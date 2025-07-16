May MX Zone Events Report





In May, influenced by the approval of the Ethereum spot ETF, the overall market gradually rose amidst fluctuations. MX token's growth slowed down after the last surge, and its price returned to around $4. MX token rose from $2.77 at the beginning of the year to a high of $5.86, a 111.6% increase, and currently maintains a 44.4% gain.





It is evident that long-term MX holding can yield significant returns. Holding MX tokens not only allows you to profit from its price increases, but also lets you participate in exclusive monthly events to earn free airdrop rewards. For more details on the benefits of holding MX, you can refer to the article " The Top 3 Benefits for MX Holders ."









In May 2024, the MEXC platform conducted a total of 250 airdrop events, including 2 Launchpool events and 248 Kickstarter events. These events distributed rewards worth over $13.33 million, resulting in an impressive event APY (Annual Percentage Yield) of 60%.





According to MEXC platform data, in all 250 airdrop rewards in May, the top 10 tokens saw gains exceeding 100%. Among them, MAGAETH had the highest increase at 675.28%, while KTC ranked second with a 224.3% increase this month. In the top 10 token rewards by price increase, all tokens saw gains exceeding 130%.





Project Name Airdrop Time (MX Commitment Time) Price Increase % (as of May 31) MAGAETH 2024/5/22 675.28% KTC 2024/5/31 224.30% SABAI 2024/5/14 185.33% MON 2024/5/27 156.67% RBT 2024/5/16 149.36% KARRAT 2024/5/10 149.20% MPC 2024/5/31 146.00% DSYNC 2024/5/20 144.20% FOMONET 2024/5/2 135.16% BEER 2024/5/29 130.25%









Launchpool and Kickstarter are exclusive free airdrop events for MX holders. If you are an MX holder, you need to hold a minimum of 1,000 MX tokens for at least 30 consecutive days to participate in these events.





Open the MEXC official website. At the top of the homepage, hover over [Spot] in the navigation bar, and you will find the links in the dropdown menu to access the Launchpool and Kickstarter events.













Buy MX in One Minute If you are not currently an MX holder but wish to participate in the Launchpool and Kickstarter events, you will need to purchase MX tokens on the MEXC platform and hold them for a specific period first. Once you meet the requirements, you can participate in the events. For instructions on how to buy MX tokens, you can refer toand follow the steps in the tutorial.





In addition to free participation in airdrop events, holding MX tokens also provides a discount on trading fees. If you are an MX holder, you can transfer MX to your futures account and use the MX Deduction for USDT-M futures fees, enjoying a 10% fee discount.



