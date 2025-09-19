MEXC Futures Now Support Order History and Capital Flow Exports to PDF

In cryptocurrency trading, Futures Order History serves as key evidence of a user's trading activity. They are particularly important for strategy review and performance analysis. Exporting these records is essential for accurate tracking, auditing, and documentation of trading history.









A futures order is a type of order placed by users on centralized exchanges (such as MEXC), containing a set of execution parameters and conditions. These include the trading pair (e.g., BTCUSDT ), order quantity and price, order type (limit, market, etc.), position direction (open long, open short), validity period, and more. For more details, refer to: " What is Futures Trading





Once a cryptocurrency Futures order is submitted, the exchange executes it based on the specified rules. If the order meets market conditions and a matching counterparty is available, the trade is executed and assets are transferred accordingly between the buyer and seller.









Exporting Futures order history and fund flow records holds significant value for users, primarily in the following two aspects:









Cryptocurrency trading is frequent and complex, with each transaction involving fund movements and investment decisions. Exporting historical orders and fund flow records allows users to preserve a complete and accurate trading history.





Whether you need to review the details of a specific trade or conduct a broader analysis over a certain period, these records provide reliable references. They also help prevent the loss of critical information due to time lapse or changes in platform data.









Historical order data is a valuable resource for reviewing and refining trading strategies. By analyzing historical orders and capital flows, traders can clearly assess the success rates of different strategies and evaluate the timing of entries and exits.





For example, one can calculate the proportion of profitable and losing orders when using a specific technical analysis method, thereby identifying the strengths and weaknesses of the strategy and providing strong reference points for subsequent adjustments and optimization.









MEXC supports exporting PDF versions of historical Futures order records and fund flows on both the Web and App platforms. Each user is entitled to 10 export attempts per month for futures account statements. Each generated report can include data covering up to the most recent 180 days, allowing users to flexibly retrieve the trading information they need.









Visit the MEXC official website and log in to your account. From the top navigation bar on the homepage, hover over Orders and select Futures Orders to enter the corresponding page.









On the Futures Orders page, go to Order & Trade History and click Export Order History to open the export window.









You can select the trading pair, direction, and time period for the export. Set the export format to PDF, then click Export to begin downloading your historical order data in PDF format. Please note: generating the PDF file may take some time. If the export contains more than 10,000 records, it will switch to bulk data export mode.





When selecting a time range such as Last 180 Days or Last 365 Days, the system will notify you that large data export supports retrieving any 365 days of data within the past 18 months (up to the previous day). A maximum of 100,000 records can be exported in a single request, and each user can download up to 10 times per month.









Similarly, go to Capital Flow, then click Export Fund Flow to open the export window.





After selecting the trading pair, crypto, fund type, fund flow type (inflow or outflow), and time period, choose PDF as the export format. Click Export to begin downloading your fund flow data in PDF format. Please note: generating the PDF may take some time. If the export contains more than 10,000 records, the system will switch to bulk data export mode.





When selecting a time range such as Last 180 Days or Last 365 Days, you will see a prompt stating that large data export supports retrieving any 365 days of data within the past 18 months (up to the previous day). A maximum of 100,000 records can be exported in one request, and each user can export up to 10 times per month.













Open the MEXC App and log in to your account. Tap the profile icon in the top-left corner, then select Transactions, and choose Futures Orders.









On the Futures Orders page, select Order & Trade History, then tap the export icon in the upper-right corner. tap + Export New to open the export setup window.





You can configure the period, trading pair, and direction. Currently, only limit orders are supported for export. Once all fields are set, tap Generate to complete the export of your historical order history.





If you do not check the option Email me once generated, you will receive an email or SMS notification. Please follow the instructions in the message to download the file within7 days. You can also manually tap Email Me after the export is complete and then download the report from your email inbox.









On the App, you can export any 360 days of data within the past 18 months (up to the day before). Each export can contain up to 100,000 records, and you may download up to 10 times per month.





MEXC's Futures order export feature is a valuable tool for users to manage trading records and review strategies. Through flexible settings on both the Web and App platforms, users can quickly export PDF versions of their historical orders and fund flow records, enabling efficient data retention, auditing, and analysis. By mastering this function, users can significantly improve their recordkeeping efficiency and trading transparency.





