June MX Zone Event Performance Data





After a month-long correction and adjustment, MX broke through $4 again at the end of June, reaching a high of $4.61. Despite the overall market decline, MX proved resilient, maintaining a stable price around $4 and boosting holder confidence. By holding MX tokens, you can benefit from price increases and participate in exclusive monthly events to earn free airdrop rewards. For more details on the benefits of MX, please read " The Top 3 Benefits for MX Holders









In June 2024, MEXC conducted a total of 200 airdrop events. These airdrop events distributed rewards valued at over $10.59 million, with an APY of 50%.





According to MEXC platform statistics, among all the airdrop rewards distributed in June, the top 7 tokens all had increases exceeding 100%. The SOLLY token ranked first with an increase of 320.13%, while the PEIPEI token was second with an increase of 239.85%, followed closely by the BEBE token with an increase of 236.10%. The top three tokens each had an increase exceeding 200%.





Project Name Airdrop Time (MX Commitment Time) Price Increase Rate (Based on June 30 Data) SOLLY June 29, 2024 320.13% PEIPEI June 15, 2024 239.85% BEBE June 3, 2024 236.10% QDFI June 24, 2024 181.10% UB June 8, 2024 151.90% DICK June 26, 2024 111.40% GPU June 22, 2024 106.00%









Launchpool and Kickstarter offer exclusive free airdrop events for MX holders. To participate, you will need to hold over 1,000 MX tokens continuously for at least 30 days.





Visit the MEXC official website homepage, and in the top navigation bar under the [Spot] submenu, you can find the entrances to [Launchpool] and [Kickstarter] pages.













If you are not currently an MX Holder and want to participate in the Launchpool and Kickstarter events, you need to purchase MX tokens on the MEXC platform and hold them continuously. Once you meet the conditions, you can participate in these events. For instructions on how to purchase MX tokens, you can read Buy MX in One Minute and follow the steps in the tutorial.





In addition to free participation in airdrop events, holding MX tokens also provides a discount on trading fees. If you are an MX holder, you can transfer MX to your futures account and use the MX Deduction for USDT-M futures fees, enjoying a 10% fee discount.



