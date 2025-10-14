Here is a step-by-step guide on how to buy crypto using Google Pay and Apple Pay: Note: Before you begin, please ensure that you have completed KYC verification. Without KYC verification, yourHere is a step-by-step guide on how to buy crypto using Google Pay and Apple Pay: Note: Before you begin, please ensure that you have completed KYC verification. Without KYC verification, your
How to Buy Crypto via Google Pay and Apple Pay on MEXC?

Beginner
Oct 14, 2025MEXC
0m
#OTC
Here is a step-by-step guide on how to buy crypto using Google Pay and Apple Pay:
Note: Before you begin, please ensure that you have completed KYC verification. Without KYC verification, your purchases may fail.

On App


Step 1: Tap Deposit, thenselect Quick Buy/Sell.


Step 2: Select the fiat currency you want to use and the crypto you want to purchase, then enter the amount.


Step 3: Choose Apple Pay or Google Pay as your payment method, then tap Confirm.


Step 4: Review the payment details carefully, then tap Confirm.


Step 5: If this is the first time using the service, you may be asked to provide your country of residence, phone number, and complete a short questionnaire.

Step 6: Add or select your bank card, then complete the transaction via Google Pay or Apple Pay.


Step 7: Once the payment is completed, you will receive a "Transaction in Progress" notification. Processing time may vary depending on the network and could take a few minutes to appear in your account.
Note: Please remain on the page and do not refresh or exit until the payment is confirmed to avoid discrepancies.


On Web


Step 1: Click Buy Crypto Quick Buy on the top-left corner of the navigation bar to enter the Quick Buy page.


Step 2: Select the fiat currency you want to use and the crypto you want to purchase, then enter the amount.


Step 3: Choose Apple Pay or Google Pay as your payment method, then click Confirm.


Step 4: Review the payment details carefully, then click Confirm.



Step 5: If this is the first time using the service, you may be asked to provide your country of residence, phone number, and complete a short questionnaire.

Step 6: Add or select your bank card, then complete the transaction via Google Pay or Apple Pay.



Step 7: Once the payment is completed, you will receive a "Transaction in Progress" notification. Processing time may vary depending on the network and could take a few minutes to appear in your account. Note: Please remain on the page and do not refresh or exit until the payment is confirmed to avoid discrepancies.


Disclaimer: This information does not provide advice on investment, taxation, legal, financial, accounting, or any other related services, nor does it constitute advice to purchase, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides information for reference purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. The platform is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

