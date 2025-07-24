Introduction to AI Network (AINETWORK) Futures Trading

AI Network (AINETWORK) futures contracts are derivative instruments that allow traders to speculate on the future price of AINETWORK without owning the underlying tokens. Unlike spot trading, where you buy or sell the actual asset, futures trading involves entering into contracts that track the price of AINETWORK, enabling both long (buy) and short (sell) positions. These contracts on MEXC utilize key mechanics such as leverage options up to 400x and are typically settled in cash at expiration or upon liquidation. The popularity of AINETWORK derivatives has grown significantly, especially since 2023, with trading volumes often surpassing those of spot markets. This surge is driven by increased institutional participation and retail traders seeking amplified returns through products like perpetual futures contracts and AINETWORK futures trading options.
AI Network (AINETWORK) futures trading offers enhanced returns, market flexibility, and hedging opportunities, but also carries substantial risks that require careful management. MEXC provides a user-friendly yet sophisticated platform with competitive fees and comprehensive tools for AINETWORK futures trading, making it suitable for both new and experienced traders seeking to expand beyond spot trading into the world of AINETWORK derivatives.
