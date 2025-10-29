MEXC Loans is a cryptocurrency lending solution introduced by MEXC. MEXC Loans allows users to collateralize one of their cryptocurrency assets to borrow another that they can then use for spotMEXC Loans is a cryptocurrency lending solution introduced by MEXC. MEXC Loans allows users to collateralize one of their cryptocurrency assets to borrow another that they can then use for spot
Learn/Trading Guide/Spot/MEXC Loans is Now Live!

MEXC Loans is Now Live!

Oct 29, 2025MEXC
MEXC Loans is a cryptocurrency lending solution introduced by MEXC. MEXC Loans allows users to collateralize one of their cryptocurrency assets to borrow another that they can then use for spot trading, derivatives, high-yield investment, or withdrawal.

MEXC Loans has officially launched. You can visit the MEXC official website to participate and experience it yourself. With secure and convenient borrowing, MEXC Loans allows you to freely manage your cryptocurrency assets, whether for fund turnover or investment. MEXC's borrowing solution will meet your needs, providing a flexible and tailored approach to cryptocurrency management.

How to Participate in MEXC Loans


MEXC Loans is currently available on both the website and app.

Website


Open the MEXC official website and log in. Then go to Earn MEXC Loans in the top navigation bar.

On the MEXC Loans page, you can see the currently supported collateral and loan currencies. For demonstration purposes, we will pledge BTC to borrow USDT. Click on Borrow Now to proceed.


Enter the desired loan amount in USDT, and the corresponding quantity of BTC that you need to pledge will be displayed on the page. Choose the loan period, check the box to agree to the "MEXC Loans Terms and Conditions," and click Confirm Borrow.

If the BTC quantity in your collateral amount is not sufficient to secure the desired amount of USDT to be borrowed, you can transfer additional BTC from your Futures or Fiat accounts.


After successfully borrowing, you can find this outstanding loan in My Loans.

If you have multiple orders with different statuses, you can check them separately in Outstanding, Repaid, and Repayment History.


It's important to note that you should pay attention to your loan period and repay the loan within the repayment deadline after it expires; otherwise, overdue interest will be incurred. Currently, MEXC Loans allows early repayment without any penalties.

There is an upper limit on the total borrowable amount in the MEXC Loans pool. When the "Total Borrowable" balance in the pool reaches 0, others won't be able to take out loans.

App


On the MEXC App homepage, tap on More in the area below the carousel, then under the Earn tab, select MEXC Loans.

On the MEXC Loans page, you can see the current supported collateral and loan cryptocurrencies. For demonstration purposes, we will pledge BTC to borrow USDT. Tap Borrow Now.


Enter the desired loan amount in USDT, and the corresponding quantity of BTC that you need to pledge will be displayed on the page. Choose the loan period, check the box to agree to the "MEXC Loans Terms and Conditions," and tap Confirm Borrow.

If the BTC quantity in your collateral amount is not sufficient to borrow the desired amount of USDT, you can transfer additional BTC from your Futures or Fiat accounts.


After successfully borrowing, you can find this MEXC Loans order under My Loans.

If you have multiple orders with different statuses, you can check them separately in the Outstanding, Repaid, and Repayment History sections.


It's important to note that you should pay attention to your loan period and repay the loan within the repayment deadline after it expires; otherwise, overdue interest will be incurred. Currently, MEXC Loans allows early repayment without any penalties.

There is an upper limit on the total borrowable amount in the MEXC Loans pool. When the "Total Borrowable" balance in the pool reaches 0, others won't be able to take out loans.

Disclaimer: Cryptocurrency trading involves significant risks. This information does not provide advice on investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, consultancy, or any other related services, nor is it a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides information for reference only and does not constitute investment advice. Please ensure a thorough understanding of the risks involved and invest cautiously. All user investment actions are independent of this platform.


