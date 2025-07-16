Mantle Network (hereinafter referred to as Mantle) is a modular Layer-2 rollup solution built on Ethereum. It combines EVM compatibility, high scalability, and low transaction costs, while inheritingMantle Network (hereinafter referred to as Mantle) is a modular Layer-2 rollup solution built on Ethereum. It combines EVM compatibility, high scalability, and low transaction costs, while inheriting
Mantle Network: Building an Ethereum Layer 2 Ecosystem to Power On-Chain Finance

Mantle Network (hereinafter referred to as Mantle) is a modular Layer-2 rollup solution built on Ethereum. It combines EVM compatibility, high scalability, and low transaction costs, while inheriting the security of the Ethereum mainnet.

Mantle adopts an advanced layered architecture that distributes complex computation and storage tasks across multiple nodes, enabling efficient data processing and transaction verification. At the same time, Mantle places strong emphasis on user data security and privacy, implementing a range of encryption technologies and risk management measures to ensure the network operates safely and reliably.

1. Key Features of Mantle


Rollup Architecture: Mantle leverages Ethereum validators and consensus protocols to significantly reduce gas fees, lower latency, and increase throughput. Users can customize transaction confirmation requirements based on their needs, enabling near-instant confirmation delays with minimal security trade-offs.

Modular Architecture: It separates transaction execution, consensus, settlement, and storage into independent modules, forming a modular blockchain. This includes a Mantle-developed execution layer compatible with the EVM, a consensus and settlement layer anchored to Ethereum, and an external Data Availability (DA) component powered by EigenDA.

Ethereum Security: L2 state transitions are verified by Ethereum validators and go through the same consensus and settlement processes as L1 transactions.

Modular Data Availability: Utilizing standalone DA modules such as EigenDA, Mantle achieves over 90% in potential cost savings compared to on-chain L1 data availability.

2. New Features in Mantle v2 Everest


Following over a year of stable operations under Mantle Tectonic, the network has now launched the Everest upgrade, marking a major leap forward for Mantle. This upgrade not only strengthens its existing infrastructure but also fully prepares the network for seamless compatibility with Ethereum's upcoming Pectra upgrade. One of the key highlights of Everest is the official launch of EigenDA, which brings a revolutionary data availability solution that significantly enhances data management efficiency and security.

Mantle has maintained a close collaboration with EigenDA. Prior to the launch of EigenDA's mainnet, Mantle utilized Mantle DA, which is a third-party data availability layer supported by EigenDA technology, as its data availability solution.

As an Ethereum Layer-2 solution, Mantle has also begun adapting to changes introduced by the Pectra upgrade. This includes integration of the new (RequestsHash) field introduced in EIP-7685 (located in the block header), as well as support for the new transaction type (SetCodeTx) introduced in EIP-7702. These efforts ensure that the Mantle network remains fully compatible with Ethereum's evolution, continuing to deliver stable and uninterrupted services to users.

3. Tokenomics


3.1 About MNT


Mantle adopts a sustainable token economic model, with MNT serving as the native currency of the Mantle ecosystem. The total supply of MNT is 6,219,316,768 MNT.



3.2 MNT Use Cases


Gas Fee Payments: As the native token of the Mantle ecosystem, MNT is required to pay Layer-2 transaction fees.

Governance Voting: MNT holders can participate in community governance by voting on proposals such as protocol upgrades and fund allocation.


Ecosystem Incentives: Mantle has established an EcoFund to support early-stage projects and drive ecosystem growth. Users holding MNT are eligible to receive a share of the distributed rewards.

The rapid rise of the Mantle ecosystem has gained even greater momentum through its partnership with MEXC, one of the world's leading cryptocurrency exchanges.

Disclaimer: This material does not provide investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, consulting, or any other related advice. It also does not constitute a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn offers information strictly for reference purposes and does not constitute any form of investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and invest cautiously. All investment actions taken by users are independent of this platform.


