MEXC Restricted Countries: Complete List of Prohibited & Limited Regions

Most countries have full MEXC access including Netherlands, Taiwan, and Pakistan with complete services.

Website access requires specific domains in Turkey (mexc.fm), Malaysia (mexc.fm), and several other countries.

UK, India, Japan, and South Korea users can trade on MEXC but face mobile app download restrictions.

Singapore, Mainland China, and several other regions are completely prohibited from using MEXC trading services.

MEXC operates in over 170 countries worldwide with varying levels of service access and restrictions.

MEXC is not available in the US and Canada for registration and trading due to regulatory restrictions.

Before creating your MEXC account, understanding regional restrictions is crucial for ensuring account security and compliance. MEXC operates in over 170 countries worldwide, but regulatory requirements and compliance considerations have led to specific restrictions in certain regions. These limitations range from complete service prohibition to partial restrictions on app downloads and website access.

Important Note: Even countries where registration and trading are prohibited can still access the MEXC website for information purposes and download the mobile application.

Countries Where MEXC is Fully Available

Registration and Trading Prohibited (Can Still Access Website and Download App)

For clarity, the list of prohibited countries/regions is not exhaustive. MEXC reserves the right to modify this list at any time at its sole discretion and based on legal and compliance considerations.

MEXC's prohibition in these countries stems from various regulatory frameworks. The United States maintains strict cryptocurrency exchange regulations through the Securities and Exchange Commission and state-level requirements that MEXC has chosen not to comply with. Similarly, Singapore's Monetary Authority requires specific licensing that affects MEXC's operational capacity in the region.

This prohibition extends to all US territories and dependencies, including the US Virgin Islands, US Minor Outlying Islands, and American Samoa. Residents of these regions cannot register, trade, or access any MEXC services regardless of the domain or access method used. The restriction applies to both individual and institutional accounts.

Currently, MEXC does not provide services to or accept sign-in and trading applications from the following countries/regions: Canada, Cuba, Iran, Mainland China, North Korea, Russia-controlled areas of Ukraine (including Crimea, Donetsk, Luhansk, and Sevastopol), Singapore, Sudan, and the United States (collectively, the "Prohibited Countries/Regions").

Is MEXC Available in the US? Complete Prohibited Countries List

iOS: Japan, India, the United Kingdom, South Korea

Android: Japan, India, Indonesia, the United Kingdom, South Korea





These app store restrictions result from local regulatory requirements and compliance policies specific to each jurisdiction. Users in Japan face app restrictions due to the Financial Services Agency's regulatory stance on unregistered cryptocurrency exchanges. The United Kingdom's Financial Conduct Authority has implemented stringent requirements that affect app distribution for offshore exchanges.





India's app restrictions relate to ongoing regulatory discussions between the government and cryptocurrency platforms. Despite app unavailability, Indian users can access MEXC through web browsers using designated domains. South Korean restrictions align with the Financial Supervisory Service's requirements for cryptocurrency exchange operations.





All other countries/regions can access the iOS or Android version of the App normally. You can visit the official MEXC website to download the App.









MEXC official website domains:





Presently, users in Turkey, Indonesia, and Malaysia may only access the platform via mexc.fm, while users in the Philippines, India, France, and Nigeria are limited to mexc.co. Users in all other countries and regions may access the platform through either website.





These domain restrictions reflect local internet service provider policies and government-level access controls. Turkey's domain limitations relate to the country's telecommunications authority requirements for financial service websites. Indonesia's restrictions align with the Financial Services Authority's oversight of digital asset platforms operating in the country.





The Philippines' domain access limitations stem from the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas regulatory framework for cryptocurrency exchanges. Users in these regions should bookmark the appropriate domain to ensure consistent access to their accounts and trading activities.









MEXC's approach to regional restrictions demonstrates its commitment to regulatory compliance while maintaining global accessibility. The platform continuously monitors legal developments across jurisdictions to ensure its operations align with local requirements. This proactive stance protects both the platform and its users from potential legal complications.





The distinction between complete prohibition and partial restrictions reflects the varying regulatory landscapes across different countries. While some nations have implemented comprehensive bans on offshore cryptocurrency exchanges, others focus on specific aspects such as app distribution or domain accessibility.





Cryptocurrency regulations continue evolving globally, which directly affects platform accessibility. Recent regulatory developments in the European Union, particularly the Markets in Crypto-Assets regulation, may influence future access patterns for European users. Similarly, ongoing discussions in various Asian markets could result in updated restrictions or expanded access.





Users should remain aware that their country's status may change based on evolving regulatory frameworks. MEXC provides advance notice when possible for significant changes, but sudden regulatory shifts can sometimes require immediate implementation of new restrictions.





Users should verify their region's current access status before creating accounts or depositing funds. Regional restrictions can affect various aspects of platform usage, from registration to specific feature availability.





MEXC requires accurate location information during account verification processes. Users should provide truthful information about their residence and location to ensure proper account setup and avoid potential access issues.





Please note that MEXC's list of available and restricted countries/regions is influenced by multiple factors and is subject to change and continuous adjustment. (Last updated: Aug 19, 2025)





MEXC communicates significant changes to regional restrictions through multiple channels, including email notifications to affected users, platform announcements, and updates to official documentation. Users should maintain current contact information and regularly review platform communications to stay informed about potential changes affecting their region.





The platform's commitment to transparency includes providing reasonable notice periods when possible for implementing new restrictions. However, regulatory requirements or legal mandates may sometimes necessitate immediate implementation of access limitations without advance warning.









Q: Is MEXC available in the US?

A: No, MEXC is not available for US residents. The United States is listed among MEXC's prohibited countries for registration and trading. US citizens cannot create accounts or engage in cryptocurrency trading on MEXC.





Q: Can I use MEXC in USA?

A: While you can access the MEXC website and download the app from the US, you cannot register an account or trade if you are a US resident.





Q: Why is MEXC banned in USA?

A: MEXC does not provide services in the United States due to regulatory compliance requirements.





Q: Is MEXC available in Canada?

A: No, MEXC is not available in Canada. Canadian residents cannot register accounts or trade on the platform, as Canada is included in MEXC's prohibited countries list.





Q: Can I use MEXC in Canada?

A: Canadian residents cannot use MEXC for trading purposes, though the website remains accessible for informational purposes.





Q: Is MEXC available in the UK?

A: Yes, MEXC is available in the UK for registration and trading, but the mobile app is not available on UK app stores. Users must access MEXC through web browsers.





Q: Can I use MEXC in India?

A: Yes, Indian users can register and trade on MEXC. However, the mobile app is not available on Indian app stores, and users must access the platform via specific domains (mexc.co).





Q: Does MEXC work in India?

A: Yes, MEXC works in India through web browser access, though with some domain and app restrictions.





Q: What countries is MEXC available in?

A: MEXC operates in over 170 countries worldwide. The platform is available in most countries except the United States, Canada, Singapore, Mainland China, and several other restricted regions.





Q: What countries can use MEXC?

A: Most countries can use MEXC, including European nations, most Asian countries, Australia, and many others. Check our complete list above for your specific country's status.





Q: Where can I use MEXC?

A: You can use MEXC in most countries globally, with full service available in regions like Taiwan, Netherlands, and many others listed in our full service table.





Q: How to access MEXC in restricted countries?

A: MEXC does not recommend accessing the platform from restricted countries. Users in prohibited regions should explore regulated local alternatives instead.





Q: How to use MEXC if the app is not available?

A: If the mobile app is unavailable in your region, you can access MEXC through any web browser using the appropriate domain for your country.





Q: Is MEXC legal in Pakistan?

A: Yes, MEXC is legal and available in Pakistan with full service access.





Q: Is MEXC available in Nigeria?

A: Yes, MEXC is available in Nigeria but with limited website access requiring specific domains.





Q: Is MEXC legal in Malaysia?

A: Yes, MEXC is legal in Malaysia and users must access via mexc.fm domain.





Q: Is MEXC available in Netherlands?

A: Yes, MEXC is fully available in Netherlands with complete service access.





Q: Is MEXC available in Singapore?