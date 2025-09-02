How to Use MX Token for MEXC Trading Fee Discounts: Get Up to 50% Off

Type
Spot Fee Rates
Event
Fee Rate
(Without holding MX)
Discounted Fee Rate for Holding
500 MX (50% Discount)
Discounted Fee Rate Using the MX Deduction (20% discount)
Maker
0%
0%
0%
Taker
0.05%
0.025%
0.04%
Type
Futures Fee Rates
Event
Fee Rate (without holding MX)
Discounted Fee Rate for Holding 500 MX (50% discount)
Discounted Fee Rate for Using MX Deduction (20% discount)
Maker
0%
0%
0%
Taker
0.02%
0.01%
0.016%
