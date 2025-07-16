The People's Bank of China (PBoC) recently released the 2024 China Financial Stability Report, highlighting the latest developments in the global cryptocurrency market and related legislation. TheThe People's Bank of China (PBoC) recently released the 2024 China Financial Stability Report, highlighting the latest developments in the global cryptocurrency market and related legislation. The
Learn/Learn/Featured Content/Interpretin...New Signal?

Interpreting the China Financial Stability Report (2024): Is the Central Bank Sending a New Signal?

Jul 16, 2025MEXC
0m
#Industry Buzz
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.07978-2.03%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01171-1.09%
CyberKongz
KONG$0.00354-1.11%
Moonveil
MORE$0.00402+1.00%
Major
MAJOR$0.10164-0.93%

The People's Bank of China (PBoC) recently released the 2024 China Financial Stability Report, highlighting the latest developments in the global cryptocurrency market and related legislation. The report provides a detailed discussion on Hong Kong's regulatory practices in the crypto sector. Notably, this marks the first time the central bank has taken a relatively objective approach to discussing crypto assets.

1.Has the Central Bank's Stance on Cryptocurrency Shifted?


Compared to the 2023 report, the People's Bank of China has noticeably shifted its wording in the 2024 China Financial Stability Report. In 2023, the central bank focused on the financial and technological risks of crypto assets, emphasizing their potential threat to financial stability and calling for stricter regulation. However, the 2024 report takes a more objective and neutral tone. While the PBoC continues to warn about the high volatility and lack of market transparency in crypto assets, it also acknowledges the market's recovery and the progress of global regulatory frameworks.

The report highlights that major economies such as the United States and the European Union have introduced cryptocurrency regulations, signaling a global shift toward compliance. This suggests that while mainland China's regulatory stance on cryptocurrencies remains strict, policymakers are closely monitoring international trends and may be leaving room for future policy adjustments. This change reflects a shift in the PBoC's approach from focusing solely on risk prevention to adopting a more cautious and comprehensive perspective on the crypto market.

2.Hong Kong's Cryptocurrency Regulatory Practices Attract Attention


The report highlights Hong Kong's innovative approach to cryptocurrency regulation. In recent years, Hong Kong has introduced a "dual licensing" regulatory framework, classifying virtual asset trading platforms into securities-based and non-securities-based categories, each governed by distinct regulatory requirements. This model not only ensures orderly market operations but also enhances industry compliance.

Hong Kong's regulatory framework has drawn significant attention from both domestic and international markets. Its dual licensing system, which promotes compliance and transparency, also serves as a reference for other jurisdictions worldwide. As Hong Kong continues to refine its cryptocurrency trading regulations, whether this model will influence mainland China's regulatory policies remains a key area to watch in the future.


3.Global Stablecoin Regulation Becomes a Key Focus for the Central Bank


In addition to examining Hong Kong’s cryptocurrency regulatory practices, the report frequently discusses the development and regulation of global stablecoins, indicating that the People's Bank of China (PBoC) is closely monitoring this sector. Due to their price stability, stablecoins have become a key area of research in global financial markets, demonstrating significant potential in cross-border payments and decentralized finance (DeFi). As a result, stablecoin regulation has garnered heightened attention from central banks worldwide. For example, the U.S. Federal Reserve and the European Union have already introduced regulatory frameworks to ensure the legality and stability of stablecoins in cross-border transactions and financial liquidity management.


The PBoC's focus on stablecoins suggests that it is actively seeking a balance between financial stability and fintech innovation, preparing for potential policy adjustments in the future. As a key component of the cryptocurrency market, stablecoins and their evolving regulatory frameworks will shape the future of global finance. China's continued attention to this sector indicates that its exploration of cryptocurrency regulation will not come to a halt and that it may gradually engage in global discussions on stablecoin oversight.

4.Investor Risks and Future Industry Outlook


Although the People's Bank of China (PBoC) continues to emphasize the risks associated with crypto assets in its 2024 report, it has shifted beyond mere risk prevention and has started focusing on global market developments and regulatory trends. This change suggests that China's approach to cryptocurrency regulation may become more refined in the future, moving away from a one-size-fits-all strategy. For industry participants and investors, this signals two key trends:

In the short term, regulations will remain strict. While the market is gradually recovering, the path toward compliance for crypto assets remains unclear. Mainland China's regulatory stance on cryptocurrencies is still stringent, meaning industry players and investors should remain highly cautious and avoid relying too heavily on short-term market rebounds as a signal for broader policy shifts.

In the long run, Hong Kong's regulatory framework may serve as a reference for mainland China. As Hong Kong's dual licensing system continues to mature, its regulatory experience could provide valuable insights for policymakers in mainland China. Future regulations may gradually become more refined and well-defined while ensuring market stability and compliance.

Overall, the PBoC report suggests that although the regulatory environment for crypto assets remains uncertain, policymakers are now taking a more pragmatic approach to this market. As the global crypto industry moves toward greater compliance, China's regulatory policies may also undergo adjustments in the future, with a trend toward more detailed and clarified regulations. Whether for investors, financial institutions, or government bodies, it will be essential to continuously enhance understanding and adaptability to emerging financial products to navigate the rapidly evolving financial landscape.

5.Conclusion


The 2024 China Financial Stability Report signals a shift in the People's Bank of China's approach to the crypto asset market. While the central bank continues to emphasize the risks associated with crypto assets, the report also reflects its growing attention to market development, particularly the evolution of global regulatory trends. Notably, Hong Kong's innovative regulatory framework and the global regulation of stablecoins have emerged as key areas of focus.

Looking ahead, as regulatory policies become more refined and the market matures, China's cryptocurrency market may gradually align with global compliance frameworks. However, market participants must remain cautious about policy uncertainties, while industry professionals should adapt to global regulatory trends and strengthen compliance awareness to seize future opportunities.

Against this backdrop, MEXC, as a leading global cryptocurrency trading platform, not only closely monitors regulatory developments worldwide but also remains committed to providing users with a secure and transparent trading environment. As the global crypto market moves toward greater compliance, MEXC will continue to enhance security measures and offer more investment opportunities for its users.

Disclaimer: This material does not provide advice on investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, consulting, or any other related services, nor does it constitute advice to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides information for reference only and does not constitute investment advice. Please ensure that you fully understand the risks involved and invest with caution. All investment actions are the responsibility of the user and not related to this site.

Popular Articles

What is Chiliz (CHZ)? The World's First Blockchain for Sports and Entertainment

What is Chiliz (CHZ)? The World's First Blockchain for Sports and Entertainment

TL;DR1) Professional Positioning: Chiliz Chain is the world's first blockchain dedicated to sports and entertainment, partnering with over 70 elite sports teams worldwide.2) Fan Token Innovation: Thro

Placing Different Types of Futures Orders

Placing Different Types of Futures Orders

In the fast-paced cryptocurrency futures market, opening a position is the first step and often the key to success or failure. Many traders, especially beginners, rely only on basic market and limit o

Who Owns XRP? Complete Ownership Guide

Who Owns XRP? Complete Ownership Guide

If you're wondering who owns XRP, you're asking one of the most important questions about this cryptocurrency. Understanding XRP ownership reveals how power and control are distributed across this dig

When Was the Ripple (XRP) Ledger First Created?

When Was the Ripple (XRP) Ledger First Created?

If you're wondering when the Ripple XRP Ledger was first created, you're not alone. This question confuses many crypto beginners because the story involves multiple dates, different names, and several

Related Articles

What is Chiliz (CHZ)? The World's First Blockchain for Sports and Entertainment

What is Chiliz (CHZ)? The World's First Blockchain for Sports and Entertainment

TL;DR1) Professional Positioning: Chiliz Chain is the world's first blockchain dedicated to sports and entertainment, partnering with over 70 elite sports teams worldwide.2) Fan Token Innovation: Thro

What is Aria Protocol(ARIAIP)? A Complete Guide to the First Web3 Protocol Tokenizing Music IP Rights

What is Aria Protocol(ARIAIP)? A Complete Guide to the First Web3 Protocol Tokenizing Music IP Rights

TL;DR1) Aria Protocol transforms music copyrights into tradable tokens, enabling retail investors to invest in IP assets that were previously limited to institutions.2) Aria Protocol has raised $10.95

What is Ethena? A Complete Guide to the Crypto-Native Synthetic Dollar Protocol

What is Ethena? A Complete Guide to the Crypto-Native Synthetic Dollar Protocol

TL;DR1) USDe is a synthetic dollar, not a fiat-backed stablecoin: It is backed by crypto assets and corresponding short futures positions instead of traditional fiat reserves.2) Delta-hedging ensures

What is BIANRENSHENG? The Rise from Internet Meme to Crypto Phenomenon

What is BIANRENSHENG? The Rise from Internet Meme to Crypto Phenomenon

TL;DR1) Milestone Achievement: BINANCELIFE (BINANCELIFE) became the first-ever Chinese memecoin to debut on Binance, breaking market conventions.2) Explosive Growth: Within just three days of its laun

Sign Up on MEXC
Sign Up & Receive Up to 10,000 USDT Bonus