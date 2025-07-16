VALOR is the native token of the Smart Valor platform, an innovative cryptocurrency project founded to address the need for secure, accessible, and regulated digital asset investment solutions in the global financial industry. The project aims to democratize access to alternative investments by leveraging blockchain technology, providing users with a secure marketplace for tokenized assets, and ensuring regulatory compliance. With features such as a robust security framework, a user-friendly investment platform, and a strong focus on compliance, VALOR offers significant investment potential for both crypto beginners and experienced traders. The token has attracted attention from both institutional investors and retail traders due to its scalable solutions, innovative technology, and strong community support.

MEXC stands as one of the most trusted global cryptocurrency exchanges, with a solid reputation built on robust security protocols, comprehensive risk management systems, and regular security audits. For VALOR traders, MEXC offers distinct advantages including high liquidity, competitive trading fees starting at just 0.1%, and fast transaction processing for buying VALOR tokens.

The VALOR token was initially created with a total supply of 100,000,000 VALOR tokens. However, following a strategic token burn in December 2019, the current capped total supply is 75,000,000 VALOR tokens. No new tokens will be minted, ensuring a fixed supply that enhances VALOR's tokenomics.

Circulating supply: Approximately 50.29 million VALOR tokens.

Before you can buy VALOR tokens, you need to create a secure MEXC account. Visit the MEXC.com website or download the MEXC app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store, then click on the "Register" button in the top-right corner. You can register using your email address, mobile phone number, or Google/Apple/MetaMask/Telegram accounts.

After registration, enhance your account security by enabling Two-Factor Authentication (2FA), setting up a strong unique password, and verifying your identity through KYC. The KYC verification process on MEXC is straightforward and typically completes within 24 hours, requiring a government-issued ID, proof of address, and a selfie holding your ID.

To fund your account for VALOR trading, MEXC provides various options including credit/debit card purchases, bank transfers, P2P trading, and crypto deposits from external wallets. For those new to the platform, the credit/debit card option offers the most convenient and immediate way to get started with VALOR token trading.

The MEXC trading interface is designed to be intuitive yet feature-rich, with essential components including the order book, price chart, trading history, and order placement panel. Before placing your first VALOR trade, familiarize yourself with these elements and the different order types available on the VALOR market.

For crypto beginners looking to buy VALOR quickly, MEXC's credit/debit card option provides a straightforward pathway to purchase VALOR tokens. After logging into your account, navigate to the "Buy Crypto" section accessible from the top navigation menu or homepage. From the list of available cryptocurrencies, select VALOR as your desired asset. The purchase process consists of 4 simple steps:

Enter the VALOR token amount you wish to purchase or the fiat amount you want to spend Select your preferred payment currency (USD, EUR, GBP, etc.) Choose your payment method and enter your card details Review the transaction details, including the VALOR amount, exchange rate, and applicable fees

After confirming your purchase, you'll need to complete 3D Secure verification if required by your bank. The transaction typically processes within minutes, and you can monitor the status in your "Orders" or "Transaction History" section.

To minimize fees when buying VALOR using this method, consider purchasing during off-peak hours, buying larger amounts to reduce the percentage impact of fixed fees, and checking if any promotional fee discounts for VALOR trading are currently available.

For more experienced users or those seeking better rates, trading VALOR tokens on the MEXC spot market is the preferred method. First, you'll need to fund your account with a base currency like USDT, which can be purchased directly on MEXC or transferred from another wallet.

To begin trading, navigate to the "Spot Trading" section and use the search function to find the desired VALOR trading pair, typically VALOR/USDT. The trading interface will display real-time price movements, trading volume, and order book depth for VALOR tokens.

MEXC offers multiple order types for VALOR trading:

Market orders for immediate execution at the best available price

Limit orders to buy VALOR tokens at a specific price or better

After your order executes, your VALOR balance will appear in your MEXC Spot wallet. From here, you can choose to continue trading VALOR, hold for potential appreciation, or transfer to an external wallet for long-term storage.

Beyond the standard purchasing methods, MEXC offers additional ways to acquire and maximize your VALOR holdings. The P2P trading platform connects buyers and sellers directly, allowing you to purchase VALOR using bank transfers, mobile payments, or other local payment options in your region, often with lower fees than credit card purchases.

For traders seeking amplified exposure to VALOR's price movements, MEXC provides futures contracts with leverage, enabling you to maximize potential returns while committing less capital. VALOR token holders can also benefit from staking opportunities on MEXC, earning passive income through annual percentage yields (APY). Additionally, MEXC regularly hosts trading competitions, airdrops, and launchpad events for VALOR and related projects, providing opportunities to acquire VALOR tokens at preferential rates or win token rewards.

MEXC offers multiple secure pathways to acquire VALOR tokens based on your needs and experience level. To protect your investment, always enable all available security features and consider withdrawing significant VALOR holdings to a hardware wallet. Beginners may prefer direct card purchases for VALOR tokens, while experienced traders will benefit from the advanced features of spot trading. Whether you're investing for short-term gains or long-term holding, MEXC provides a secure and user-friendly platform for your VALOR token journey. After your purchase, explore VALOR staking and Earn products to maximize your digital asset potential.