be ineligible for the event.





To join, go to the MEXC official website, navigate to the Events submenu at the top of the page, and click on Kickstarter.













If you are not yet an MX holder but wish to participate in Kickstarter, you can purchase at least 25 MX tokens on the MEXC platform to qualify. To learn how to buy MX tokens, refer to " Buy MX in One Minute " and follow the tutorial.





Besides free participation in airdrops, holding MX tokens also offers trading fee discounts. If you hold MX, you can use MX to pay for Spot and USDT Futures trading fees and enjoy a 20% discount. Moreover, if you hold at least 500 MX within the past 24 hours, you can receive a 50% trading fee discount.





MEXC attracts various users with its wide range of token selections and low trading fees, offering deep liquidity, seamless operations, top-notch security, and timely customer service, making it a preferred choice among traders. MEXC adheres to a user-first principle, striving to build a safe and reliable trading platform.





Disclaimer: This material does not provide investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, consulting, or any other related advice, nor does it constitute advice to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides information for reference only and does not constitute investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and invest cautiously. All investment activities are independent of this site.