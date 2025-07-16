1. Market Overview According to data from MEXC, ETH briefly surged above $2,834 USDT, currently trading at $2,787.30 USDT, marking a 24-hour gain of 1.98%. Heatmap of the top 10 USDT-margined1. Market Overview According to data from MEXC, ETH briefly surged above $2,834 USDT, currently trading at $2,787.30 USDT, marking a 24-hour gain of 1.98%. Heatmap of the top 10 USDT-margined
MEXC Daily News (June 11): Ethereum breaks above 2,800 USDT, sparking a broad rally across top DeFi tokens.

Jul 16, 2025
1. Market Overview


According to data from MEXC, ETH briefly surged above $2,834 USDT, currently trading at $2,787.30 USDT, marking a 24-hour gain of 1.98%.


Heatmap of the top 10 USDT-margined perpetual contracts by trading volume on MEXC.


For more crypto price insights and macroeconomic data, visit MEXC Markets.

2. Analyst Insights


2.1 Bitwise: DeFi Strength Is "Feeding Back" into Ethereum


Danny Nelson, a researcher at Bitwise, noted an unusual market trend: instead of ETH leading the DeFi rally, it's the strong performance of DeFi projects that’s now boosting Ethereum. He said investors are pricing in a future where Ethereum's on-chain economic infrastructure becomes more robust and expansive.

2.2 Greeks.live: Bullish Momentum Meets Cautious Hedging


According to a community update from Greeks.live, while traders recognize the current bullish trend, many remain cautious—holding onto put options as a hedge. This is largely due to concerns over volatility mispricing and market manipulation, especially around BTC price levels between $105K and $110K, where institutional activity is unpredictable.

3. Industry News


3.1 SEC Begins Review of 21Shares SUI ETF Filing


21Shares US announced that the SEC has officially accepted Nasdaq’s application to list the 21Shares SUI ETF, kicking off the review process. Nasdaq originally filed the application on May 23.

3.2 SEC Requests Revised Solana ETF Filing


According to Blockworks, the SEC has asked Solana ETF issuers to submit a revised S-1 filing next week, with updates related to physical redemption and staking terms. Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas predicts approval could come in 2–4 months.

3.3 CoinShares Registers Solana ETF in Delaware


PhoenixNews reports that CoinShares has registered its Solana ETF in the state of Delaware.

3.4 SEC Opens Comment Period for Bitwise Bitcoin & Ethereum ETF


The SEC has begun the public comment period for NYSE Arca’s proposal to list and trade a Bitwise ETF that would hold both Bitcoin and Ethereum. The allocation at the time of filing was 83% BTC and 17% ETH. The public can submit opinions for 21 days and rebuttals for 35 days following publication in the Federal Register. The SEC must decide on the proposal by June 10, 2025, following a previous extension.

4. Hot Topics


4.1 Connecticut Bans State Crypto Holdings


Connecticut has passed HB 7082, banning state agencies and political subdivisions from holding or investing in cryptocurrencies, effective October 1, 2025. The bill also introduces new compliance requirements for money transmitters and passed both the House and Senate unanimously.

4.2 Trump-Backed Mining Firm Holds 215 BTC


American Bitcoin, a mining firm backed by the Trump family, has accumulated 215 BTC (worth over $23 million) since launching in April. The company says it has no fixed target and will continue acquiring Bitcoin.

4.3 Ethereum Foundation Releases “1TS” Security Report


The Ethereum Foundation published the first report under its “1 Trillion Security” (1TS) initiative. It outlines six key security challenges in the Ethereum ecosystem, including:
  • User experience (e.g., key management, transaction signing),
  • Smart contract security and development lifecycle,
  • Infrastructure & cloud dependencies (e.g., L2s, RPCs),
  • Consensus protocol resilience,
  • Security monitoring & incident response,
  • Governance & social layer vulnerabilities.

5. Project Updates


1）Bullish, parent company of CoinDesk, has reportedly filed for IPO in secret.
2）Humanity Protocol has acquired Web3 event infrastructure platform Moongate.
3）xAI partners with Polymarket, combining market prediction, X data, and Grok insights.
4）Starknet to launch STRK Staking v2 on mainnet on June 17.
5）Kik founder Ted Livingston launches payment app Flipcash on Solana.
6）Orderly integrates with RWAfi full-stack chain Plume Network.
7）Coinbase reports 60% of Fortune 500 companies are now exploring blockchain.

6. Funding Highlights


1）The Blockchain Group approved for a €11 billion fundraise to accelerate its Bitcoin buying strategy.
2）Silhouette raises $3M pre-seed, led by RockawayX.
3）Hypernative, a Web3 security firm, secures $40M Series B.
4）Stablecoin startup Noah raises $22M, led by LocalGlobe.
5）Orange Cap Games secures $3.5M seed round led by 1kx and Yuga Labs.
6）Canaan Inc. mined a record 109 BTC in May and launched a $30M stock buyback program.

