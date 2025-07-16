Interpreting the Ethereum Foundation's 2024 Report: Embracing New Trends in Crypto Compliance

With the rapid development of the crypto asset industry, regulatory policies are constantly evolving. Recently, the Ethereum Foundation released its 2024 annual report, detailing its organizational structure, financial holdings, and financial data, while showcasing how it is responding to increasingly stringent regulatory trends. This report provides important compliance insights for Web3 projects, particularly in the context of the upcoming implementation of the U.S. Financial Innovation and Technology for the 21st Century Act (FIT21). Below, we will analyze three key aspects of how the Ethereum Foundation sets a compliance benchmark for Web3 projects.









The Financial Innovation and Technology for the 21st Century Act (FIT21), led by the Republican Party, aims to address the long-standing regulatory uncertainty facing the crypto industry by setting clear regulatory boundaries for crypto assets and Web3 projects. One of its main highlights is the redefinition of crypto assets, clearly specifying which assets can be classified as "commodities" rather than "securities." This classification directly determines which regulatory bodies will oversee the crypto assets. The FIT21 Act establishes the following three core standards to help define the regulatory scope for crypto assets:





20% Control Threshold : If a single entity or affiliated party controls more than 20% of a token, the project will be classified as a security and will be subject to strict SEC regulation.

Decentralized Governance Requirement : Projects must ensure that decision-making power is not concentrated in the hands of a few large holders or teams, and must achieve true decentralized governance.

Information Disclosure and Transparency: Projects that meet decentralization requirements must regularly disclose key information, such as token distribution and financial data, ensuring the transparency of the project.









The Ethereum Foundation's 2024 annual report provides a detailed disclosure of its governance structure, financial holdings, and financial management strategies. As one of the largest Web3 foundations globally, how the Ethereum Foundation addresses the compliance requirements of the FIT21 Act offers valuable lessons for other Web3 projects.









One of the most noteworthy aspects of the report is how the Ethereum Foundation implements decentralized governance. The foundation has set up several key functional teams, including development, research, ecosystem support, and risk management teams, to ensure functional division and governance transparency. Each team operates independently while overseeing one another to prevent decision-making from becoming overly centralized. For example, the development team focuses on core protocol upgrades, the research department drives future technological innovations, and the ecosystem support team is dedicated to community education and ecosystem expansion.





Moreover, the foundation actively decentralizes decision-making by allowing token holders and ecosystem participants to vote on decisions and submit open proposals. This enables the community to truly participate in the project's future development. This governance model not only ensures that the core principle of decentralization is upheld, but also enhances community participation and trust through a transparent decision-making process, aligning with FIT21's stringent requirements for decentralization.













The Ethereum Foundation's 2024 report also discloses its large fund pool, with the foundation currently holding approximately $789 million in crypto assets, of which 99.45% is in ETH. While this proportion is high, considering the Ethereum Foundation holds about 261,000 ETH, or 0.22% of Ethereum's total supply, its holdings are relatively dispersed and well below the 20% control threshold set by the FIT21 Act. Therefore, the foundation's ETH holdings will not have an excessive impact on the market, effectively avoiding liquidity risks associated with concentrated holdings.





In addition to crypto assets, the foundation also holds about $300 million in traditional financial assets, including fiat currency and bonds, which provides a stronger risk mitigation ability. Through this “lightweight holdings + diversified allocation” financial strategy, the Ethereum Foundation not only reduces the risk of volatility from any single asset but also strengthens its stability amid market fluctuations, laying a solid foundation for its long-term development. This diversified asset allocation strategy offers important lessons for Web3 projects. In a continuously evolving regulatory environment, reasonable asset allocation and avoiding over-concentration in one asset class can effectively reduce market risks and ensure the financial stability of the project.













The Ethereum Foundation's financial transparency is another highlight of its compliance strategy. The report provides a detailed disclosure of the foundation's annual expenditures for 2022 and 2023, with funds primarily allocated to core protocol development, ecosystem funding, and operational reserves. These expenditures cover the security upgrades of the Ethereum core protocol, Layer 2 scaling technologies, zero-knowledge proof development, and funding for the ecosystem, supporting the developer community and the incubation of new projects.





This transparent disclosure approach not only meets the information disclosure requirements of the FIT21 Act but also helps enhance market trust in its financial management. If Web3 projects can adopt a similar approach to the Ethereum Foundation by regularly disclosing key information such as project fund flows, token distribution, and governance mechanisms, they will undoubtedly increase investor and community trust, reducing potential legal and reputational risks.









The Ethereum Foundation's 2024 report provides significant reference points for the compliance construction of the Web3 industry. Through decentralized governance, financial diversification, and transparent information disclosure, the Ethereum Foundation has successfully achieved sustainable development within a compliance framework. As the FIT21 Act and other regulatory policies gradually come into effect, Web3 projects must adapt their strategies promptly to ensure compliance with new requirements in order to move forward in the competitive market. This report not only provides a compliance model for the industry but also offers practical guidance for Web3 projects on how to tackle increasingly strict regulatory challenges.





