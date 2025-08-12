MEXC Learn UGC Creator Recruitment｜Join MEXC and Use Your Talent to Transform the Web3 World

Are you passionate about Blockchain, Web3, and Crypto? Do you excel at research, logical thinking, and content creation? Join the MEXC Learn UGC Creator Program now and connect global Web3Are you passionate about Blockchain, Web3, and Crypto? Do you excel at research, logical thinking, and content creation? Join the MEXC Learn UGC Creator Program now and connect global Web3
Are you passionate about Blockchain, Web3, and Crypto?


Do you excel at research, logical thinking, and content creation?


Join the MEXC Learn UGC Creator Program now and connect global Web3 enthusiasts through the power of words. Help build the most influential knowledge-sharing platform in crypto!

Here, you can analyze industry trends, shape narratives, and earn both recognition and rewards through content contributions.

1. Who We Are


MEXC Learn is MEXC's official content channel, committed to delivering professional, insightful, and easy-to-understand content for users worldwide. Our core content includes:

  • Crypto investment guides & educational materials
  • Blockchain technology trends
  • In-depth Web3 project research
  • Macro market analysis & regulatory insights
  • Quick takes on hot topics & in-depth breakdowns

MEXC Learn aims to be a leading global crypto knowledge hub, publishing in 17+ languages including Chinese, English, and Vietnamese, with wide global reach and engagement.

2. Who We're Looking For


We're on the lookout for creators who are:

  • Familiar with crypto market dynamics, capable of independent research & analysis
  • Skilled writers with clear logic and professional tone
  • Knowledgeable about key narratives, project structures, tokenomics, and on-chain ecosystems
  • (Bonus) Experienced in crypto writing or with a media/research background

3. Content Formats & Incentives


  • Content types (no fixed format):

Project research: L1/L2, DeFi, AI, GameFi, etc.
Market analysis: BTC/ETH, stablecoins, memes, regulations
Educational pieces: Trading strategies, on-chain data, wallet use, security guides
Original insights: Any other valuable Web3 content

  • Collaboration models:

Submit articles for review & publication
High-quality contributors may be invited as long-term writers

All articles can include author name, X (Twitter) handle, or a brief bio (≤100 characters).

  • Incentives:

Get Futures bonuses based on MEXC Learn's quality grading
High-quality work may be featured on the MEXC homepage & promoted around the world

4. MEXC Learn Scoring Criteria & Rewards


To encourage high-quality original content, MEXC Learn evaluates each submission based on Content Score (out of 10 points) and traffic performance within 7 days of publication (impressions + clicks). Rewards are granted accordingly, with a maximum of 100 USDT and an additional 100 USDT in Futures bonuses, based on traffic performance. These two reward types can be stacked.

4.1 Content Scoring Criteria (Total: 10 points)


Submissions will be scored across five dimensions (2 points each):

Aspect
Max Score
Evaluation Criteria
Relevance to MEXC

2
Is the content related to MEXC, its products, or current trends? Is the stance professional and positive?
Topic Focus
2
Does the article revolve around the assigned keyword or topic, with in-depth analysis on a single theme?
Clarity & Logic
2
Is the article well-structured, coherent, and grammatically clear?
Educational & Viral Potential
2
Is the content easy to understand, informative, and shareable?
Creativity & Uniqueness
2
Does it offer a unique angle with examples, charts, or comparisons to enhance credibility?


Note: To ensure the selected articles closely match our platform's content focus, we will carefully evaluate all submissions based on quality, originality, and value to users. Among those who meet the basic requirements, only the best entries will be chosen. This event is not first-come, first-served, and meeting the criteria does not guarantee selection. We appreciate your understanding and support.


4.2 Content Reward System


🥇 Grade A Articles (8–10 points)


Basic requirements:

  • Original and first published on MEXC Learn. At least 3,000 words (English version).
  • Deep analysis, unique insights, strong logical flow.

Grade
Score
Reward
A+

10
100 USDT

A

9
80 USDT

A−
8
60 USDT

🥈 Grade B Articles (6–7 points)


Basic requirements:

  • Original content, 1,000–2,000 words (English version).
  • Accurate and informative, with educational value.

Grade
Score
Reward
B+
7
50 USDT
B
6
30 USDT

🏅 Traffic-Based Bonus

Tier
Criteria (within 7 days of publishing)
Futures Bonus Reward
1st
≥ 30,000 impressions & ≥ 400 clicks
100 USDT
2nd
≥ 20,000 impressions & ≥ 200 clicks
80 USDT
3rd
≥ 10,000 impressions & ≥ 150 clicks
60 USDT
4th
≥ 5,000 impressions & ≥ 80 clicks
50 USDT
5th
≥ 3,000 impressions & ≥ 40 clicks
30 USDT

4.3 Additional Notes


  • All articles must be at least 80% original. Plagiarism, AI-generated, or heavily rewritten content is strictly prohibited.
  • Once approved, articles will be published to MEXC Learn with the author's name displayed.
  • Grade A articles can be republished on the author's personal platforms after 24 hours of exclusive publication on MEXC Learn.
  • Futures bonuses are issued by MEXC and are valid for 15 days. They can be used as trading margin or to offset fees, losses, and funding fees in USDT-M Futures trading. Profits generated from these bonuses can be withdrawn.

5. How to Join


Email the following to submission@mexc.com:

  • Short self-introduction (including crypto experience)
  • Sample articles or links (any language; English preferred)
  • Estimated monthly submission frequency
  • Preferred content types (e.g., research, commentary, tutorials, trends)


6. Share Web3 With the World


In a rapidly evolving industry like Web3, great content plays a crucial role in spreading ideas and shaping the future.
By joining the MEXC Learn UGC Creator Team, you'll collaborate with talented writers worldwide to explore emerging trends, break down complex topics, and make crypto knowledge more accessible to everyone.

Let your voice be heard. Help bring clarity, insight, and impact to Web3.

