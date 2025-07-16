In May, influenced by the approval of the Ethereum spot ETF, the overall market gradually rose amidst fluctuations. MX token's growth slowed down after the last surge, and its price returned toIn May, influenced by the approval of the Ethereum spot ETF, the overall market gradually rose amidst fluctuations. MX token's growth slowed down after the last surge, and its price returned to
May MX Zone Events Report

In May, influenced by the approval of the Ethereum spot ETF, the overall market gradually rose amidst fluctuations. MX token's growth slowed down after the last surge, and its price returned to around $4. MX token rose from $2.77 at the beginning of the year to a high of $5.86, a 111.6% increase, and currently maintains a 44.4% gain.

It is evident that long-term MX holding can yield significant returns. Holding MX tokens not only allows you to profit from its price increases, but also lets you participate in exclusive monthly events to earn free airdrop rewards. For more details on the benefits of holding MX, you can refer to the article "The Top 3 Benefits for MX Holders."

1. May MX Zone Events Report


In May 2024, the MEXC platform conducted a total of 250 airdrop events, including 2 Launchpool events and 248 Kickstarter events. These events distributed rewards worth over $13.33 million, resulting in an impressive event APY (Annual Percentage Yield) of 60%.

According to MEXC platform data, in all 250 airdrop rewards in May, the top 10 tokens saw gains exceeding 100%. Among them, MAGAETH had the highest increase at 675.28%, while KTC ranked second with a 224.3% increase this month. In the top 10 token rewards by price increase, all tokens saw gains exceeding 130%.

Top 10 Outstanding Tokens of May 2024

Project Name
Airdrop Time
(MX Commitment Time)
Price Increase % (as of May 31)
MAGAETH
2024/5/22
675.28%
KTC
2024/5/31
224.30%
SABAI
2024/5/14
185.33%
MON
2024/5/27
156.67%
RBT
2024/5/16
149.36%
KARRAT
2024/5/10
149.20%
MPC
2024/5/31
146.00%
DSYNC
2024/5/20
144.20%
FOMONET
2024/5/2
135.16%
BEER
2024/5/29
130.25%

2. How to Participate in Airdrop Events


Launchpool and Kickstarter are exclusive free airdrop events for MX holders. If you are an MX holder, you need to hold a minimum of 1,000 MX tokens for at least 30 consecutive days to participate in these events.

Open the MEXC official website. At the top of the homepage, hover over [Spot] in the navigation bar, and you will find the links in the dropdown menu to access the Launchpool and Kickstarter events.


3. How to Buy MX


If you are not currently an MX holder but wish to participate in the Launchpool and Kickstarter events, you will need to purchase MX tokens on the MEXC platform and hold them for a specific period first. Once you meet the requirements, you can participate in the events. For instructions on how to buy MX tokens, you can refer to Buy MX in One Minute and follow the steps in the tutorial.

In addition to free participation in airdrop events, holding MX tokens also provides a discount on trading fees. If you are an MX holder, you can transfer MX to your futures account and use the MX Deduction for USDT-M futures fees, enjoying a 10% fee discount.

Disclaimer: This information does not provide advice on investment, taxation, legal, financial, accounting, consultation, or any other related services, nor does it constitute advice to purchase, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides information for reference purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. The platform is not responsible for users' investment decisions.


