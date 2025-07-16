As MEXC's user base continues to grow, we have established the MEXC Creator Alliance and are now recruiting outstanding content creators from around the world. We look forward to working withAs MEXC's user base continues to grow, we have established the MEXC Creator Alliance and are now recruiting outstanding content creators from around the world. We look forward to working with
Learn/Market Insights/Event Zone/MEXC Creato...tment Drive

MEXC Creator Alliance: Key Opinion Leader (KOL) Recruitment Drive

Jul 16, 2025MEXC
0m
Nowchain
NOW$0.00233+1.74%
LOOK
LOOK$0.03637+21.19%
DeepBook
DEEP$0.066786-0.88%
WELL3
WELL$0.000048-16.08%
Ethereum Classic
ETC$15.69-0.50%

0324webpop_____-_png.png

As MEXC's user base continues to grow, we have established the MEXC Creator Alliance and are now recruiting outstanding content creators from around the world. We look forward to working with high-quality professionals to promote the development and dissemination of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technologies.

Requirements for Recruitment:

  • Love for cryptocurrencies and blockchain technologies, extensive knowledge of the industry, and a fundamental grasp of market trends and movements.
  • Unique insights and deep analytical skills, with the ability to write high-quality, distinctive articles.
  • The potential to effectively disseminate knowledge and information about cryptocurrencies. The KOLs' social media following is an indicator of their potential influence.

  Advantages of joining the Creator Alliance:

  • Professional technical support and market promotion services, with articles displayed and promoted across MEXC's social media platforms which have millions of users and followers.
  • Access to professional research reports and analytical data supplied by MEXC.
  • Opportunities to interact with well-known individuals in the cryptocurrency industry by participating in online and offline events organized by MEXC.
  • Outstanding content creators can become strategic partners of MEXC, enjoying priority cooperation and further resources. They can also expand their own abilities by participating in MEXC's marketing and planning.

  Recruitment Process:

  • Submit your personal information, such as a Twitter account, personal article links, etc., through this Google form. Our staff will review it as soon as possible.
  • MEXC will contact you within 3 working days of your application's approval.
      Note: MEXC reserves the right to final interpretation of the event. MEXC will conduct a technical screening of applicants' articles. Applicants who do not meet the requirements or who plagiarize other articles will be disqualified.

Popular Articles

What is Chiliz (CHZ)? The World's First Blockchain for Sports and Entertainment

What is Chiliz (CHZ)? The World's First Blockchain for Sports and Entertainment

TL;DR1) Professional Positioning: Chiliz Chain is the world's first blockchain dedicated to sports and entertainment, partnering with over 70 elite sports teams worldwide.2) Fan Token Innovation: Thro

Placing Different Types of Futures Orders

Placing Different Types of Futures Orders

In the fast-paced cryptocurrency futures market, opening a position is the first step and often the key to success or failure. Many traders, especially beginners, rely only on basic market and limit o

Who Owns XRP? Complete Ownership Guide

Who Owns XRP? Complete Ownership Guide

If you're wondering who owns XRP, you're asking one of the most important questions about this cryptocurrency. Understanding XRP ownership reveals how power and control are distributed across this dig

When Was the Ripple (XRP) Ledger First Created?

When Was the Ripple (XRP) Ledger First Created?

If you're wondering when the Ripple XRP Ledger was first created, you're not alone. This question confuses many crypto beginners because the story involves multiple dates, different names, and several

Related Articles

What is Chiliz (CHZ)? The World's First Blockchain for Sports and Entertainment

What is Chiliz (CHZ)? The World's First Blockchain for Sports and Entertainment

TL;DR1) Professional Positioning: Chiliz Chain is the world's first blockchain dedicated to sports and entertainment, partnering with over 70 elite sports teams worldwide.2) Fan Token Innovation: Thro

Placing Different Types of Futures Orders

Placing Different Types of Futures Orders

In the fast-paced cryptocurrency futures market, opening a position is the first step and often the key to success or failure. Many traders, especially beginners, rely only on basic market and limit o

Who Owns XRP? Complete Ownership Guide

Who Owns XRP? Complete Ownership Guide

If you're wondering who owns XRP, you're asking one of the most important questions about this cryptocurrency. Understanding XRP ownership reveals how power and control are distributed across this dig

When Was the Ripple (XRP) Ledger First Created?

When Was the Ripple (XRP) Ledger First Created?

If you're wondering when the Ripple XRP Ledger was first created, you're not alone. This question confuses many crypto beginners because the story involves multiple dates, different names, and several

Sign Up on MEXC
Sign Up & Receive Up to 10,000 USDT Bonus