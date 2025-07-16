Bitcoin is on the brink of a new halving cycle, shaping the market trend akin to previous years under its influence. The first half of March continued the bullish trend from February, risingBitcoin is on the brink of a new halving cycle, shaping the market trend akin to previous years under its influence. The first half of March continued the bullish trend from February, rising
Learn/MX Zone/Earning Event/March MX Zo...ents Report

March MX Zone Events Report

Jul 16, 2025MEXC
0m
#Basic#Popular Events#MX
MX Token
MX$2.1553+0.32%
Bullish Degen
BULLISH$0.01818+25.90%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.006803-1.54%
Notcoin
NOT$0.0007286+0.51%
FreeRossDAO
FREE$0.00014563-3.12%

Bitcoin is on the brink of a new halving cycle, shaping the market trend akin to previous years under its influence. The first half of March continued the bullish trend from February, rising steadily. In the latter half of the month, as the halving approached, prices continued to decline, with Bitcoin's price falling to around $60,000 at its lowest point.

The MX token price has defied the trend this month, steadily rising and breaking through $4.45, setting a new historical high. Holding MX tokens not only allows you to benefit from its price increase but also participate in exclusive monthly events to earn free airdrop rewards. For more details about the benefits of holding MX, please refer to "The Top 3 Benefits for MX Holders."

1. MX Zone March Events Report


In March 2024, MEXC conducted a total of 297 airdrop events, including 2 Launchpool events and 295 Kickstarters events. Rewards worth over were distributed through these events, with an annual percentage yield of up to 99%. As of the first quarter of 2024, MEXC has held a total of 697 airdrop events, distributing rewards exceeding $41.57 million. On average, 232 events were held each month, distributing $13.86 million in rewards.

According to MEXC platform data statistics, among the 297 airdrop reward events in March, the top four tokens all saw increases of over 500%. The token with the highest increase in March was DAT, with a price surge of up to 38,943%. The second-highest performing token this month was CATBOY, with a surge of 1,057%. Among the top 10 tokens with price increases, all tokens experienced growth rates exceeding 250%.

Top 10 Outstanding Tokens of March 2024

Project Name
Airdrop Time (MX Commitment Time)
Price Increase % (as of Mar 31)
DAT
3/25/2024
38,943%
CATBOY
3/5/2024
1,057%
CSWAP
3/17/2024
951%
FAKEAI
3/1/2024
502%
ETHFI
3/18/2024
344%
GOLDEN
3/2/2024
299%
WX
3/4/2024
295%
GUI
3/14/2024
291%
TONUP
3/16/2024
266%
KOKO
3/28/2024
265%

2. How to Participate in Airdrop Events


Launchpool and Kickstarter are exclusive free airdrop events for MX holders. If you are an MX holder, you need to hold a minimum of 1,000 MX tokens for at least 30 consecutive days to participate in these events.

Open the MEXC official website. At the top of the homepage, hover over [Spot] in the navigation bar, and you will find the links in the dropdown menu to access the Launchpool and Kickstarter events.


3. How to Buy MX


If you are not currently an MX holder but wish to participate in the Launchpool and Kickstarter events, you will need to purchase MX tokens on the MEXC platform and hold them continuously. Once you meet the requirements, you can participate in the events. For instructions on how to buy MX tokens, you can refer to the guide Buy MX in One Minute and follow the tutorial steps.

Disclaimer: This information does not provide advice on investment, taxation, legal, financial, accounting, consultation, or any other related services, nor does it constitute advice to purchase, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides information for reference purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. The platform is not responsible for users' investment decisions.


Popular Articles

What is Chiliz (CHZ)? The World's First Blockchain for Sports and Entertainment

What is Chiliz (CHZ)? The World's First Blockchain for Sports and Entertainment

TL;DR1) Professional Positioning: Chiliz Chain is the world's first blockchain dedicated to sports and entertainment, partnering with over 70 elite sports teams worldwide.2) Fan Token Innovation: Thro

Placing Different Types of Futures Orders

Placing Different Types of Futures Orders

In the fast-paced cryptocurrency futures market, opening a position is the first step and often the key to success or failure. Many traders, especially beginners, rely only on basic market and limit o

Who Owns XRP? Complete Ownership Guide

Who Owns XRP? Complete Ownership Guide

If you're wondering who owns XRP, you're asking one of the most important questions about this cryptocurrency. Understanding XRP ownership reveals how power and control are distributed across this dig

When Was the Ripple (XRP) Ledger First Created?

When Was the Ripple (XRP) Ledger First Created?

If you're wondering when the Ripple XRP Ledger was first created, you're not alone. This question confuses many crypto beginners because the story involves multiple dates, different names, and several

Related Articles

Master Key Features on the MEXC Futures Trading Page for a Smoother Experience

Master Key Features on the MEXC Futures Trading Page for a Smoother Experience

In the cryptocurrency market, Futures trading has become an important tool for many investors to improve capital efficiency and capture market opportunities, thanks to its features such as high levera

What Is MEXC Hold and Earn?

What Is MEXC Hold and Earn?

1. What Is MEXC Hold and Earn?MEXC Hold and Earn allows users to generate returns on designated tokens held in their Spot account. The product offers full flexibility: users can trade, withdraw, or us

FAQ on Liquidation for Futures Trading

FAQ on Liquidation for Futures Trading

1. What Is Liquidation?Liquidation, also referred to as forced closure or margin call, occurs when the platform automatically closes a user's position. On MEXC, the maintenance margin rate (MMR) is th

MEXC Account Problems Solved: Login Issues, KYC, Withdrawal & Support Guide

MEXC Account Problems Solved: Login Issues, KYC, Withdrawal & Support Guide

1. Login1.1 How do Ilog inwhen neither mymobilenumber noremail are accessible?If you remember your account login password:On the Web: On the official login page, enter your account and password, then

Sign Up on MEXC
Sign Up & Receive Up to 10,000 USDT Bonus