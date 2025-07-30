Crypto-Forex perpetual futures are financial derivatives that allow investors to speculate on the price movements of cryptocurrencies, both upward and downward, without actually owning orCrypto-Forex perpetual futures are financial derivatives that allow investors to speculate on the price movements of cryptocurrencies, both upward and downward, without actually owning or
How to Trade Crypto-Forex Perpetual Futures on MEXC

Jul 30, 2025
Crypto-Forex perpetual futures are financial derivatives that allow investors to speculate on the price movements of cryptocurrencies, both upward and downward, without actually owning or transferring the underlying digital assets.

1. Key Features of Crypto-Forex Perpetual Futures Trading


Compared to traditional forex trading, crypto-forex perpetual futures offer the following advantages:

Low Entry Barrier: Easy account setup with the ability to trade small amounts.
High Liquidity and 24/7 Trading: Crypto markets never close, allowing trading at any time.
Hedge Mode: Go long (bullish) or short (bearish) to profit in either market condition.
Leverage Support: Enables larger position sizes with smaller capital outlays, increasing potential gains.

2. How to Find Forex Perpetual Futures on MEXC


On the MEXC homepage, click on the Markets tab in the top navigation bar. Scroll down the Markets page, and under the Futures category, you will find the Forex section.



MEXC currently supports Forex Perpetual Futures for major currencies including the Euro (EUR), British Pound (GBP), Australian Dollar (AUD), Turkish Lira (TRY), Swiss Franc (CHF), Brazilian Real (BRL), Japanese Yen (JPY), and Canadian Dollar (CAD).

Please note: Forex Perpetual Futures trading may not be available in certain countries or regions. For the most accurate and up-to-date availability, please refer to the information displayed on the trading page.

3. How to Trade Forex Perpetual Futures on MEXC


Click the Trade button to access the corresponding Forex Perpetual Futures trading page. In the order panel, choose your preferred order type, adjust the leverage multiplier, enter the quantity, and select either Open Long or Open Short to open a position.

For detailed information on Futures trading, please refer to the following guides:


Alternatively, you can directly enter the name of the Forex Perpetual Future you wish to trade into the search bar. Click on the corresponding pair to access its trading page, then proceed to place your order.


On the MEXC platform, crypto-forex trading is available through both Futures and Spot markets. If you're concerned about the volatility of Futures trading, you may opt for Spot trading, which typically carries lower risk. Regardless of your preferred trading method, MEXC offers a variety of options and comprehensive guides to help you seize market opportunities and grow your assets.

Disclaimer: This material does not constitute advice on investments, taxes, legal matters, finance, accounting, consulting, or any other related services, nor is it a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides information for reference only and does not constitute investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and invest cautiously. All investment decisions and outcomes are the sole responsibility of the user.

