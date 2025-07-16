LABUBU: From Trendy Toys to Memes, a Global Sensation’s Fantasy Journey

Even if you don’t own a Labubu yet, chances are you’ve heard of this global cultural phenomenon. 1. What is Labubu? Labubu, the protagonist of the “Monsters” series created by Belgian-Chinese artistEven if you don’t own a Labubu yet, chances are you’ve heard of this global cultural phenomenon. 1. What is Labubu? Labubu, the protagonist of the “Monsters” series created by Belgian-Chinese artist
Even if you don’t own a Labubu yet, chances are you’ve heard of this global cultural phenomenon.

1. What is Labubu?


Labubu, the protagonist of the “Monsters” series created by Belgian-Chinese artist Kasing Lung since 2015, has quickly captured fans worldwide with its unique "cute yet fierce" appearance. In 2019, a powerful collaboration with Pop Mart, leveraging the magic of blind boxes and the momentum of trend culture, propelled Labubu into explosive popularity, becoming a coveted “social currency” among younger generations.

Labubu is more than just a trendy toy IP; it represents emotional connection and resonance. Its sharp ears, wide-open mouth, and sharp fangs create a distinctive contrast that deeply attracts Generation Z. On social platforms like Xiaohongshu, Douyin, and Instagram, Labubu’s presence is ubiquitous, symbolizing both traffic and trending topics.


2. Labubu’s Crypto Journey


Labubu’s Web3 journey began as a community-driven meme project on the Solana blockchain. Initially inspired by a meme image featuring Labubu elements, the project did not claim any official IP affiliation. However, with its emotionally engaging visuals and effective community management, LABUBU quickly attracted a large number of token holders.

LABUBU token cleverly combines the popularity of trendy toy IPs with the meme culture of the Solana ecosystem, gaining rapid popularity in markets like Thailand, Vietnam, and South Korea. Many investors view it as a potential “cultural crypto asset” similar to early memecoins like DOGE and PEPE: driven by community sentiment and reinforced by cultural symbolism.

3. LABUBU’s Market Performance


LABUBU’s popularity has long surpassed the physical trendy toy market, successfully expanding into the cryptocurrency space.

Recently, the Labubu-named memecoin LABUBU surged in popularity following the release of a new product series, once again becoming a market focal point. Numerous influential crypto KOLs, including the well-known Ansem, posted tweets featuring Labubu imagery, sparking strong community resonance.

According to GMGN data, LABUBU’s market capitalization soared from hundreds of thousands to $18 million, increasing by tens of times; at its peak, its 24-hour trading volume exceeded $9.5 million, making it one of the most popular meme projects on the Solana chain. Simultaneously, social media engagement surged, with Telegram communities growing rapidly to tens of thousands of members, Twitter topic popularity rising continuously, and Google search volume increasing exponentially.


Notably, due to the “quasi-official” style of its imagery and IP, some users mistakenly believed it was an official Web3 project launched by Pop Mart, further boosting its attention. Although the hype has somewhat cooled, overall LABUBU’s popularity far exceeds that of other meme projects, demonstrating stronger cultural stickiness.

4. The Future of LABUBU


The future of LABUBU has garnered significant market attention. On one hand, its explosive popularity in the trendy toy market is undeniable—it has become a “universal currency” in social scenes among young people worldwide and has driven a flywheel effect in Pop Mart’s business model. The MONSTERS series has contributed substantial revenue to Pop Mart, with its vinyl plush products becoming annual bestsellers.

On the other hand, LABUBU faces challenges from market bubbles and hype risks. Similar to the globally hyped NFTs of the past, LABUBU has fueled market speculation by creating scarcity and tapping into consumers’ Fear of Missing Out (FOMO). However, history teaches us that after such intense hype, many products eventually return to calm or even suffer the fallout of a speculative bubble burst.

Market opinions diverge on LABUBU’s trajectory. Some believe it may experience market volatility similar to NFTs, while others contend that LABUBU’s unique cultural appeal and end-to-end commercial capabilities position it to maintain strong momentum in both the trendy toy and cryptocurrency markets. Regardless, LABUBU’s global rise offers an excellent case study for observing the new generation’s cultural economy.

Undoubtedly, Labubu is a new kind of crypto phenomenon born from cultural resonance. From a top trendy toy to a meme token sensation, it successfully bridges art, fashion, social interaction, and Web3. The success of LABUBU token is no coincidence; it represents a new trend of transforming influential visual IP from the real world into an emotional engine and value container within the crypto space. In the future, Labubu may no longer be just a toy or meme—it could become part of the next generation’s “digital identity,” leading us into a new digital era.

In this market environment, users interested in trading LABUBU should consider MEXC Exchange. Known for its efficient token listing process, highly competitive low trading fees, and outstanding liquidity, MEXC has earned the trust and preference of many investors, becoming a preferred platform for entering the crypto asset space.


Disclaimer: The information provided in this material does not constitute advice on investment, taxation, legal, financial, accounting, or any other related services, nor does it serve as a recommendation to purchase, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn offers this information for reference purposes only and does not provide investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

