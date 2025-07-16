DOGS is one of the hottest projects on the TON network right now. MEXC has now opened deposits for DOGS tokens. You can use this guide to learn how to deposit DOGS tokens into your MEXC account. OnDOGS is one of the hottest projects on the TON network right now. MEXC has now opened deposits for DOGS tokens. You can use this guide to learn how to deposit DOGS tokens into your MEXC account. On
How to deposit DOGS into your MEXC account

Jul 16, 2025MEXC
0m
#Basic#Industry Buzz
DOGS is one of the hottest projects on the TON network right now. MEXC has now opened deposits for DOGS tokens. You can use this guide to learn how to deposit DOGS tokens into your MEXC account.

On the App


1) Open your MEXC app and log in. Tap the [Wallets] button in the bottom right corner.

2) Tap the [Deposit] button.

3) Enter "DOGS" into the search box and tap [DOGS] to go to the deposit page.

4) After reading the prompt carefully, tap [Display Address & Memo].

5) Copy the DOGS token's "Deposit Address" and "[Memo/Tag] Identifier" to the platform you are withdrawing from. The deposit network should be "TONCOIN".

It is important to note that when depositing DOGS tokens, you must fill in both the address and the MEMO. Otherwise, the deposit will not be credited to your account.


On the Web


Open the MEXC official website and log in to your account. Then, go to the upper right corner and select [Deposit] under [Wallets].


On the deposit page, set the crypto to DOGS and set the transfer network to TONCOIN.


After reading the prompt carefully, click on [Display Address & Memo].


Copy the DOGS token's deposit "Address" and "[Memo/Tag] Identifier" to the platform you are withdrawing from. The deposit network should be "TONCOIN".

It is important to note that when depositing DOGS tokens, you must fill in both the address and the MEMO. Otherwise, the deposit will not be credited to your account.


If you trade DOGS tokens on the MEXC spot trading platform now, you can enjoy ultra-low trading fees, helping you save on trading costs and potentially earn more profit. Additionally, the platform has launched several DOGS-related events with generous rewards. Be sure to keep an eye on the latest updates from the official channels and participate actively!

Disclaimer: This information does not provide advice on investment, taxation, legal, financial, accounting, consultation, or any other related services, nor does it constitute advice to purchase, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides information for reference purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. The platform is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

