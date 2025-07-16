MEXC Launches Golden Era Showdown Featuring Gold Bar & BTC Giveaway: 10,000,000 USDT Prize Pool Awaits!





MEXC has officially launched the " Golden Era Showdown: Gold Bar & BTC Giveaway " event with a total prize pool of 10 million USDT. The event is open to all users, whether new or experienced, offering a unique opportunity to participate and win exclusive rewards. The event is designed to provide a top-tier experience for global users, making it easy to join and receive generous prizes.









Early Bird Registration: Jun 13, 16:00 – Jun 17, 15:55 (UTC)

General Registration: Jun 13, 16:00 – Jul 4, 08:00 (UTC)

Event Duration: Jun 13, 16:00 – Jul 4, 08:00 (UTC)

Draw Period: Jun 13, 16:00 – Jul 5, 08:00 (UTC)

BTC Block Hash Selection: The winning number will be based on the last five digits of the first Bitcoin block hash after 12:00:00 (UTC) on Jul 4, 2025.









1）Users from non-restricted countries or regions are eligible to participate in this event.

2）Market maker accounts and institutional sub-accounts are not eligible.

3）Only Futures trades with non-zero fees will be counted toward event participation.

4）Most rewards do not require KYC verification. However, winners of the grand prize (valued over 10,000 USDT) must complete advanced KYC verification within 7 days to ensure successful prize distribution.









This MEXC mid-year event consists of four main parts: Early Bird Registration Bonus, Daily Scratch-Off, Weekly Spin-the-Wheel, and the Grand Prize Draw.





To participate, simply click the Register Now button during the event period and complete Futures trades. The number of lucky draw chances will be determined based on your trading volume, allowing you to join the Daily Scratch Card, Weekly Spin, and Grand Prize Draw activities.













How to Participate:

1) During the early bird registration period, visit the event page and click the Register Now button to complete your registration.

2) Accumulate a total trading volume of at least 50,000 USDT during the event.

3) The first 2,000 registered users who meet the trading requirement will share a total of 40,000 USDT in vouchers. Rewards are limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis.

4) All rewards will be distributed after the event ends.













How to Participate:

1) Visit the event page and click the Register Now button to sign up.

2) For each day during the event, every 50,000 USDT in cumulative trading volume earns 1 scratch-off chance. A maximum of 5 scratch-offs can be earned per day.

3) Once eligible, visit the Daily Rewards section and use the Scratch Zone to reveal rewards. Each scratch reveals a random bonus amount. The reward pool is limited and available while supplies last.

4) Rewards will be distributed in real time or within 24 hours at the latest. Bonus validity: 7 days.





Notes:

1) Click Scratch Now to use a single chance, or Scratch All to use all available chances at once.

2) Scratch chances can accumulate and be used any time during the event’s draw period. Example: If 5 chances are earned on Day 1 but the reward pool is empty, and 5 more are earned on Day 2 while the pool is active, the user can use all 10 chances on Day 2.













How to Participate:

1) Go to the event page and click the Register Now button to sign up.

2) During the event, for every 2,000,000 USDT in cumulative weekly trading volume, participants earn 1 spin chance (up to 5 per week).

3) Once eligible, visit the Weekly Surprises section and use the spin wheel to draw rewards. Each spin grants a random bonus. Prizes are subject to availability.

4) Rewards are distributed in real time or within 24 hours at the latest. Bonus validity: 7 days.





Notes:

1) Click the Spin button at the center of the wheel to use a single spin, or Draw All to use all available spins at once.

2) Spin chances can accumulate and be used at any time during the draw period. Example: If 5 chances are earned in Week 1 but the prize pool is empty, and another 5 are earned in Week 2 while the pool is active, users may spin 10 times in total during Week 2.













How to Participate:

1) Visit the event page and click the Register Now button to join.

2) For every 10,000,000 USDT in cumulative trading volume during the event, participants receive one uniquely generated lottery code. There is no limit to the number of entries.

July 4, 2025, 12:00 UTC. The entry with the closest match will win the Ultimate Grand Prize, which includes the gold bar and BTC. For transparency, the result can be verified on 3) The winning number will be determined based on the last five digits of the first Bitcoin block hash generated after. The entry with the closest match will win the Ultimate Grand Prize, which includes the. For transparency, the result can be verified on blockchain.com

4) Prizes will be distributed within 7 business days after the event ends.









You can view your lottery codes for the Ultimate Grand Prize draw on the event page and check whether your entry has won.









For full details on prize distribution, participation rules, and reward policies, please refer to the complete event rules on the official event page.











