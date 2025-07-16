Email scams are a form of fraud where recipients are tricked into providing sensitive information or money through email. In the cryptocurrency market, phishing attacks conducted via email areEmail scams are a form of fraud where recipients are tricked into providing sensitive information or money through email. In the cryptocurrency market, phishing attacks conducted via email are
How to Identify Email Scams

Email scams are a form of fraud where recipients are tricked into providing sensitive information or money through email. In the cryptocurrency market, phishing attacks conducted via email are increasingly common. Users need to be vigilant against email scams, exercise caution with emails from unknown sources, avoid clicking on suspicious links, and refrain from downloading unfamiliar attachments to protect their personal assets.

1. Common Types of Email Scams



Phishing emails often impersonate the MEXC Exchange, attempting to deceive users into clicking on malicious links, logging into counterfeit websites, and entering account information, thereby stealing their funds. Some emails come with malicious scripts or software that, when opened, could allow hackers to access your device, steal sensitive information, or even transfer funds without authorization.

1.2 Fake Security Alerts


Scam emails may claim that your account has a security issue and urge you to verify information or change your password immediately. In reality, these requests are designed to obtain your sensitive information. When you follow the instructions in the email to reset your password, your password may be exposed to hackers.

1.3 Identity Theft


Scammers create fake domains and sender names that closely resemble MEXC's official email addresses to deceive users. By using these highly imitative emails, they trick users into disclosing personal information.

1.4 Fraudulent Investment Opportunities


Phishing emails disseminate false investment information, promising high returns on investment opportunities. They entice users to transfer cryptocurrency to participate, resulting in the loss of user assets.

1.5 Giveaway Scams


Scam emails claim that MEXC is holding a reward event and that users need to pay a certain amount of cryptocurrency to receive the corresponding prize.

2. How to Prevent Email Scams


2.1 Verify the Sender's Email Address


If you have doubts about the source of an email, please copy the sender's address and verify it through MEXC's official verification channel. As shown in the phishing email example below, verification reveals that the sender is not from an official source.


Please note: Certain phishing emails may impersonate legitimate sender names or email addresses, making them particularly deceptive. To enhance the security of your account, we strongly recommend using reputable email services such as Gmail, Outlook, or Yandex. These platforms offer advanced security features that can automatically identify and filter suspicious emails, reducing the risk of fraud and ensuring safer communication.

2.2 Set Up Anti-Phishing Code


Once you've successfully set up an anti-phishing code, any emails you receive from MEXC will display this code. If the code is incorrect or missing, it indicates that the email may be a scam sent by fraudsters.


2.3 Enhance Individual Account Security Level


Enable two-factor authentication to increase the security level of your personal account. Ensure your device and software are always up to date, and avoid clicking on unknown links or downloading and installing unfamiliar software to safeguard your personal assets.

2.4 Stay Vigilant


In the cryptocurrency world, safeguarding personal asset security and preventing attacks is an ongoing effort. Users must remain vigilant regarding email content. The MEXC team will never ask you to transfer assets to unknown addresses. Before following any instructions from a scam email, users should carefully verify the authenticity of the content. MEXC official staff will never request your account details, password, or any other private information in any form. If you receive such emails, please exercise caution to avoid asset loss.

2.5 Contact Customer Service


If you receive a suspicious email, you can also contact MEXC's customer service team to verify whether the email is official to prevent potential asset loss.

Disclaimer: This information does not provide advice on investment, taxation, legal, financial, accounting, consultation, or any other related services, nor does it constitute advice to purchase, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides information for reference purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. The platform is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

