In cryptocurrency trading, traders often analyze market trends by drawing patterns on the K-line chart to make buying or selling decisions. The MEXC exchange offers a variety of basic drawing tools,In cryptocurrency trading, traders often analyze market trends by drawing patterns on the K-line chart to make buying or selling decisions. The MEXC exchange offers a variety of basic drawing tools,
Learn/Trading Guide/Technical Indicators/How to Use ...nal K-Line)

How to Use Drawing Tools (Original K-Line)

Jul 16, 2025MEXC
0m
#K-Line Indicators
Line Protocol
LINE$0.00002-34.64%
Moonveil
MORE$0.00402+0.95%
Movement
MOVE$0.05911-1.72%
TrashCoin
TRASH$0.001673+0.78%
RWAX
APP$0.0008664-3.10%

In cryptocurrency trading, traders often analyze market trends by drawing patterns on the K-line chart to make buying or selling decisions. The MEXC exchange offers a variety of basic drawing tools, allowing users to draw various shapes and helping them assess market trends.


Website


When using the website, on the Original K-line chart page for spot trading, you can access drawing tools through the following steps. On the Original K-line chart page for futures trading, there is no need to click on the drawing tools button, as the system displays them on the left of the K-line chart by default. Other than that, the steps for using the K-line drawing tools for both spot and futures trading are identical.

① Click on the drawing tools button, and various drawing tools will appear on the left of the K-linㅌ$e chart, including Trend Line, Extended, Price Line, Fibonacci Retracements, and more.


② Move your cursor to your desired tool and click on it. Then, move the cursor to the K-line chart of the corresponding crypto to start drawing.


③ After completing your drawing, you can click the screenshot button, and then click [Download Image] or [Copy Image] to share the screenshot.



④ If you want to delete a specific shape you have drawn, click on the shape and then select the trash icon that appears.


App


On the app, the steps for using the K-line drawing tools for both spot and futures trading are identical. Here, we will demonstrate the process in spot trading.

① After entering the trading page, tap the candlestick icon in the upper right corner.



② Tap the chart settings button in the upper right corner.


③ Tap [Drawing].



④ To draw a shape, select your desired shape and move your finger to the corresponding K-line chart.


⑤ After completing your drawing, tap the share button to save it locally or share it with others.




⑥ If you want to delete a specific shape you have drawn, tap on the shape and then select the trash icon that appears.



Popular Articles

What is Chiliz (CHZ)? The World's First Blockchain for Sports and Entertainment

What is Chiliz (CHZ)? The World's First Blockchain for Sports and Entertainment

TL;DR1) Professional Positioning: Chiliz Chain is the world's first blockchain dedicated to sports and entertainment, partnering with over 70 elite sports teams worldwide.2) Fan Token Innovation: Thro

Placing Different Types of Futures Orders

Placing Different Types of Futures Orders

In the fast-paced cryptocurrency futures market, opening a position is the first step and often the key to success or failure. Many traders, especially beginners, rely only on basic market and limit o

Who Owns XRP? Complete Ownership Guide

Who Owns XRP? Complete Ownership Guide

If you're wondering who owns XRP, you're asking one of the most important questions about this cryptocurrency. Understanding XRP ownership reveals how power and control are distributed across this dig

When Was the Ripple (XRP) Ledger First Created?

When Was the Ripple (XRP) Ledger First Created?

If you're wondering when the Ripple XRP Ledger was first created, you're not alone. This question confuses many crypto beginners because the story involves multiple dates, different names, and several

Related Articles

Analysis of Common Technical Indicators in the Cryptocurrency Market

Analysis of Common Technical Indicators in the Cryptocurrency Market

In crypto trading, technical indicator analysis refers to a quantitative method that uses mathematical and statistical formulas to assess market trends. By processing price and volume data through spe

How to Quickly Draw Price Lines and High/Low Price Lines

How to Quickly Draw Price Lines and High/Low Price Lines

In cryptocurrency trading, candlestick charts are an essential tool for traders' daily market analysis. Among them, the price line and high-low price lines are fundamental yet critical components of t

What is Parabolic SAR?

What is Parabolic SAR?

The Parabolic SAR (Stop and Reverse) is a widely used technical analysis tool designed to determine the direction of price trends and identify potential reversal points. This indicator plots a series

What is an Ichimoku Cloud Chart?

What is an Ichimoku Cloud Chart?

The Ichimoku Cloud Chart is a technical analysis method that combines multiple technical indicators into one chart. It can display potential support and resistance areas, trend direction, and provides

Sign Up on MEXC
Sign Up & Receive Up to 10,000 USDT Bonus