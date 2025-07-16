EUR Deposit via Bank Transfer - SEPA

Here, you will find a detailed step-by-step guide on how to deposit EUR to MEXC Estonia OÜ via SEPA transfer. Please complete your advanced KYC before starting the EUR deposit process.













Click [Buy Crypto] in the top navigation bar, then select [EUR Deposit]. Alternatively, you can access the trading page via https://otc.mexc.com/faitReChange













1. Enter the EUR amount as the fiat currency for payment.

2. Click to continue, and you will be redirected to the order page.





Note: The final token amount purchased will be credited to your MEXC account based on the transfer amount and the latest exchange rate.













1. When making the payment, remember to include the reference code in the "Reference/Comments" section to ensure the success of the transaction. Without this, your payment may be interrupted.





2. After placing the order, you will have 30 minutes to complete the payment. Please ensure to complete the order within this timeframe, as the order will expire when the timer ends.





3. All necessary payment information, including "Receiver's Bank Information" and "Additional Information", is displayed on the order page. After completing the payment, click [I've Paid].













The payment will be processed automatically after you mark the order as paid. Typically, when using SEPA Instant Transfer, the order is expected to be completed within two hours. Otherwise, it may take 0-2 business days to complete the order.













Check the "Orders" tab. Here, you can view all your previous EUR deposit/withdrawal transactions.













This service is only available to KYC users from supported countries/regions.

EUR Deposit Limits: [Maximum per transaction: 20,000 EUR]; [Daily maximum: 200,000 EUR].









1. Please ensure the bank account you use for deposits matches the name on your KYC verification.





2. Make sure to use the correct reference code for the transfer; otherwise, the deposit may fail.





3. The final amount of tokens purchased will be credited to your MEXC account based on the transfer amount and the latest exchange rate.





4. Only three cancellations are allowed per day.





5. Purchased cryptocurrency will be credited to your MEXC account within 2 business days. We recommend using a bank that supports SEPA-Instant for SEPA orders. View the list of the Banks with SEPA-Instant support





Supported EUR Deposite via SEPA

Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Luxembourg, Liechtenstein





If you have any questions, feel free to submit an OTC ticket for consultation.