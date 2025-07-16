The profit and loss (PNL) of spot/futures assets is a core concern for every trader. At MEXC, you can use the PNL Analysis feature to quickly understand the profit and loss situation of yourThe profit and loss (PNL) of spot/futures assets is a core concern for every trader. At MEXC, you can use the PNL Analysis feature to quickly understand the profit and loss situation of your
How to Check PNL of Assets

Jul 16, 2025MEXC
#Beginners
The profit and loss (PNL) of spot/futures assets is a core concern for every trader. At MEXC, you can use the PNL Analysis feature to quickly understand the profit and loss situation of your individual assets. The specific steps are as follows.

1.Web


1.1 Checking PNL of Spot Assets


① Log in to the official MEXC website and click on [Wallets] - [Spot].



② Click on [PNL Analysis].


③ On this page, you can view your account balance, cumulative PNL, daily PNL, equity trend, portfolio, and more. Additionally, you can also view data such as 7-day PNL, 30-day PNL, etc.


1.2 Checking PNL of Futures Assets


① Log in to the official MEXC website and click on [Wallets] - [Futures].


② Click on [PNL Analysis].


③ On this page, you can view your total futures account equity, cumulative PNL, daily PNL, equity trend, and more. Additionally, you can also view data such as 7-day PNL, 30-day PNL, etc.


2.App


2.1 Checking PNL of Spot Assets


① Open the MEXC App and tap on [Wallets].


② Tap on [Spot].


③ Tap on [PNL Analysis].



④ View your account equity, cumulative PNL ratio, daily PNL, cumulative PNL, and more data.


2.2 Checking PNL of Futures Assets


① Open the MEXC App and tap on [Wallets].


② Tap on [Futures].



③ Click on [PNL Analysis].


④ View your total account equity, cumulative PNL, daily PNL, equity trend, and more data.


