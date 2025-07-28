MEXC Daily Highlights (July 28): ETH Climbs Steadily as Dual Flows from On-Chain and Off-Exchange Capital Revive Major Crypto Momentum





According to MEXC data, ETH rose to a maximum of 3,886.19 USDT and is now reported at 3,848.05 USDT, with a 24-hour increase of + 0.79%.









MEXC platform USDT standard Perpetual Futures trading volume of the top ten heat map









SOLUSDT , ETHUSDT , BTCUSDT , SUIUSDT , and PENGUUSDT rank in the top five. For more information about ETH prices and macroeconomics, please click [MEXC Market] to view.













According to Lookonchain monitoring , PENGU's trading volume on Upbit has exceeded DOGE 's trading volume on Upbit, but PENGU 's market value is still less than 1/13 of DOGE, it seems that Korean users are constantly accumulating PENGU.













According to @btcNLNico statistics , this week Bitcoin Treasury strategy entities increased their holdings by 29,500 bitcoins. Relevant entities issued a total of 62 announcements, including:





8 newly announced treasury strategy entities increase holdings of 20,368 BTC





24 companies increased their holdings by 9,183 BTC.





Ten companies have announced future bitcoin treasury strategies that will use $132 million.

















According to Reuters , US President Trump stated that a trade agreement has been reached with the European Union, and the European Union will invest 600 billion more dollars in the US than before. The European Union has agreed to allow tariff-free trade among countries, and all countries will open their markets to the US. The European Union will purchase a large amount of military equipment from the US, agree to a unified 15% tariff on cars, and purchase hundreds of billions of dollars in military equipment.









According to the Economic Times report , US Commerce Secretary Lu Tenike stated that the deadline for tariff increase on August 1st will not be extended. Europe needs and is willing to reach a trade agreement with the US. The question is whether the agreement provided by the European Union is good enough for Trump to abandon the 30% tariff threat. In addition, Lu Tenike stated that Trump is still prepared to continue tariff negotiations after August 1st.









According to Fashion Jobs After the US reached a trade agreement with the European Union, investors expect automakers and luxury goods manufacturers to lead a wave of easing gains in European stock markets when the market reopens on Monday. On Sunday, US President Trump announced the agreement after meeting with European Union Commission President von der Leyen. Under the agreement, most European Union exports (including cars) will face a 15% tariff. The European Union leader said the tax rate is comprehensive, but Trump said it does not include drugs and metals. John Plassard, head of strategy at Cité Gestion, said the agreement "is enough to release what the stock market needs most: predictability." He said, "The risk of further tariff increases has now been eliminated, and with it, a major macro adverse factor has disappeared. For investors, this is not only a relief, but also a green light signal."









Chain analyst (@ai_9684 xtpa) said in the X platform, ZORA rose 931% in a month, as if out of an independent counterfeit products market, but the chain in the near future can not even see a single transaction record of more than 500,000 dollars, suspected to be CEX funds in the operation.













According to PR Newswire , NYSE Listed Company Mega Matrix Inc. (NYSE: MPU) today announced the completion of a $16 million private placement financing, officially launching the strategic transformation of the stablecoin Asset Allocation platform. This move marks the company's beginning to participate in the reshaping of the global digital financial infrastructure in a more structured way. This round of financing attracted multiple blockchain professional funds, reflecting the market's recognition of MPU's strategic transformation direction.









According to official documents from Bit Digital The company plans to hold a shareholder meeting on September 10, 2025. At that time, a resolution will be passed to increase the authorized capital of the company from 340,000,000 Common Stock shares with a face value of $0.01 per share and 10,000,000 Preference Shares with a face value of $0.01 per share (with a total value of approximately $3.50 million) to 1,000,000,000 Common Stock shares with a face value of $0.01 per share and 10,000,000 Preference Shares with a face value of $0.01 per share (with a total value of approximately $10.10 million). The funds raised from expanding the share capital will be used to continue to increase holdings ETH













Vitalik Buterin retweeted a tweet on the X platform : "Ethereum has been online for ten consecutive years, with zero pauses and zero maintenance. Meanwhile, Facebook downtimes for 14 hours, Cloudflare abandons 19 data centers, and other Layer 1 networks have encountered multiple problems. Ethereum will never stop, whether it is forks, crashes, bubbles, lawsuits, hacker attacks, or various dramatic events that the Internet may cause. Despite bank failures and server repairs, Ethereum is still running."









According to the latest Gallup survey , about 14% of US adults say they own cryptocurrency, but most say they are not interested in buying it. Despite a slight increase in digital asset holdings since 2021, most US people still view digital assets as a risky investment. The survey shows that the phenomenon of men under 50 owning cryptocurrency is more common, with 25% of men saying they own Bitcoin or other digital currencies. In addition, cryptocurrency holdings are higher among college graduates (19%), high-income adults (19%), and political conservatives (18%). In contrast, only 7% of adults aged 65 and over say they own some form of cryptocurrency. 17% of US people expressed interest in cryptocurrency but have no plans to invest in it in the near future; only 4% said they might buy cryptocurrency in the near future. 60% said they have no plans to invest in cryptocurrency at all.









1) SharpLink Gaming bought about 300 million USD ETH over the weekend and pledged it all

2) Binance launches WebSocket push function

3) Visualize Value, a brand under the founder of Checks, issued coins on the Zora platform, with a market value exceeding $10 million in 2 hours

4) Michael Saylor Releases Bitcoin Tracker Information, Could Hint at Strategy Increasing Its BTC Ownership Again

5) Jup Studio ecological meme coin Uranus market value exceeded $60 million, with a 24-hour increase of over 230%

6) Jia Fuda Securities submitted an application to the Hong Kong Securities Supervision Commission to obtain a virtual asset service license





