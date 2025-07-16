How to Buy BENJI on MEXC: A Detailed Guide

What is BENJI and Its Investment Potential
BENJI is a tokenized share of the Franklin OnChain U.S. Government Money Fund (FOBXX), managed by Franklin Templeton, one of the world's largest asset managers. Each BENJI token represents one share of this regulated money market fund, providing investors with exposure to U.S. government securities through blockchain technology. The project stands out for its:
MEXC is recognized as one of the most trusted global cryptocurrency exchanges, known for its robust security protocols, comprehensive risk management systems, and regular security audits. For BENJI traders, MEXC offers:
Available Trading Pairs and Fee Structure
On MEXC, BENJI is primarily traded against USDT (BENJI/USDT), ensuring deep liquidity and tight spreads for both new and experienced traders.
To buy BENJI, follow these steps:
For a quick and easy purchase of BENJI tokens:
Tips to minimize fees when buying BENJI tokens:
Transactions typically process within minutes, and you can track your order in the "Orders" or "Transaction History" section.
For more control and potentially better rates when buying BENJI:
The total issuance of the BENJI digital token is currently $775 million, with a significant portion—$490 million—deployed on the Stellar network. BENJI tokens represent shares in the Franklin OnChain U.S. Government Money Fund (FOBXX), a tokenized money market fund managed by Franklin Templeton.
Proportional Distribution:
Key Points:
If you need more granular breakdowns by network or wallet type, this information is not provided in the current search results and would require direct access to Franklin Templeton's official disclosures or on-chain analytics platforms.
MEXC offers multiple secure pathways to acquire BENJI tokens, whether you're a beginner preferring direct card purchases or an experienced trader leveraging advanced spot and futures features. Always enable all available security features and consider withdrawing significant holdings to a hardware wallet for maximum safety. Whether your goal is short-term gains or long-term holding of BENJI, MEXC provides a secure and user-friendly platform for your BENJI token journey. After your purchase, explore staking and Earn products to maximize your digital asset potential.
