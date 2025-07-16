1. Bitcoin Spot ETF Approved and Listed On January 10, 2024, Eastern Standard Time, the SEC approved 11 Bitcoin spot ETFs for listing in the United States, and they began trading the following day.1. Bitcoin Spot ETF Approved and Listed On January 10, 2024, Eastern Standard Time, the SEC approved 11 Bitcoin spot ETFs for listing in the United States, and they began trading the following day.
Learn/Market Insights/Hot Topic Analysis/Highlight R...alf of 2024

Highlight Review! Major Industry Events from the First Half of 2024

Jul 16, 2025MEXC
0m
#Basic#Industry Buzz
Major
MAJOR$0.10146-1.38%
LayerNet
NET$0.00000158-41.48%
Farcana
FAR$0.00057-3.87%
Moonveil
MORE$0.00402+1.00%
FINANCE
FINANCE$0.0003323-14.99%

1. Bitcoin Spot ETF Approved and Listed


On January 10, 2024, Eastern Standard Time, the SEC approved 11 Bitcoin spot ETFs for listing in the United States, and they began trading the following day. The application for Bitcoin spot ETFs went through ten years of negotiation and setbacks before finally achieving success.

According to market data, the cumulative net inflow of Bitcoin spot ETFs has exceeded $20 billion so far. The market still primarily sees inflows, and this figure is expected to further expand.


The approval of Bitcoin spot ETFs signifies that the cryptocurrency industry is entering a "turning point" phase, becoming more integrated with the traditional finance system. By introducing Bitcoin spot ETFs, regulatory agencies can oversee the operation and disclosure requirements of the funds, thereby enhancing market transparency and compliance, and attracting more investors to participate.

2. Ethereum Cancun Upgrade (Dencun) Completed


Transaction congestion and high gas fees have been significant factors limiting the large-scale adoption of blockchain networks. The arrival of the Cancun upgrade marks the beginning of Ethereum's expansion journey, enhancing network scalability. Higher transaction throughput and lower transaction fees will enable more projects to be developed on Layer 2 and attract more users, significantly increasing the likelihood of generating high-quality projects.

In addition to facing competition from other public blockchains, the development of Layer 2 technology and the advancement of modular blockchains may gradually change Ethereum's role. Ethereum may no longer be the only settlement layer option, potentially altering its status and function within the crypto ecosystem.

3. Bitcoin Price Breaks $73,000, Setting a New All-Time High


Influenced by the approval of Bitcoin spot ETFs and the anticipation of Bitcoin halving, the price of Bitcoin surpassed $73,000 in March 2024, reaching a new all-time high.

The new Bitcoin price ignited market enthusiasm, and driven by the rise in Bitcoin prices, other mainstream cryptocurrencies also showed an upward trend.

4. Solana Network Rebuilds and Makes a Comeback


After weathering the impact of the FTX collapse, the departure of major star projects, and the flight of stablecoins, the Solana network is once again shining. In addition to changes in external market conditions and continuous self-rescue efforts, the emergence of numerous popular meme tokens has further propelled Solana back to the center stage.

On the Solana network, meme tokens such as SILLY, WIF, BONK, BOME, and SLERF have successively sparked a wealth effect, attracting a large influx of users to the Solana network. Its high TPS and low gas fees provide an excellent trading experience. Meanwhile, the price of SOL also benefited, once breaking through $210.

5. Bitcoin Halving Completed


On April 20, 2024, Bitcoin successfully completed its fourth halving at block height 840,000, reducing mining rewards from 6.25 BTC to 3.125 BTC.

Bitcoin halving decreased the supply of Bitcoin, increasing its scarcity, which in turn led to a higher demand for Bitcoin in the market, influencing its price. Additionally, Bitcoin halving is often seen as a positive factor driving a Bitcoin bull market that further impacts the development of the entire industry.

6. Ethereum Spot ETF Approved


Following the approval of the Bitcoin spot ETF on May 24, the SEC approved the first batch of 8 Ethereum spot ETFs to be listed in the United States, marking another milestone for cryptocurrency. According to the latest news, the Ethereum spot ETFs will begin trading on July 23.

The consecutive approvals of Bitcoin spot ETFs and Ethereum spot ETFs have set a benchmark for the legitimacy of the cryptocurrency industry, further pushing cryptocurrencies into the mainstream. The integration with the traditional financial system has become an indispensable trend for achieving the large-scale adoption of cryptocurrencies.

7. Memecoins Rise to Dominate the Market


Throughout 2024, despite the launch of many highly anticipated star projects, their token prices have not performed as expected, making them less than ideal investment choices for retail investors. In contrast, Memecoins have become the focus of the market. Powered by strong market consensus and the potential for hundredfold to thousandfold wealth effects, Memecoins have quickly attracted significant attention and capital inflows.

The rise of the Memecoin wave signifies a decline in VC-backed tokens from their pedestal, reflecting a shift in community users' willingness to support the current market distribution model. Star projects are dominated by VCs, preventing retail investors from participating, with limited or even no profitability in secondary markets. In contrast, Memecoins offer retail investors a chance for fair participation and profit sharing.

8. Impact of the U.S. Election on the Cryptocurrency Market


Influenced by the U.S. presidential election, tokens related to the two presidential candidates began to show active performance. Especially after the recent shooting incident involving Trump, Trump-related tokens and a multitude of newly minted Memecoins quickly swept through the cryptocurrency market.

Besides the celebrity effect of the presidential candidates themselves, their attitudes towards the cryptocurrency market also impact the entire crypto market. Recently, as Trump's approval ratings continue to rise and he shows support for cryptocurrencies during his campaign, this has been positive news for the crypto market, leading to a resurgence in the market.

Disclaimer: This information does not provide advice on investment, taxation, legal, financial, accounting, consultation, or any other related services, nor does it constitute advice to purchase, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides information for reference purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. The platform is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

Popular Articles

What is Chiliz (CHZ)? The World's First Blockchain for Sports and Entertainment

What is Chiliz (CHZ)? The World's First Blockchain for Sports and Entertainment

TL;DR1) Professional Positioning: Chiliz Chain is the world's first blockchain dedicated to sports and entertainment, partnering with over 70 elite sports teams worldwide.2) Fan Token Innovation: Thro

Placing Different Types of Futures Orders

Placing Different Types of Futures Orders

In the fast-paced cryptocurrency futures market, opening a position is the first step and often the key to success or failure. Many traders, especially beginners, rely only on basic market and limit o

Who Owns XRP? Complete Ownership Guide

Who Owns XRP? Complete Ownership Guide

If you're wondering who owns XRP, you're asking one of the most important questions about this cryptocurrency. Understanding XRP ownership reveals how power and control are distributed across this dig

When Was the Ripple (XRP) Ledger First Created?

When Was the Ripple (XRP) Ledger First Created?

If you're wondering when the Ripple XRP Ledger was first created, you're not alone. This question confuses many crypto beginners because the story involves multiple dates, different names, and several

Related Articles

What is Chiliz (CHZ)? The World's First Blockchain for Sports and Entertainment

What is Chiliz (CHZ)? The World's First Blockchain for Sports and Entertainment

TL;DR1) Professional Positioning: Chiliz Chain is the world's first blockchain dedicated to sports and entertainment, partnering with over 70 elite sports teams worldwide.2) Fan Token Innovation: Thro

Master Key Features on the MEXC Futures Trading Page for a Smoother Experience

Master Key Features on the MEXC Futures Trading Page for a Smoother Experience

In the cryptocurrency market, Futures trading has become an important tool for many investors to improve capital efficiency and capture market opportunities, thanks to its features such as high levera

What is Aria Protocol(ARIAIP)? A Complete Guide to the First Web3 Protocol Tokenizing Music IP Rights

What is Aria Protocol(ARIAIP)? A Complete Guide to the First Web3 Protocol Tokenizing Music IP Rights

TL;DR1) Aria Protocol transforms music copyrights into tradable tokens, enabling retail investors to invest in IP assets that were previously limited to institutions.2) Aria Protocol has raised $10.95

What is Ethena? A Complete Guide to the Crypto-Native Synthetic Dollar Protocol

What is Ethena? A Complete Guide to the Crypto-Native Synthetic Dollar Protocol

TL;DR1) USDe is a synthetic dollar, not a fiat-backed stablecoin: It is backed by crypto assets and corresponding short futures positions instead of traditional fiat reserves.2) Delta-hedging ensures

Sign Up on MEXC
Sign Up & Receive Up to 10,000 USDT Bonus