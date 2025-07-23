How to Buy M87 on MEXC: A Detailed Guide

Messier (M87) is an innovative cryptocurrency project focused on building a comprehensive, multi-layered utility ecosystem that delivers sustainable value to its token holders and users. Founded with the vision to seamlessly merge decentralized finance (DeFi), real-world utility, and cutting-edge AI technologies into a single, revenue-generating infrastructure, M87 aims to address key challenges in the digital asset space and make cryptocurrencies a stronger contender against fiat currencies. Unique features of M87 include:

Integration of DeFi and AI for automated, community-driven treasury management

for automated, community-driven treasury management Buy & burn mechanisms to support token value and reduce supply

to support token value and reduce supply Cross-chain solutions that generate fees for the Messier DAO, with rewards distributed to stakers

M87 has attracted significant attention from both retail traders and crypto enthusiasts due to its innovative technology, strong community governance, and scalable ecosystem.

MEXC stands as one of the most trusted global cryptocurrency exchanges, recognized for its robust security protocols, comprehensive risk management systems, and regular security audits. For M87 traders, MEXC offers distinct advantages including high liquidity, competitive trading fees starting at just 0.1%, and fast transaction processing.

M87 is available for trading on MEXC with the M87/USDT pair, providing a straightforward and efficient way to access this emerging digital asset.

Before you can buy M87 cryptocurrency, you need to create a secure MEXC account. Visit the MEXC.com website or download the MEXC app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store, then click on the "Register" button in the top-right corner. You can register using your email address or mobile phone number.

After registration, enhance your account security by enabling Two-Factor Authentication (2FA), setting up a strong unique password, and verifying your identity through KYC. The KYC verification process on MEXC is straightforward and typically completes within 24 hours, requiring a government-issued ID, proof of address, and a selfie holding your ID.

To fund your account, MEXC provides various options including credit/debit card purchases, bank transfers, P2P trading, and crypto deposits from external wallets. For those new to the platform, the credit/debit card option offers the most convenient and immediate way to get started with M87 token trading.

The MEXC trading interface is designed to be intuitive yet feature-rich, with essential components including the order book, price chart, trading history, and order placement panel. Before placing your first M87 trade, familiarize yourself with these elements and the different order types available.

For crypto beginners looking to buy M87 token quickly, MEXC's credit/debit card option provides a straightforward pathway. After logging into your account, navigate to the "Buy Crypto" section accessible from the top navigation menu or homepage. From the list of available cryptocurrencies, select M87 as your desired digital asset.

The purchase process consists of 4 simple steps:

Enter the M87 amount you wish to purchase or the fiat amount you want to spend Select your preferred payment currency (USD, EUR, GBP, etc.) Choose your payment method and enter your card details Review the transaction details, including the M87 amount, exchange rate, and applicable fees

After confirming your purchase, you'll need to complete 3D Secure verification if required by your bank. The transaction typically processes within minutes, and you can monitor the status in your "Orders" or "Transaction History" section.

To minimize fees when using this method, consider purchasing during off-peak hours, buying larger amounts to reduce the percentage impact of fixed fees, and checking if any promotional fee discounts are currently available.

For more experienced users or those seeking better rates, trading M87 cryptocurrency on the MEXC spot market is the preferred method. First, you'll need to fund your account with a base currency like USDT, which can be purchased directly on MEXC or transferred from another wallet.

To begin trading, navigate to the "Spot Trading" section and use the search function to find the M87/USDT trading pair. The trading interface will display real-time price movements, trading volume, and order book depth for M87 token.

MEXC offers multiple order types for M87 trading:

Market orders for immediate execution at the best available price

for immediate execution at the best available price Limit orders to buy M87 at a specific price or better

After your order executes, your M87 balance will appear in your MEXC Spot wallet. From here, you can choose to continue trading, hold for potential appreciation, or transfer to an external wallet for long-term storage.

Beyond the standard purchasing methods, MEXC offers additional ways to acquire and maximize your M87 holdings. The P2P trading platform connects buyers and sellers directly, allowing you to purchase M87 using bank transfers, mobile payments, or other local payment options in your region, often with lower fees than credit card purchases.

For traders seeking amplified exposure to M87's price movements, MEXC provides futures contracts with leverage, enabling you to maximize potential returns while committing less capital (please check the MEXC platform for the latest leverage options and product availability).

M87 cryptocurrency holders can also benefit from staking opportunities on MEXC, earning passive income through annual percentage yields (APY). Additionally, MEXC regularly hosts trading competitions, airdrops, and launchpad events for M87 and related projects, providing opportunities to acquire tokens at preferential rates or win token rewards.

MEXC offers multiple secure pathways to acquire M87 token based on your needs and experience level. To protect your investment, always enable all available security features and consider withdrawing significant holdings to a hardware wallet. Beginners may prefer direct card purchases, while experienced traders will benefit from the advanced features of spot trading. Whether you're investing for short-term gains or long-term holding, MEXC provides a secure and user-friendly platform for your M87 cryptocurrency journey. After your purchase, explore staking and Earn products to maximize your digital asset potential.