How To Prevent Loss of Funds Caused by Address Hijacking

Jul 16, 2025MEXC
#Basic#Beginners#Basic Concepts
Summary: Address hijacking is a malicious practice where scammers steal crypto funds by digitally replacing legitimate deposit or withdrawal addresses with their own. It normally happens when a victim uses unofficial software to send addresses for receiving crypto. Victims may also notice when they copy and paste addresses locally, the pasted address does not match the intended address.

How to protect yourself from address hijacking


1. Always download third-party chat applications from legitimate sources. Avoid cracked versions and unofficial localizations of otherwise legitimate software. Only download software directly from officially recognized app stores or the developers' platform.

2. Exercise caution when installing third-party browser extensions and avoid installing unreliable extensions from unofficial marketplaces.

3. Regularly update your device's operating system (iOS/Android/Windows/macOS), promptly install system security patches, keep your browser up to date, install antivirus software, and perform regular virus scans.

Test whether your address has been hijacked


1.In a chat application, send the address to a friend and compare the address they receive on their device. If they don't match, it indicates that the address has been hijacked.

2.When using a browser to make withdrawals on a CEX platform, there is usually a second confirmation screen for the address. Carefully check if the displayed address matches the intended address. If they don't match, it indicates that the browser interface has been hijacked. You can also test the address using a search engine. Paste the test withdrawal address into a search engine, click search, and check if the search keywords on the search results page match the address you entered.If they don't match, the browser interface may have been hijacked.

3.In your operating system, copy the test address and paste it into a notepad or other software. Compare the pasted address with the intended address. If they don't match, your entire clipboard may have been hijacked.

If you are the victim of address hijacking


1. If you suspect that the third-party chat application you use is hijacking your address, uninstall the application and download the official version from a legitimate source.

2. If you suspect that your browser has been hijacked, the most likely cause is a malicious browser extension or a counterfeit version of the browser. If you downloaded the browser from a legitimate source, uninstall any suspicious extensions. If you are unsure which extension may be the culprit, uninstall all extensions. If you did not download the browser from an official channel, uninstall and redownload it from an official source.

3. If you suspect that your OS has been hijacked (i.e. addresses change when copying and pasting locally), it is likely that your device has malware. Install antivirus software and scan for virusespromptly. Additionally, you should keep your system updated and regularly install security updates.

4. If none of these steps resolve your issue, you may need to consider reinstalling your operating system. Be aware that you will lose all your data if you reinstall your operating system. Consider visiting an official service center to help with reinstallation.


