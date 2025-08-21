How to Use MEXC AI (Web)





The MEXC AI tool includes three core modules: AI Select List, AI News Radar, and MEXC-AI. Each feature is powered by AI, which conducts comprehensive analysis based on public market information and platform data to generate conclusions. This service is designed to provide users with convenient and efficient cryptocurrency market analysis and decision-making support.









The AI Select List uses intelligent analysis of public market information and platform data to generate long/short data rankings, covering the Spot and Futures market performance of different cryptocurrencies. It also highlights relevant keywords to help users quickly grasp market sentiment and trends. Please note that this information is for reference only, has not been manually verified, and does not constitute investment advice.





How to use:

1) Open and log in to the official MEXC website

Markets in the top navigation bar to enter the 2) Clickin the top navigation bar to enter the Markets page.

Featured AI. 3) Scroll down the page and click

4) Switch the page content to the Spot or Futures list to view long/short information and signal tags for different trading pairs in the current market.









Featured AI below the Most Trending Tokens section to view long/short information and signal tags for different trading pairs in the current market. Alternatively, you can scroll down on the homepage of the official MEXC website and clickbelow thesection to view long/short information and signal tags for different trading pairs in the current market.









You can combine the insights from the AI Select List with market data obtained from other sources, conduct a comprehensive analysis, and then make your investment decisions.









MEXC-AI offers natural language conversation, allowing users to directly ask AI questions about the cryptocurrency market, policy analysis, trading strategies, and more. Based on publicly available market data and its own intelligent analysis capabilities, MEXC-AI provides detailed answers and personalized suggestions to help make investment decisions more scientific and efficient.





How to use:

1) Open and log in to the official MEXC website

Spot in the top navigation bar. 2) Clickin the top navigation bar.

3) On the Spot Trading page, click the AI FAQ prompt displayed under the trading pair name to enter the AI Bot conversation interface and obtain objective analysis and reasoning for the price movements of that token.









MEXC-AI not only improves the efficiency of information acquisition but also offers users more comprehensive and in-depth market insights, serving as your intelligent assistant in cryptocurrency investing.





MEXC AI is dedicated to providing cryptocurrency investors with efficient, intelligent, and convenient market analysis and decision-making support. Whether it’s market trend insights, breaking news updates, or personalized AI-powered FAQs, MEXC AI is here to safeguard your investment journey. Please note that all content is generated by AI based on public market information, and conclusions are for reference only and do not constitute investment advice.









Disclaimer: This information does not provide advice on investment, taxation, legal, financial, accounting, consultation, or any other related services, nor does it constitute advice to purchase, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides information for reference purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.



