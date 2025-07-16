Matchain (MAT): A Decentralized AI Platform for the Web3 Era

In the Web3 era, data and artificial intelligence have become invaluable assets. However, pressing concerns continue to arise: Who controls your personal data? Is artificial intelligence truly serving your interests, or merely extracting value?





Matchain (MAT) provides a definitive answer. As the first Layer-2 AI platform on the BNB Chain, Matchain empowers users with full ownership over their digital identities and personal data. By harnessing decentralized AI technologies, Matchain is establishing a new benchmark for the evolution of Web3. What differentiates Matchain from other platforms? How is its core technology structured?





The following overview will guide you through the Matchain ecosystem, equipping you with the insights needed to assess and capitalize on this emerging opportunity.













1) User Data Controlled by Third Parties:

In the Web2 ecosystem, platforms such as Google and Facebook act as "gatekeepers" of data, storing, analyzing, and monetizing the personal information of billions of users without offering equitable returns. Users have little to no control over how their data is accessed, used, or shared.





2) Fragmented Digital Identities and Lack of Interoperability:

Most Web3 applications operate their own isolated account systems, resulting in fragmented digital identities and limited interoperability across platforms. This not only complicates identity verification but also forces users to repeatedly verify themselves across different decentralized applications (dApps), leading to a poor user experience and significant resource inefficiencies.





3) Centralized AI and Data Misuse:

Today, most AI systems are developed and controlled by centralized entities. These models heavily rely on vast amounts of user data, yet the processes surrounding data collection and usage lack transparency, posing serious risks to user privacy.













Matchain was created to address the fundamental challenges facing Web3 and AI. Built on the BNB Chain, Matchain is an AI Layer-2 platform that leverages cutting-edge technologies such as Zero-Knowledge Proofs (ZK) and the OP Stack to directly tackle the issues of centralized data, identity fragmentation, and AI monopolization.





Matchain is built around three core pillars:





1) Decentralized AI: Empowering the community to deploy and share AI models without relying on centralized servers, ensuring greater transparency and user control.





2) Decentralized Identity (DID): Through its W3C-compliant MatchID system, Matchain integrates Web3 wallets and Web2 accounts into a unified digital identity, enabling seamless experiences across the ecosystem.





3) Data Sovereignty: Users maintain full ownership and control over their personal data, with the ability to decide whether, how, and with whom their data is shared—while receiving fair compensation when their data is utilized.





By combining blockchain, artificial intelligence, and privacy-preserving technologies, Matchain is not merely a platform—representing a crucial step toward realizing a truly user-centric Web3 future.





4) Notable Achievements









First AI Layer-2 on BNB Chain: Matchain has pioneered the integration of AI and blockchain within the BNB ecosystem, setting a new standard for the future of decentralized AI.





Integration with OP Stack and Participation in the Superchain Ecosystem: By adopting Optimism’s OP Stack modular expansion framework, Matchain ensures enhanced cross-chain security and interoperability, further strengthening its technological foundation.





Over 500 Million Transactions Shortly After Mainnet Launch: The platform’s rapid growth in transaction volume underscores both strong market demand and Matchain’s proven real-world utility.









Matchain achieves its vision through three core mechanisms:





1) Layer-2 Architecture Based on OP Stack

Matchain adopts Optimism’s modular OP Stack framework to deliver low gas fees and high throughput, while offering developers a frictionless experience. Fully compatible with the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM), existing dApps on Ethereum or Optimism can migrate to Matchain without the need for code modifications.





2) BNB Smart Chain as the Data Availability Layer

BNB Smart Chain serves as the storage and verification layer for all transactions. By decoupling the execution layer (Layer 2) from the data availability layer, Matchain enhances performance while maintaining on-chain security and auditability.





3) User–Data–AI Interaction Model

3.1 Registering matchID: Users create a unique digital identity that links multiple Web3 wallets and Web2 accounts, serving as the foundation of their on-chain presence.





3.2 Controlled Data Sharing: Personal data—such as social interactions—is encrypted and shared only with the user’s explicit permission, ensuring privacy and consent.





3.3 Participating in AI Training: Developers can deploy AI models and train them on permissioned datasets provided by users, enabling privacy-preserving machine learning.





3.4 Earning Through Participation: Users can earn MAT tokens by sharing data, staking, participating in liquidity mining, or interacting with AI-powered dApps.





This synergistic model—combining Layer-2 scalability, data sovereignty, and decentralized AI—positions Matchain as a foundational layer for user empowerment in the AI-driven Web3 ecosystem.









1) Secure Digital Identity for Web3 Users: Eliminates the risk of data breaches across multiple platforms by enabling users to maintain full control over their digital identities through matchID.





2) User-Centric AI dApp Ecosystem: Matchain supports a wide range of AI-powered decentralized applications across sectors such as DeFi, healthcare, education, and decentralized social networking. All applications can seamlessly integrate matchID and the MAT token for authentication and incentivization.





3) Metaverse Integration: Enables users to build persistent, verifiable digital profiles within virtual environments, including identity credentials, skill certificates, and activity histories—enhancing continuity and personalization in the metaverse.





4) Education and Employment Verification: Academic and professional certifications can be stored in the form of Soulbound Tokens (SBTs), allowing employers to verify credentials securely and transparently on-chain.













Token Symbol: MAT

Network: Matchain Mainnet (Layer-2 on BNB Chain)

Total Supply: 100 million









Transactions and Gas Fees: MAT is used to pay for transactions and smart contract execution on the Matchain network.





Governance: MAT holders have the right to propose and vote on protocol upgrades, playing an active role in network governance.





Rewards and Incentives: Supports staking, liquidity mining, and developer incentive programs to drive ecosystem engagement.





Data Monetization: When users authorize AI models or dApps to utilize their data, they are rewarded with MAT tokens.





Matchain officially launched its second round of Genesis License public sale on April 21, continuing the momentum from its airdrop program that began in October 2024, with ongoing rewards aimed at incentivizing participation and expanding the community.









Step 1: Join the “MatchQuest” Telegram Bot

Visit the official bot at t.me/matchain_fam_bot and select “Start Match Quest” to begin.





Step 2: Complete Basic Tasks

Follow Matchain on Twitter/X

Join the Telegram and Discord communities

Share posts and invite friends (earn an additional 3–10% point bonus)





Step 3: Play the “Catch M” Mini-Game

Earn Match points by playing the in-bot mini-game. Note: Points can be redeemed for MAT tokens at a fixed ratio after the official token launch, as announced.

















Petrix Barbosa (CEO): Founder and strategic leader of Matchain.

Anastasia Drinevskaya (CMO): Responsible for marketing and communication strategies.

Jessie Xiao (CBDO): Leads business development and strategic partnerships.

The team is committed to building an ecosystem centered on privacy and personal data sovereignty, recognizing them as fundamental human rights.









Paris Saint-Germain (PSG): Matchain has become PSG’s exclusive digital identity partner for 2024–2027. Together, they are co-developing a Joint Innovation Studio to drive the adoption of Web3 solutions, empowering fans to securely control their personal data and digital interactions.





RWA Inc.: Collaborating to develop an asset tokenization ecosystem based on Matchain’s AI blockchain technology.





Ankr: Providing RPC services to support developers in building dApps on Matchain.









Matchain is more than just a blockchain project. It is a gateway to a new era of AI and digital data interaction. Backed by cutting-edge technology, a partnership with PSG, integration with OP Stack, and growing demand for decentralized identity (DID), Matchain is positioning itself as a cornerstone of next-generation Web3 infrastructure. By securing MAT tokens early through the airdrop, you can be part of this high-potential ecosystem from the start.





Q: What is Matchain (MAT)?

A: Matchain is the first AI Layer-2 platform built on the BNB Chain, combining blockchain technology with decentralized AI to empower users with control over their identities and data. The platform supports decentralized identity (DID), data monetization, and a user-friendly AI dApp ecosystem.





Q: How does Matchain work?

A: Matchain operates as a Layer-2 solution built on OP Stack, with BNB Chain serving as the data storage layer. Users can create a digital identity (matchID), selectively share their data, and earn MAT rewards by participating in the ecosystem.





Q: What is the utility of the MAT token?

A: MAT is the native token of the Matchain ecosystem. It is used for paying transaction fees, participating in governance, staking, liquidity mining, and rewarding users for data sharing. Additionally, MAT serves as a key resource for training and operating decentralized AI models.





Q: How can I claim the MAT airdrop?

A: Follow the official Telegram bot and participate in the MatchQuest program. Complete community tasks and play mini-games to earn points, which can later be redeemed for MAT tokens once the official token launch takes place.





