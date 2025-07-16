Master LOOM Spot Trading: Complete Guide

Spot trading refers to the direct purchase and sale of Loom Network's token, LOOM, at current market prices with immediate settlement. Unlike derivatives such as futures trading, which involve contracts that settle at a later date, spot trading means you take actual ownership of LOOM tokens as soon as your order is filled. Trades are matched through an order book system, prioritizing price and time, ensuring transparency and fairness for LOOM traders.
Key advantages of spot trading LOOM include:
Common terminology in LOOM spot trading:
When selecting a platform for LOOM spot trading, consider these essential features:
MEXC stands out by offering:
1. Create and Verify Your MEXC Account
2. Deposit Funds
3. Access the LOOM Spot Trading Interface
4. Understand the Order Book and Depth Chart
5. Place Different Types of Orders
6. Manage Open Orders and View Trade History
7. Practice Risk Management
Spot trading LOOM offers direct ownership and flexibility for a range of strategies. Success depends on applying sound trading principles to LOOM markets, not chasing quick profits. MEXC provides educational resources, advanced LOOM charting tools, and diverse order types to help you refine your approach. Whether you're new to LOOM or an experienced trader, MEXC delivers the security, liquidity, and tools needed for effective LOOM trading in today's cryptocurrency markets.
