Spot trading refers to the direct purchase and sale of Loom Network's token, LOOM, at current market prices with immediate settlement. Unlike derivatives such as futures trading, which involve contracts that settle at a later date, spot trading means you take actual ownership of LOOM tokens as soon as your order is filled. Trades are matched through an order book system, prioritizing price and time, ensuring transparency and fairness for LOOM traders.

Key advantages of spot trading LOOM include:

Actual ownership of the LOOM token, allowing participation in Loom Network ecosystem activities.

compared to derivatives, making LOOM trading accessible for beginners. Immediate settlement, so you can use, transfer, or stake your LOOM right away.

Common terminology in LOOM spot trading:

Bid : The highest price a buyer is willing to pay for LOOM tokens.

: The difference between the bid and ask prices in LOOM markets. Market depth: The volume of buy and sell orders at various LOOM price levels, indicating liquidity.

When selecting a platform for LOOM spot trading, consider these essential features:

Support for LOOM trading pairs : Ensure the platform lists LOOM with sufficient trading pairs, such as LOOM/USDT.

: Clear LOOM charts, intuitive navigation, and responsive design enhance your trading experience. Liquidity: High liquidity in LOOM trading pairs ensures minimal price slippage and efficient order execution.

MEXC stands out by offering:

Comprehensive LOOM trading pairs for diverse trading options.

Strong security protocols, including cold wallet storage for LOOM tokens.

Competitive rates, with maker fees as low as 0.2% for LOOM trades.

An intuitive interface with advanced LOOM charting tools.

Deep liquidity for LOOM, supporting both small and large trades.

1. Create and Verify Your MEXC Account

Register at www.mexc.com using your email or phone number.

Set a secure password and verify your account via a code.

Complete KYC by submitting a valid ID.

2. Deposit Funds

Navigate to "Assets" > "Deposit."

For crypto: Select your preferred currency, copy the deposit address, and transfer funds.

For fiat: Use card, P2P, or third-party payment options to fund your LOOM trading.

3. Access the LOOM Spot Trading Interface

Go to "Trade" > "Spot."

Search for the "LOOM" trading pair (e.g., LOOM/USDT).

Review the LOOM price chart, order book, and recent trades.

4. Understand the Order Book and Depth Chart

The order book displays current buy (bid) and sell (ask) orders for LOOM.

The depth chart visualizes LOOM liquidity at different price levels.

5. Place Different Types of Orders

Limit Order : Set a specific price at which you want to buy or sell LOOM tokens.

: Buy or sell LOOM instantly at the best available market price. Stop-Limit Order: Set a trigger price to automatically place a limit order for LOOM.

6. Manage Open Orders and View Trade History

Monitor your open LOOM orders in the "Open Orders" section.

Cancel unfilled LOOM orders if needed.

Track your LOOM balance and trade history in the "Assets" section.

7. Practice Risk Management

Set stop-losses to protect your capital when trading LOOM.

Take profits at predetermined LOOM price levels.

Maintain responsible position sizing to manage risk in LOOM markets.

Technical analysis basics : Study candlestick patterns and use indicators like RSI and MACD to identify LOOM price trends and entry points.

: Study candlestick patterns and use indicators like RSI and MACD to identify LOOM price trends and entry points. Support and resistance : Identify price levels where LOOM historically reverses direction.

: Identify price levels where LOOM historically reverses direction. Trend following : Use moving average crossovers to confirm LOOM trend direction.

: Use moving average crossovers to confirm LOOM trend direction. Entry and exit strategies : Set clear profit targets and use trailing stop losses to lock in gains on LOOM trades.

: Set clear profit targets and use trailing stop losses to lock in gains on LOOM trades. Risk management: Limit risk to 1-2% of your portfolio per LOOM trade, adjusting for LOOM's volatility.

Emotional trading : Avoid decisions driven by fear or greed during LOOM price swings.

: Avoid decisions driven by fear or greed during LOOM price swings. Over-trading : Focus on quality LOOM setups, not quantity, and set defined trading hours.

: Focus on quality LOOM setups, not quantity, and set defined trading hours. Neglecting research : Go beyond social media hype; analyze LOOM's fundamentals and roadmap.

: Go beyond social media hype; analyze LOOM's fundamentals and roadmap. Improper position sizing : Never risk more than 1-2% per LOOM trade.

: Never risk more than 1-2% per LOOM trade. FOMO and panic selling: Establish LOOM entry and exit criteria before trading to avoid impulsive actions.

Spot trading LOOM offers direct ownership and flexibility for a range of strategies. Success depends on applying sound trading principles to LOOM markets, not chasing quick profits. MEXC provides educational resources, advanced LOOM charting tools, and diverse order types to help you refine your approach. Whether you're new to LOOM or an experienced trader, MEXC delivers the security, liquidity, and tools needed for effective LOOM trading in today's cryptocurrency markets.