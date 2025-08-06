Grid trading is a quantitative and automated trading strategy. For a detailed introduction and user guide, you can refer to "What is MEXC Futures Grid Trading?" 1. What Is Futures Grid AI? AIGrid trading is a quantitative and automated trading strategy. For a detailed introduction and user guide, you can refer to "What is MEXC Futures Grid Trading?" 1. What Is Futures Grid AI? AI
How to Use AI to Create a Grid Trading Bot

Aug 6, 2025
Grid trading is a quantitative and automated trading strategy. For a detailed introduction and user guide, you can refer to "What is MEXC Futures Grid Trading?"

1. What Is Futures Grid AI?


AI leverages in-depth analysis of historical market data and real-time price trends for a given trading pair. It intelligently and automatically sets the optimal price range, number of grids, and leverage multiplier for the user.

2. How to Use Futures Grid AI


To use the AI: Go to the Grid Trading page and, on the right-hand side under the Create Grid section, select the AI mode.


Select a Direction: Choose between Neutral, Long, or Short strategies based on market trends.

  • Neutral: Best suited for sideways markets with frequent price fluctuations and no clear trend.
  • Long: Ideal for markets with an overall upward trend.
  • Short: Suitable for markets with a general downward trend.


Select Duration: Choose a duration that suits your trading plan. The longer the duration, the wider the price range, and the lower the execution frequency.


Lumikha ng BOT: Copy the recommended strategy, enter your investment amount, and you can quickly launch your Futures Grid AI bot.


Advanced Settings (Optional): You can also configure the following parameters:

Risk-Controlled Mode: Enable this to reduce the risk of liquidation during the bot's operation.

Activation Price: The bot will only activate when the latest market price reaches this value. If not set, the bot will start immediately after creation. The activation price must fall within the selected price range.

Upper Stop Price: When the market price rises to this level, the bot will automatically stop trading. This can be used for TP/SL purposes. Note: The upper stop price must be higher than the current market price.

Lower Stop Price: When the price falls to this level, the bot will automatically stop trading. This can also be used for TP/SL purposes. Note: The lower stop price must be lower than the current market price.

TP/SL: By setting take-profit and stop-loss prices, you can effectively lock in profits or limit losses during market volatility, helping to avoid profit reversal or large drawdowns due to sudden price movements.


Create Bot: Once all settings are configured, simply click Create Bot to launch.


Currently, grid bot trading supports over 50 Futures pairs, with more to be added later. If the token you selected does not offer AI settings, it means that this trading pair is not yet supported for grid bot trading.

Disclaimer: This information does not provide advice on investment, taxation, legal, financial, accounting, consultation, or any other related services, nor does it constitute advice to purchase, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides information for reference purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

