MX, MEXC's native platform token, offers users not only free airdrop benefits but also trading fee discounts. This guide details how to use MX to offset trading fees, enhancing your experience on
How to Use MX Token for MEXC Trading Fee Discounts: Get Up to 50% Off

Sep 2, 2025MEXC
MX, MEXC's native platform token, offers users not only free airdrop benefits but also trading fee discounts. This guide details how to use MX to offset trading fees, enhancing your experience on MEXC.

MEXC’s Spot trading fees are 0% for Makers and 0.05% for Takers. For Futures trading, the Maker fee is 0% and the Taker fee is 0.02%. For certain special trading pairs, different fee rates may apply. Users can check the fee page on the official website for specific details. In addition, fee rates may vary by country and region, so please refer to the official fee page for the most accurate and up-to-date information.

1. Trading Types Eligible for MX Deduction


Currently, platform users can enjoy a 20% trading fee discount when they use MX to offset spot and USDT-M perpetual futures trading fees. If you hold 500 or more MX tokens in your spot account within the last 24 hours, you can enjoy a 50% discount on both spot and futures trading fees.

Please note that benefits for main and sub-accounts are independent and cannot be shared. The fee discount for holding MX in spot accounts cannot be combined with the discount for using MX Deduction; the system will apply the option that offers the higher discount rate, i.e., the discount for holding MX.

Spot Trading: Once the MX Deduction feature is enabled, you can enjoy a 20% discount on spot trading fees on MEXC. If your available MX balance is insufficient to cover the trading fees, the system will revert to the platform's standard fee rate. If you hold 500 or more MX in your spot account within the last 24 hours, you can enjoy a 50% trading fee discount.

Futures Trading: After you transfer MX into your futures account, the MX Deduction feature will be enabled. The fees generated from your USDT-M futures trades will be offset using MX, granting you a 20% trading fee discount. When your MX balance is depleted, the feature will be disabled. If you hold 500 or more MX in your spot account within the last 24 hours, you can enjoy a 50% trading fee discount. Please note that if there is a futures bonus in your futures account, it will be used first to offset trading fees, and the trading fee discount will not apply.

2. Discounted Fee Rates Using the MX Deduction


Type
Spot Fee Rates
Event
Fee Rate
(Without holding MX)
Discounted Fee Rate for Holding
500 MX (50% Discount)
Discounted Fee Rate Using the MX Deduction (20% discount)
Maker
0%
0%
0%
Taker
0.05%
0.025%
0.04%

Type
Futures Fee Rates
Event
Fee Rate (without holding MX)
Discounted Fee Rate for Holding 500 MX (50% discount)
Discounted Fee Rate for Using MX Deduction (20% discount)
Maker
0%
0%
0%
Taker
0.02%
0.01%
0.016%

3. How to Use MX to Offset Trading Fees


Here, we will demonstrate using MX to offset spot trading fees. The process is the same for futures trading fees.

Website:


Visit the MEXC official website's fee page and click [Get up to a 50% trading fee discount].


Click [Enable Now] to start using MX to offset trading fees.


App:


1) On the MEXC App homepage, tap the user icon in the top left corner.
2) Tap [Fee Settings].
3) On the Fee Settings page, tap [Get up to a 50% trading fee discount].
4) Tap [Enable Now] to start using MX to offset trading fees.


Disclaimer: This information does not provide advice on investment, taxation, legal, financial, accounting, consultation, or any other related services, nor does it constitute advice to purchase, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides information for reference purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. The platform is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

