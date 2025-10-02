Don't Miss Trading Opportunities: Capture Market Volatility with MEXC Futures Chase Orders





High volatility has long been one of the defining features of the cryptocurrency market, and it remains an important factor attracting many participants. In such fast-moving conditions, the ability to identify and act on entry opportunities becomes particularly important. However, traders often miss these moments because of hesitation, inaccurate judgment of timing, or simply the pace of market fluctuations. The MEXC Futures chase order function is designed with this challenge in mind, providing a mechanism that automatically adjusts orders in line with market movements, helping participants respond more effectively to volatility and capture opportunities as they arise.









The chase order function resubmits a limit order at the current best market price. Specifically, when a user enables the MEXC Futures chase order, an existing limit order that is far from the order book is quickly adjusted to the best bid or ask, while still remaining a limit order in the Order book. This allows traders to capture opportunities during rapid price swings without resorting to market orders, which typically incur higher fees.





For example, Alice places a limit buy order for BTCUSDT Perpetual Futures at 100,000 USDT. After some time, the market price has not reached her order level, and she expects BTCUSDT to continue rising. At this moment, the best bid is 115,999 USDT and the best ask is 116,000 USDT. When Alice uses the chase order function, the system immediately resubmits her order at 115,999 USDT, greatly increasing the likelihood of execution. Conversely, Cindy has a limit sell order at 120,000 USDT and wants to accelerate execution. By using the chase order function, her order is resubmitted at the best ask price.





It is important to note that the MEXC Futures chase order function is currently only supported in hedge mode . When resubmitting a long position order using this feature, users must ensure their futures account has sufficient margin to avoid order failures.













To improve trading efficiency, MEXC introduced the chase order function to address the issue of limit orders remaining unfilled for extended periods.





In most cases, users would need to cancel an existing order and manually create a new one to update the order price in line with the latest market price. With the chase order function, users can achieve this in a single click: the system resubmits the order as a new limit order at the current best market price. The order quantity remains unchanged, and the order type is still treated as a Maker order, so no additional fees are incurred.





By simplifying the process and increasing the likelihood of order execution, the chase order function enhances overall trading efficiency.









For demonstration purposes, we will use a USDT-M perpetual futures trading pair as an example.









Open the official MEXC website and log in to your account. Under Futures, select USDT-M Perpetual Futures to enter the trading page. In the order placement panel on the right-hand side, create a limit order.









Scroll down the page and locate your limit order under Open Order. Click the Chase button.









If the Order Placement Confirmation option is enabled in Preferences, clicking Chase will trigger a Confirm Chase Order window. You can double confirm the order and click OK to complete the action.





If the Order Placement Confirmation option is disabled in Preferences, clicking Chase will immediately complete the action.









Once the order validity, risk limit, balance, and liquidation risk checks are all passed, the chase order will be placed successfully. Your original limit order will be resubmitted at the current best bid or ask on your side. After execution, the filled limit order will appear under Open Position.





If any of the checks fail, the chase order will not be placed, and the system will display the reason for the failure.













1) Open the MEXC App and log in to your account. Tap the Trade button at the bottom of the homepage.

2) On the trading page, select Futures at the top to switch to the Futures trading interface.

3) Create a limit order.

4) Scroll down to Open Orders to view your limit order, then tap Chase.

5) Tap Confirm.

6) Once the order validity, risk limit, balance, and liquidation risk checks are all passed, the chase order will be placed successfully. Your original limit order will be resubmitted at the current best bid or ask on your side. After execution, the filled limit order will appear under Positions.





If any of the checks fail, the chase order will not be placed, and the system will display the reason for the failure.

















While the high volatility of the cryptocurrency futures market creates numerous trading opportunities, over longer timeframes it can be observed that around 80% of the time, most cryptocurrencies actually move within a defined price range. For example, the chart below shows the price fluctuations of ETHUSDT Perpetual Futures within such a range.









This creates opportunities for futures grid trading.









Grid trading is a quantitative, automated trading strategy. It works by placing multiple evenly spaced buy and sell orders within a defined price range, creating a "grid." As the price moves within this range, the system automatically buys low and sells high, capturing profit from each small price fluctuation.





In simple terms, grid trading does not rely on predicting market direction. Instead, it profits from price volatility itself. As long as the market fluctuates, whether in bullish, bearish, or sideways conditions, there is potential for returns.









MEXC Stock Futures offer a new way to trade U.S. equities using cryptocurrency. Investors can participate in stock price movements without holding the underlying shares or maintaining a brokerage account. By using cryptocurrency as margin, traders can capture gains from stock price fluctuations with leverage and flexible trading options.





Through MEXC Stock Futures, users can easily trade dozens of investment-grade equities without needing a traditional brokerage account. The platform also offers some of the lowest fees in the industry along with a streamlined trading experience. According to a report by ChainCatcher , the trading depth of MEXC Stock Futures already leads the industry by a wide margin, ensuring smoother price performance even in extreme market conditions and helping reduce the risk of unexpected liquidations.





Why Choose MEXC Futures? Gain deeper insight into the advantages and unique features of MEXC Futures

MEXC Futures Trading Tutorial (App) Understand the full process of trading Futures on the app and get started with ease.





Currently, MEXC is running a 0-Fee Fest event. By participating, users can substantially reduce trading costs, achieving the goal of "save more, trade more, earn more." On the MEXC platform, you can not only enjoy low-cost trading through this event, but also stay ahead of market trends and capture opportunities with maximum efficiency. It's the ideal entry point for accelerating your journey toward asset growth.





Disclaimer: This material does not constitute advice on investments, taxes, legal matters, finance, accounting, consulting, or any other related services, nor is it a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides information for reference only and does not constitute investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and invest cautiously. All investment decisions and outcomes are the sole responsibility of the user.



