MEXC Win Futures Tournament Kicks Off With 10,000,000 USDT Prize Pool

10,000,000 USDT prize pool and a jaw-dropping top prize of up to 2 BTC for individual participants, traders from all over the world are jumping in to compete. MEXC has just kicked off the latest MEXC Win Futures Tournament , and it’s set to be the biggest team Futures event of the year! With aand a jaw-dropping top prize of up tofor individual participants, traders from all over the world are jumping in to compete.





Get ready for one of the biggest trading events of the year! The MEXC Win Futures Tournament brings you:





Massive Prize Pool: Up to 10,000,000 USDT, growing as more traders join.

Multiple Ways to Win: Team battles, individual competitions, early bird rewards, daily challenges, and leaderboard prizes.

Easy to Join: Simply register and start trading Futures to be in the running for rewards.





Just sign up and trade for a chance to win! Whether you’re a team player or a solo trader, there’s a spot for you to shine!









Early Bird Registration : Aug 6 – Aug 9, 2025

Team Leader Registration : Aug 6 – Aug 26, 2025

Member Registration : Aug 6 – Sept 2, 2025

Competition Period: Aug 13 – Sept 2, 2025









This MEXC Win tournament features five prize pool tiers, which unlock progressively based on the number of participants, with a maximum total of 10,000,000 USDT. Both the team and individual prize structures are highly attractive.









During the Early Bird Registration period, the first 2,000 users who register and reach a trading volume of over 50,000 USDT will share 40,000 USDT worth of Futures vouchers.









The top 10 teams will share the team prize pool based on their profit rate rankings. The winning team’s Leader will receive 20% of the team prize pool exclusively. Qualified team members ranking in the top 10 by PNL rate will share 30% of the team prize pool. The remaining 50% will be split equally among members whose trading volume meets the requirements.









1) Daily Lucky Wheel: 100% Win, Share 25% of Total Prize Pool





For every 75,000 USDT in daily Futures trading volume, users will earn 1 spin (maximum 3 spins per day). Prizes include up to 2,025 USDT in Futures bonus credits.





2) Daily Checkpoint Challenge Rewards: Share 25% of Total Prize Pool





Meet the trading volume requirement for each stage in a trading day to claim up to 53 USDT in Futures bonuses.





3) Leaderboard Challenge: Share 30% of Total Prize Pool





During the event, users with a cumulative trading volume of ≥ 20,000 USDT in USDT-M Futures pairs will be ranked by both PNL and daily trading volume:





Daily Trading Volume Leaderboard : Top 200 share 20% of the total prize pool in Futures bonus rewards.

PNL Leaderboard: Top 100 share 10% of the total prize pool in BTC airdrops and Futures bonus rewards.









Getting started couldn’t be easier! Just log in to your MEXC account, head to the MEXC Win event page from the homepage, click Register Now, choose whether to join as a team leader or member, and you’re in. From there, start trading Futures, stack up your PNL, climb the rankings, and aim for those epic rewards!





Early Bird Rewards – The first 2,000 traders to register and hit the target trading volume will share 40,000 USDT in bonus vouchers.

Lead the Team – Enjoy an extra 20% of your team’s prize pool.

Spread Out Your Efforts – Distribute your trading volume across spins, daily checkpoint challenges, and leaderboards to earn more rewards.

Climb the Leaderboards – The PNL leaderboard comes with BTC airdrops, making it a prime target for big wins.









MEXC Win: Blazing Arena Futures tournament is set to be the most exciting crypto trading event of the second half of 2025. With a 10,000,000 USDT prize pool, up to 2 BTC for top individuals, and countless ways to win, it’s your chance to trade for glory and rewards.





Register now and make your next trade the one that changes everything. Your path to an exciting and rewarding trading journey starts here!





