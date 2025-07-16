Here, you will find a detailed step-by-step guide on how to deposit EUR to MEXC Estonia OÜ via SEPA transfer. Please complete your advanced KYC before starting the EUR deposit process. Step 1 ClickHere, you will find a detailed step-by-step guide on how to deposit EUR to MEXC Estonia OÜ via SEPA transfer. Please complete your advanced KYC before starting the EUR deposit process. Step 1 Click
Learn/Trading Guide/OTC/EUR Deposit...sfer - SEPA

EUR Deposit via Bank Transfer - SEPA

Jul 16, 2025MEXC
0m
#Beginners#OTC
EUR
EUR$1.1586+0.06%
Octavia
VIA$0.0144-6.49%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.07915-2.84%
SphereX
HERE$0.000043--%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Here, you will find a detailed step-by-step guide on how to deposit EUR to MEXC Estonia OÜ via SEPA transfer. Please complete your advanced KYC before starting the EUR deposit process.


Step 1


Click [Buy Crypto] in the top navigation bar, then select [EUR Deposit]. Alternatively, you can access the trading page via https://otc.mexc.com/faitReChange.


Step 2


1. Enter the EUR amount as the fiat currency for payment.
2. Click to continue, and you will be redirected to the order page.

Note: The final token amount purchased will be credited to your MEXC account based on the transfer amount and the latest exchange rate.


Step 3


1. When making the payment, remember to include the reference code in the "Reference/Comments" section to ensure the success of the transaction. Without this, your payment may be interrupted.

2. After placing the order, you will have 30 minutes to complete the payment. Please ensure to complete the order within this timeframe, as the order will expire when the timer ends.

3. All necessary payment information, including "Receiver's Bank Information" and "Additional Information", is displayed on the order page. After completing the payment, click [I've Paid].


Step 4


The payment will be processed automatically after you mark the order as paid. Typically, when using SEPA Instant Transfer, the order is expected to be completed within two hours. Otherwise, it may take 0-2 business days to complete the order.


Step 5


Check the "Orders" tab. Here, you can view all your previous EUR deposit/withdrawal transactions.


Important Notes


  • This service is only available to KYC users from supported countries/regions.
  • EUR Deposit Limits: [Maximum per transaction: 20,000 EUR]; [Daily maximum: 200,000 EUR].

Deposit Instructions


1. Please ensure the bank account you use for deposits matches the name on your KYC verification.

2. Make sure to use the correct reference code for the transfer; otherwise, the deposit may fail.

3. The final amount of tokens purchased will be credited to your MEXC account based on the transfer amount and the latest exchange rate.

4. Only three cancellations are allowed per day.

5. Purchased cryptocurrency will be credited to your MEXC account within 2 business days. We recommend using a bank that supports SEPA-Instant for SEPA orders. View the list of the Banks with SEPA-Instant support

Supported EUR Deposite via SEPA
Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Luxembourg, Liechtenstein

If you have any questions, feel free to submit an OTC ticket for consultation.

Popular Articles

What is Chiliz (CHZ)? The World's First Blockchain for Sports and Entertainment

What is Chiliz (CHZ)? The World's First Blockchain for Sports and Entertainment

TL;DR1) Professional Positioning: Chiliz Chain is the world's first blockchain dedicated to sports and entertainment, partnering with over 70 elite sports teams worldwide.2) Fan Token Innovation: Thro

Placing Different Types of Futures Orders

Placing Different Types of Futures Orders

In the fast-paced cryptocurrency futures market, opening a position is the first step and often the key to success or failure. Many traders, especially beginners, rely only on basic market and limit o

Who Owns XRP? Complete Ownership Guide

Who Owns XRP? Complete Ownership Guide

If you're wondering who owns XRP, you're asking one of the most important questions about this cryptocurrency. Understanding XRP ownership reveals how power and control are distributed across this dig

When Was the Ripple (XRP) Ledger First Created?

When Was the Ripple (XRP) Ledger First Created?

If you're wondering when the Ripple XRP Ledger was first created, you're not alone. This question confuses many crypto beginners because the story involves multiple dates, different names, and several

Related Articles

What is MEXC Futures Earn?

What is MEXC Futures Earn?

1. What is MEXC Futures Earn?Futures Earn is a financial product offered by MEXC for Futures users. Once activated, eligible funds in your Futures account will automatically enroll in this exclusive E

What Is MEXC Hold and Earn?

What Is MEXC Hold and Earn?

1. What Is MEXC Hold and Earn?MEXC Hold and Earn allows users to generate returns on designated tokens held in their Spot account. The product offers full flexibility: users can trade, withdraw, or us

What is the MEXC Market Movers Board?

What is the MEXC Market Movers Board?

1. What is the Market Movers Board?MEXC Market Movers board monitors and displays trading pairs that experience significant price fluctuations within a specific period. By tracking price movements and

How to Trade Stock Futures on MEXC

How to Trade Stock Futures on MEXC

Crypto-Based Stock Futures are financial derivatives that integrate U.S. equities (stocks of publicly listed U.S. companies) with the cryptocurrency market through Futures-based trading. These instrum

Sign Up on MEXC
Sign Up & Receive Up to 10,000 USDT Bonus