MEXC Learn Revamped: New Homepage Launched!





Since its launch, MEXC Learn has received high praise from countless users, and we have witnessed their growth and improvement. This inspires us to continue striving for excellence, providing better content and services for our users.





The new version of the homepage UI is now live, featuring a clear and structured framework that makes it easier for users to filter and find content on MEXC Learn, enhancing the user experience.









Welcome to the newly revamped homepage of MEXC Learn ! The new homepage is not only more visually appealing but also comprehensively optimized in terms of content structure, providing learning materials tailored for users of different levels. Whether you are interested in basic crypto knowledge, trading guides, or industry news, we have you covered.





Now, let’s explore MEXC Learn together.









The homepage of MEXC Learn is divided into five sections: Beginner's Guides, Blockchain Encyclopedia, Market Insights, MX Zone, and Video Tutorial. These section names are straightforward, making it easy for users to determine the content of different sections and quickly find the information they are interested in.





Beginner's Guides: Whether you encounter issues with futures trading, spot trading, or other operations while using MEXC products, you can find relevant content in this section to solve your problems.





Blockchain Encyclopedia: Designed specifically for beginners, covering basic concepts of cryptocurrencies, blockchain technology, and how to set up and manage digital wallets.





Market Insights: Provides the latest market movements and industry news to help users stay updated with current trends.





MX Zone: Focuses on introducing MEXC's native token—MX Token. This section explains the functions and uses of the MX Token in detail, its importance in the platform's ecosystem, and provides a series of tutorials and event information.





Video Tutorial: Video tutorials offer a vivid and intuitive way to help users quickly grasp complex concepts and operational steps.





Notably, this revamp introduces the "Featured Content" section, curated by a professional editorial team, providing in-depth analysis of real-time hot topics and valuable investment references for users.













To cater to different reading habits and preferences, MEXC Learn offers various forms of content, including short articles, long articles, and videos. Additionally, for article-type content, MEXC Learn has added a section navigator feature, allowing users to easily jump to different sections for a better reading experience.





To better meet the needs of users with different levels of experience, MEXC Learn divides its content into beginner and advanced categories. Beginner content is suitable for newcomers and those with relatively less experience in the industry, while advanced content is more suited for those with some experience looking to further their knowledge.





At the same time, the content of MEXC Learn is currently available in eight languages: English, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Turkish, Vietnamese, Russian, and Ukrainian. More languages will be available in the future for users worldwide to access the services. We are committed to creating a diverse and global learning platform, allowing users to learn in the language they are familiar and comfortable with.









MEXC Learn has over 300 pieces of content available online. To help users quickly find specific types or particular articles, MEXC Learn offers various filtering options, including section divider, Hot Topics, and a search feature.





As mentioned above, each major section is divided into multiple subsections, making it easy for users to find corresponding content by subsection names. For example, under the Beginner's Guides section, there are five subsections: Futures, Spot, Copy Trade, User Guide, and Technical Indicators.





Hot Topics aggregate content with the same topic tags on one page, making it convenient for users to read and browse.





In addition, if you want to quickly find specific content among many articles, you can use the search feature. Enter keywords in the corresponding language into the search box and click search to find the articles you are looking for.









Since the launch of MEXC Learn, we have successfully helped numerous users resolve product usage issues and provided explanations on industry knowledge. We understand that the blockchain industry is rapidly changing and evolving, making it crucial to continuously acquire new knowledge.





To encourage users to proactively learn and stay updated with the latest trends, MEXC Learn launched the L2E events in 2024. By simply completing related content readings, users can directly participate in quizzes at the bottom of the articles, with no minimum trading requirements. The participation method is simple and convenient, making it highly popular among community users.





Through the L2E events, we hope to provide users with the opportunity to gain rewards while learning and enhancing their knowledge continuously.









We will continue to adhere to our principle of "User First," constantly optimizing educational resources, enhancing user experience, and launching more high-quality, in-depth content to provide more convenient, efficient, and comprehensive learning services for crypto enthusiasts worldwide. With the good news of the approval of the ETH ETFs, we look forward to witnessing the endless possibilities of the crypto world with you!





We welcome everyone to visit MEXC Learn. If you have any feedback or suggestions, please let us know through the official MEXC community and social media channels. Your feedback is the driving force for our continuous innovation and progress, and we look forward to growing and advancing with you.