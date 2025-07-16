MEXC Daily Highlights (July 14) | Bitcoin Hits New Highs, ETH ETF Buying Surges, Global Political and Economic Shifts in Focus





According to MEXC data, Bitcoin rose to 119,469.60 USDT, now reported at 119009.99 USDT, with a 24-hour increase of + 0.25%









MEXC platform USDT standard perpetual contract trading volume of the top ten heat map









BTCUSDT , ETHUSDT , SUIUSDT , SOLUSDT , and PEPEUSDT rank in the top five. For more information about Bitcoin prices and macroeconomics, please click [MEXC Market] to view.













Independent Ethereum educator and Angel Investor sassal.eth stated on social media: " Net increase in ETH in the past 30 days: about 73,000 ETH; net inflow of ETH ETF in the past 30 days: about 725,000 ETH; the amount of ETH purchased by ETH ETF alone in the past 30 days is nearly 10 times more than the net publishing volume of the network."









According to Strategic ETH Reserve data, the top 50 institutions that adopt the Ethereum reserve strategy hold more than 1.34 million ETH, reaching 1,340,820 ETH as of now, worth about 3.95 billion dollars. Among them, there are six institutions that hold more than 100,000 ETH, namely: Ethereum Foundation (242,500), SharpLink Gaming (216,000), PulseChain Sac (166,300), Coinbase (137,300), Golem Foundation (101,200), and Bit Digital.

















Andrew Bailey, governor of the Bank of the United Kingdom, opposes large banks publishing their own stablecoins and suggests prioritizing the development of digital bank deposits. He warned that stablecoins could trigger runs and money laundering risks. This position conflicts with the Trump administration's support for the US dollar pegging stablecoins.









According to Deep TechFlow , Feng Delaien, President of the European Union Commission, stated that the European Union will extend the suspension of countermeasures against US tariffs until early August. She emphasized that the European Union tends to resolve issues through consultation, and this position remains unchanged. Countermeasures are designed for unconventional situations and have not yet reached the stage of use.









BlockBeats News , July 14th, US President Trump said that if Federal Reserve Chairperson Powell steps down, it will be a good thing, he should (step down).













CryptoQuant analyst stated that the Bitcoin market has not yet entered a state of extreme optimism, but this situation may change soon. Despite the fluctuation of Bitcoin price, market sentiment and trading activity show that participants are cautiously optimistic about the future of Bitcoin. As market conditions change and investor sentiment improves, Bitcoin may enter a new optimistic phase.









On July 14th, Jack Yi, founder of LD Capital , posted on social media that the counterfeit products season may have to wait until the interest rate cut in August/September is confirmed, and the market will truly usher in liquidity overflow. Investors can currently focus on researching and tracking potential dark horse projects.













According to the Wall Street Journal, Elon Musk's SpaceX has agreed to invest $2 billion in its artificial intelligence company xAI, which is close to half of the recent financing round of Grok chatbot developers. Musk has repeatedly used his business empire resources to support xAI, and the company is trying to catch up with OpenAI. Earlier this year, xAI merged with X platform, and the new company was valued at $113 billion.













On July 14, according to CME 's "Fed Watch", the probability that the Fed will maintain interest rates unchanged in July is 93.3%, and the probability of cutting interest rates by 25 basis points is 6.7%.

The probability of the Federal Reserve keeping interest rates unchanged in September is 59.7%, the probability of a cumulative rate cut of 25 basis points is 36.2%, and the probability of a cumulative rate cut of 50 basis points is 4.1%.









According to ChainCatcher , the CEO of Metaplanet stated that the company's market value has exceeded $7 billion and foreign investment interest is increasing. Gerovich met with asset management companies in the European Union and the company's business expansion is about to start.









1) SharpLink Gaming bought 16,374 ETH again, with a total position of 270,000 ETH

2) The prosecution in the Tornado Cash case cited erroneous information to prove "guilty conscience" and sparked controversy

3) PENGU breaks through $0.03 and the market value rises to $1.752 billion

Grok AI officially lands on Tesla's in-car system

Czech National Bank buys Coinbase shares for $18.10 million





Recommended reading:









Currently, MEXC platform has launched a 0 fee activity . By participating in this activity, users can significantly reduce transaction costs and truly achieve the goal of "saving more, trading more, and earning more". On the MEXC platform, you can not only enjoy low-cost transactions with this activity, but also keep up with market trends, keenly capture every fleeting investment opportunity, and start a journey of wealth appreciation.









MEXC Learn for in-depth analysis. For more information, visitfor in-depth analysis.