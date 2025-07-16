Fans Feast on the Passion Burning on the Green Field, How Sports Enthusiasts Strike Gold Off the Field

Token Name
Token Symbol
Description
Argentine Football Association Fan Token
ARG
Argentina Football Association Fan Token. The Argentina Football Association is the governing body of football in Argentina. Argentina is a traditional powerhouse in South American football and the winner of the last World Cup.
Brazil National Football Team Fan Token
BFT
Brazil National Football Team Fan Token. Issued by the Brazil National Football Team, which has won the World Cup 5 times, making it the team with the most championships in World Cup history.
Spain National Football Team Fan Token
SNFT
Spain National Football Team Fan Token. Issued by the Spain National Football Team, a traditional powerhouse in European football.
Peruvian National Football Team Fan Token
FPFT
Peruvian National Football Team Fan Token. Issued by the Peruvian National Football Team
Token Name
Token Symbol
Description
Paris Saint-Germain
PSG
Paris Saint-Germain Football Club Fan Token. Top stars Messi, Mbappe, and Neymar have all played for this club.
FC Barcelona FT
BAR
Barcelona Football Club Fan Token. A world-class club based in Spain and the club with the most championship trophies in Spain.
Manchester City Fan Token
CITY
Manchester City Football Club Fan Token. A long-established football club based in the UK.
Santos FC Fan Token
SANTOS
Santos Football Club Fan Token. A well-known Brazilian football club, home to the legendary player Pelé.
Galatasaray Fan Token
GAL
Galatasaray Sports Club Fan Token.
TL;DR1) Professional Positioning: Chiliz Chain is the world's first blockchain dedicated to sports and entertainment, partnering with over 70 elite sports teams worldwide.2) Fan Token Innovation: Thro
In the fast-paced cryptocurrency futures market, opening a position is the first step and often the key to success or failure. Many traders, especially beginners, rely only on basic market and limit o
If you're wondering who owns XRP, you're asking one of the most important questions about this cryptocurrency. Understanding XRP ownership reveals how power and control are distributed across this dig
If you're wondering when the Ripple XRP Ledger was first created, you're not alone. This question confuses many crypto beginners because the story involves multiple dates, different names, and several
TL;DR1) Professional Positioning: Chiliz Chain is the world's first blockchain dedicated to sports and entertainment, partnering with over 70 elite sports teams worldwide.2) Fan Token Innovation: Thro
TL;DR1) Aria Protocol transforms music copyrights into tradable tokens, enabling retail investors to invest in IP assets that were previously limited to institutions.2) Aria Protocol has raised $10.95
TL;DR1) USDe is a synthetic dollar, not a fiat-backed stablecoin: It is backed by crypto assets and corresponding short futures positions instead of traditional fiat reserves.2) Delta-hedging ensures
TL;DR1) Milestone Achievement: BINANCELIFE (BINANCELIFE) became the first-ever Chinese memecoin to debut on Binance, breaking market conventions.2) Explosive Growth: Within just three days of its laun