ENA Price Surge: How Ethena's "Synthetic Dollar" is Reshaping the DeFi Landscape

Aug 12, 2025
The summer of 2025 marked ENA's breakout moment. From early July, the token maintained a strong upward trajectory, quickly becoming one of the top-performing assets among the 100 largest cryptocurrencies by market capitalization. By late July, ENA's rally gained further momentum, decisively breaking the $0.70 mark to set a new yearly high.

Far from being a sudden or isolated phenomenon, this surge was driven by the convergence of several key forces: the maturation of Ethena's platform mechanics, the influx of institutional capital, and a favorable market structure that amplified the momentum.

1. What is Ethena (ENA)?


1.1 What is Ethena?


Ethena is a decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol built on the Ethereum blockchain, focused on issuing a synthetic stablecoin called USDe. Unlike traditional stablecoins that rely on bank-held reserves, USDe is fully backed by on-chain assets and hedging strategies, creating a censorship-resistant, scalable, and trustless alternative to the U.S. dollar. Its mission is to provide a globally accessible digital stable currency that transcends the constraints of the conventional financial system.

At the core of Ethena's design is an innovative delta-neutral hedging model. This involves holding spot assets (such as ETH) while simultaneously opening an equivalent perpetual futures short position to neutralize price volatility and maintain value stability. In addition, Ethena aims to enhance cross-chain compatibility, improve on-chain transaction efficiency, and reduce transaction costs, laying the groundwork for USDe's widespread adoption across multi-chain ecosystems.

1.2 What is ENA?


ENA is the governance and incentive token of the Ethena protocol. Holders will be able to participate in governance votes on key protocol decisions, such as the potential activation of the "fee-switch" mechanism. According to Kairos Research, two of the required activation conditions have already been met, suggesting that ENA holders may soon begin sharing in the protocol's revenue.

2. How Does Ethena's Mechanism Support ENA?


2.1 Ethena's Core Mechanism: Basis Arbitrage


  • The stability of USDe is maintained by holding spot assets (such as ETH) while simultaneously opening an equivalent futures short position, creating a delta-neutral structure, an offsetting hedge with no directional market risk.
  • The primary source of profit comes from the ongoing positive funding rate in perpetual futures. When long positions pay funding fees to short positions, Ethena earns continuous income by holding the short side.

How Ethena Operates

2.2 Governance Mechanism and Fee-Switch Activation


The Fee-Switch serves as Ethena's revenue-sharing mechanism, whereby a portion of the protocol's earnings is distributed proportionally to ENA holders. Conceptually similar to "dividend payouts" in traditional finance, this system is executed through on-chain governance. While the feature has not yet been formally activated, two critical conditions for its launch have already been met. As a result, the market anticipates its imminent implementation, further enhancing ENA's investment appeal.

2.3 Compliance and Ecosystem Expansion: Partnerships with Anchorage and TON


Ethena's ambitions extend well beyond DeFi protocol development, with active initiatives in compliance and ecosystem growth. In collaboration with Anchorage Digital, it launched USDtb, a compliant stablecoin backed by BlackRock's money market fund, offering institutional clients a trusted digital-dollar alternative. Additionally, Ethena partnered with the TON Foundation to integrate USDe into Telegram's Wallet, enabling over 900 million users to seamlessly use the synthetic stablecoin within the messaging app. These moves significantly broaden Ethena's adoption potential and market reach.

3. Key Drivers Behind ENA's Price Surge


3.1 Surge in USDe Supply: Strong Underlying Ecosystem Performance


On-chain data shows that USDe's circulating supply has soared by 75% in the past month, surpassing $9 billion and securing its position as the world's third-largest stablecoin, behind only USDC and USDT. This explosive growth in USDe adoption has naturally increased reliance on collateral assets and governance mechanisms, elevating ENA's strategic importance and driving stronger market demand.

3.2 Institutional Entry and Whale Accumulation: Strengthening Market Structure


In mid-July, StablecoinX announced a $360 million commitment to purchase ENA, executing the buyback at a pace of roughly $5 million per day, with all acquired ENA to be locked up long term. This move not only created substantial liquidity demand but also reinforced price support for the token. At the same time, multiple on-chain whale addresses transferred nearly 60 million ENA (valued at over $30 million) to major exchanges in a single day, signaling active accumulation and arbitrage activity in the market.

3.3 Dual Drivers of Narrative and Expectation: Fee-Switch, Protocol Revenue, and Governance Dividends


Against a backdrop of frequent shifts in macro interest rates, Ethena's "funding-rate arbitrage" model effectively creates an on-chain version of a DeFi savings account, offering an attractive yield mechanism for institutional and high-net-worth users. As protocol revenues continue to grow and the activation of the Fee-Switch draws closer, ENA, positioned as the vehicle for future revenue distribution, is undergoing a rapid revaluation. This combination of a clear narrative and tangible income potential forms the closed-loop logic underpinning ENA's recent price surge.

4. Outlook: Opportunities and Challenges for ENA


The ENA story is far from over. As the DeFi market gradually recovers, Ethena's vision of an on-chain synthetic dollar ecosystem is emerging as a new paradigm, with ENA serving as the governance hub and value capture mechanism. However, it faces several notable challenges:

  • Funding rate reversal risk: The current arbitrage model is highly dependent on perpetual futures maintaining a positive funding rate; a shift to negative would directly impact protocol revenues.
  • Token unlock pressure: Some ENA distribution schedules remain partially locked, and the potential sell pressure warrants ongoing monitoring.
  • Counterparty risk: The protocol must still demonstrate its resilience under conditions of extreme market volatility.

That said, in a broader environment where stablecoin models are facing increased scrutiny, Ethena's on-chain transparency and arbitrage-based design stand out as key differentiators. Whether it can continue to attract institutional capital and maintain user confidence will ultimately determine if ENA has the ability to sustain its value through multiple market cycles.

5. ENA: A New Paradigm in the DeFi Stablecoin Race?


In the new wave of crypto assets in 2025, Ethena and its governance token ENA are steadily emerging as standout players. Ethena has not only introduced a new decentralized alternative to the U.S. dollar, but also activated another major possibility for on-chain finance through a clear governance framework and a quantifiable yield model.

For investors, ENA is no longer merely a DeFi token. It represents a ticket to participate in the global stablecoin transformation, revenue-sharing governance, and the creation of new on-chain financial structures. In this financial experiment, driven by a blend of arbitrage mechanics, protocol design, and market capital, ENA has undeniably become one of the most compelling assets to watch.

Disclaimer: This material does not constitute advice on investments, taxes, legal matters, finance, accounting, consulting, or any other related services, nor is it a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides information for reference only and does not constitute investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and invest cautiously. All investment decisions and outcomes are the sole responsibility of the user.

