How to Use MEXC AI (App)





The MEXC AI tool includes three core modules: AI Select List, AI News Radar, and MEXC-AI. Each feature is powered by AI, which conducts comprehensive analysis based on public market information and platform data to generate conclusions. This service is designed to provide users with convenient and efficient cryptocurrency market analysis and decision-making support.









The AI Select List uses intelligent analysis of public market information and platform data to generate long/short data rankings, covering the Spot and Futures market performance of different cryptocurrencies. It also highlights relevant keywords to help users quickly grasp market sentiment and trends. Please note that this information is for reference only, has not been manually verified, and does not constitute investment advice.





How to use:

1) Open and log in to the MEXC App.

2) Tap Featured from the quick-access buttons below the homepage carousel.

3) Switch the page content to the Spot or Futures list to view long/short information and signal labels for different trading pairs in the current market.









You can combine the insights from the AI Select List with market data obtained from other sources, conduct a comprehensive analysis, and then make your investment decisions.









AI News Radar compiles key news items identified by AI through filtering public market information, focusing on events and developments that may trigger cryptocurrency price fluctuations. Users can quickly stay informed of market changes through these updates and, with one tap, go directly to the trading interface of the related token for fast and convenient buys/sells.





How to use:

1) Open and log in to the MEXC App.

2) Tap the Discover AI button at the bottom of the homepage.

3) The page will expand to News Radar, displaying the latest and most important market news and developments.









AI News Radar not only helps you capture market hotspots instantly but also supports one-tap access to token trading, enabling you to seize investment opportunities in time. In addition, you can use the Subscribe to Feeds feature to receive the latest updates promptly, ensuring you don't miss any important market developments.





Subscribed users will receive push notifications. Each day, the platform compiles important news items and analyses and sends them to subscribers. If you feel there are too many updates, simply tap Unsubscribe to stop receiving them.









MEXC-AI offers natural language conversation, allowing users to directly ask AI questions about the cryptocurrency market, policy analysis, trading strategies, and more. Based on publicly available market data and its own intelligent analysis capabilities, MEXC-AI provides detailed answers and personalized suggestions to help make investment decisions more scientific and efficient.





How to use:

1) Open and log in to the MEXC App.

2) Tap the floating button at the bottom of the homepage to enter the MEXC-AI page.

3) On the MEXC-AI page, start a conversation with the AI assistant by entering your question.

4) MEXC-AI will provide professional responses based on the latest market information.





Note: If you find the floating button on the main page distracting, you can long-press it to turn it off.





MEXC-AI not only improves the efficiency of information acquisition but also offers users more comprehensive and in-depth market insights, serving as your intelligent assistant in cryptocurrency investing.





MEXC AI is dedicated to providing cryptocurrency investors with efficient, intelligent, and convenient market analysis and decision-making support. Whether it’s market trend insights, breaking news updates, or personalized AI-powered FAQs, MEXC AI is here to safeguard your investment journey. Please note that all content is generated by AI based on public market information, and conclusions are for reference only and do not constitute investment advice.









Disclaimer: This information does not provide advice on investment, taxation, legal, financial, accounting, consultation, or any other related services, nor does it constitute advice to purchase, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides information for reference purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.



