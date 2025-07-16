What is BENJI and Its Investment Potential

BENJI is a tokenized share of the Franklin OnChain U.S. Government Money Fund (FOBXX), managed by Franklin Templeton, one of the world's largest asset managers. Each BENJI token represents one share of this regulated money market fund, providing investors with exposure to U.S. government securities through blockchain technology. The project stands out for its:

Regulatory compliance: As a tokenized representation of a registered fund, BENJI offers a level of transparency and oversight uncommon in most crypto assets.

Multi-chain deployment: BENJI is available on several leading blockchains, including Stellar, Ethereum, Avalanche, Polygon, Arbitrum, Aptos, and Base, enhancing accessibility and interoperability.

: BENJI is available on several leading blockchains, including Stellar, Ethereum, Avalanche, Polygon, Arbitrum, Aptos, and Base, enhancing accessibility and interoperability. Institutional backing: Managed by Franklin Templeton, BENJI has attracted significant attention from both institutional and retail investors seeking stable, on-chain yield and exposure to U.S. government-backed assets.

MEXC is recognized as one of the most trusted global cryptocurrency exchanges, known for its robust security protocols, comprehensive risk management systems, and regular security audits. For BENJI traders, MEXC offers:

High liquidity for BENJI/USDT and other trading pairs

Competitive trading fees starting at just 0.1%

Fast transaction processing and a user-friendly interface

Available Trading Pairs and Fee Structure

On MEXC, BENJI is primarily traded against USDT (BENJI/USDT), ensuring deep liquidity and tight spreads for both new and experienced traders.

To buy BENJI, follow these steps:

Create a secure MEXC account : Visit MEXC.com or download the MEXC app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store. Click "Register" and sign up using your email, mobile number, or supported social accounts.

Enhance account security: Enable Two-Factor Authentication (2FA), set a strong password, and complete identity verification (KYC).

Complete KYC verification: Submit a government-issued ID, proof of address, and a selfie holding your ID. The process is straightforward and typically completes within 24 hours.

Fund your account: MEXC supports credit/debit card purchases, bank transfers, P2P trading, and crypto deposits from external wallets. For beginners, credit/debit card funding is the most convenient and immediate.

: MEXC supports credit/debit card purchases, bank transfers, P2P trading, and crypto deposits from external wallets. For beginners, credit/debit card funding is the most convenient and immediate. Familiarize yourself with the interface: The MEXC trading platform features an intuitive order book, price chart, trading history, and order placement panel—essential for effective BENJI trading on MEXC.

For a quick and easy purchase of BENJI tokens:

Log in and go to the "Buy Crypto" section. Select BENJI from the list of available cryptocurrencies. Enter the amount of BENJI or fiat you wish to spend. Choose your payment currency (USD, EUR, GBP, etc.) and enter your card details. Review transaction details, including the BENJI amount, exchange rate, and fees. Confirm your purchase and complete any required 3D Secure verification.

Tips to minimize fees when buying BENJI tokens:

Buy during off-peak hours.

Purchase larger amounts to reduce the percentage impact of fixed fees.

Check for any promotional fee discounts.

Transactions typically process within minutes, and you can track your order in the "Orders" or "Transaction History" section.

For more control and potentially better rates when buying BENJI:

Fund your account with USDT, which can be purchased or deposited on MEXC.

Navigate to the "Spot Trading" section and search for the BENJI/USDT trading pair.

section and search for the trading pair. Use the trading interface to view real-time price movements, trading volume, and order book depth.

Place a market order for immediate execution or a limit order to buy BENJI at your preferred price.

After execution, your BENJI will appear in your MEXC Spot wallet, where you can hold, trade, or transfer to an external wallet.

P2P Trading : MEXC's P2P platform allows you to buy BENJI tokens directly from other users using local payment methods, often with lower fees.

Futures Trading: For advanced users, MEXC offers BENJI futures contracts with leverage, enabling you to maximize potential returns with less capital.

Staking and Earning: BENJI holders can participate in staking opportunities on MEXC, earning passive income through annual percentage yields (APY).

: BENJI holders can participate in staking opportunities on MEXC, earning passive income through annual percentage yields (APY). Promotions and Airdrops: MEXC regularly hosts trading competitions, airdrops, and launchpad events for BENJI, providing opportunities to acquire BENJI tokens at preferential rates or win rewards.

The total issuance of the BENJI digital token is currently $775 million, with a significant portion—$490 million—deployed on the Stellar network. BENJI tokens represent shares in the Franklin OnChain U.S. Government Money Fund (FOBXX), a tokenized money market fund managed by Franklin Templeton.

Proportional Distribution:

Stellar Network: $490 million of the total $775 million in BENJI tokens are deployed here, accounting for approximately 63% of the total issuance.

Other Networks: BENJI tokens have also been launched on Ethereum, Avalanche, Polygon, Arbitrum, Aptos, and Base, but the specific distribution across these networks beyond Stellar is not detailed in the available sources. The remaining $285 million (about 37%) is distributed among these other supported blockchains.

Key Points:

Total Issuance: $775 million in BENJI tokens.

Stellar Deployment: $490 million (~63%).

Other Networks (Ethereum, Avalanche, etc.): $285 million (~37%).

$285 million (~37%). Each BENJI token represents one share of the fund.

If you need more granular breakdowns by network or wallet type, this information is not provided in the current search results and would require direct access to Franklin Templeton's official disclosures or on-chain analytics platforms.

MEXC offers multiple secure pathways to acquire BENJI tokens, whether you're a beginner preferring direct card purchases or an experienced trader leveraging advanced spot and futures features. Always enable all available security features and consider withdrawing significant holdings to a hardware wallet for maximum safety. Whether your goal is short-term gains or long-term holding of BENJI, MEXC provides a secure and user-friendly platform for your BENJI token journey. After your purchase, explore staking and Earn products to maximize your digital asset potential.